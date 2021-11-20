TribLIVE Logo
2021 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 12

By: Tribune-Review
Friday, November 19, 2021 | 11:09 PM

Top performers for Week 12 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

282 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (17 of 27)

193 – Joey Prentice, North Catholic (16 of 31)

168 – Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland (20 of 31)

144 – Kole Olszewski, Bishop Canevin (9 of 13)

104 – Joe Lekse, Thomas Jefferson (11 of 24)

Rushing

218 – Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa

207 – Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford

206 – Landon Alexander, Central Valley

162 – Matt Merritt, Central Valley

146 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon

129 – Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport

111 – Ian Syam, Avonworth

101 – Jeremiah Dean, Moon

Receiving

139 – Drevon Miller-Ross, Sto-Rox (5 rec.)

