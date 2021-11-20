2021 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 12
By:
Friday, November 19, 2021 | 11:09 PM
Top performers for Week 12 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
282 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (17 of 27)
193 – Joey Prentice, North Catholic (16 of 31)
168 – Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland (20 of 31)
144 – Kole Olszewski, Bishop Canevin (9 of 13)
104 – Joe Lekse, Thomas Jefferson (11 of 24)
Rushing
218 – Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa
207 – Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford
206 – Landon Alexander, Central Valley
162 – Matt Merritt, Central Valley
146 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon
129 – Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport
111 – Ian Syam, Avonworth
101 – Jeremiah Dean, Moon
Receiving
139 – Drevon Miller-Ross, Sto-Rox (5 rec.)
