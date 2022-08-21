2022 HSSN football position-by-position breakdown: Scouting the defensive line

The athletes who play defensive line are maybe the most varied of any group in high school football.

Teams have hard-to-move tackles and speedy edge rushers who all call themselves defensive linemen, each with a different job description to accomplish. Comparing one to another isn’t simple, but what everyone in this group does have in common is an ability to disrupt an offense.

Combined, these five players had more than 40 sacks last season, and they’ll each be on the minds of opposing coaches when they draw up game plans this fall.

TribLive HSSN will break down the top players at one position per day until Week Zero. Here’s a look at the top defensive linemen for the 2022 season.

1. Jordan Mayer

Thomas Jefferson

Senior, 6-4, 240

The Wisconsin recruit helped the Jaguars defense hold opponents to 12.5 points per game last season, which ranked second among WPIAL Class 4A teams. The defensive end had seven sacks and more than a dozen tackles for loss. He also contributed as a tight end and caught two touchdowns. He committed to the Badgers from a list of Power 5 offers that included Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

2. Conlan Greene

Penn-Trafford

Senior, 6-4, 235

Greene’s play at defensive end and tight end was key in Penn-Trafford’s run to a PIAA Class 5A title last season. Two plays in the state finals stand out most: a game-tying TD pass he threw in the fourth quarter and a game-ending sack in overtime. He finished the season with nine sacks. Greene entered this summer in competition to play quarterback, a tribute to his athleticism. He committed this summer to Temple over offers from Duquesne, Central Michigan, Maine and St. Francis.

3. Neco Eberhardt

Aliquippa

Senior, 6-3, 285

Aliquippa has a few linemen who could be considered among the WPIAL’s toughest. Eberhardt, Jason McBride (6-2, 290) and Naquan Crowder (6-3, 325) all earned first-team all-conference honors for the state champion Quips. The trio combined for 17 sacks. Eberhardt had 42 tackles and five sacks. He lists Division I offers from Albany, Air Force, Georgia State, Howard, Lehigh, Maine, Monmouth, North Carolina A&T, Rhode Island and St. Francis.

4. Dashawn Carter

South Allegheny

Senior, 6-3, 230

Carter has shown a real knack for getting to the quarterback. The Youngstown State commit emerged as one of the WPIAL’s top edge rushers with 14 sacks last season. The first-team all-conference defensive end can rush from a three-point stance or an upright position, so offensive tackles need to be ready. He committed to YSU over offers from Maine and North Carolina A&T.

5. Matt Brooks

Gateway

Senior, 6-2, 275

The Duquesne recruit had eight sacks and two forced fumbles among his 68 tackles last season. Brooks also recovered a fumbled for a scoop-and-score TD. He earned first-team all-conference honors at defensive tackle in the Big East, one of the WPIAL’s toughest conferences. As a sophomore, he earned second-team honors in Class 6A at Canon-McMillan.

One to watch

Semaj Fuse

Washington

Sophomore, 6-3, 250

Aptly nicknamed “Tank,” the solidly built lineman earned first-team all-conference honors as a freshman at offensive tackle. He’s good on both sides of the ball but defense could be his strongest suit. He already holds Division I offers from Akron and Rutgers. His older brother Davoun, a senior quarterback and linebacker/safety for Wash High, is already committed to Rutgers.

