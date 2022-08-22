2022 HSSN football position-by-position breakdown: Scouting the linebackers

By:

Monday, August 22, 2022 | 1:49 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Cameron Lindsey celebrates his pick-six during the PIAA Class 4A state championship game against Bishop McDevitt on Thursday, Dec. 49, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Tyree Alualu Previous Next

Brashear’s Ta’Mere Robinson is certainly one of the best linebackers in Western Pennsylvania. He’s one of the best in the country. But the Penn State recruit is still recovering from knee surgery, so there’s a good chance he won’t play his senior year.

Robinson and his coach Drew Moore have both said he’ll take a cautious approach after tearing his ACL last fall. The four-star prospect is ranked by Rivals as the No. 1 recruit in the state from the 2023 class.

Still, linebacker is one of the deepest positions in the WPIAL and City League. Leechburg’s Braylan Lovelace (Pitt), Washington Davoun Fuse (Rutgers), Brashear’s Kameron Cheatom (Akron), Bethel Park’s Gavin Moul (Delaware) and Seneca Valley’s Chris D’Appolonia (Toledo) and Aiden Lyczek (Navy) have already committed to Division I schools.

Lovelace was previously ranked by HSSN among the top running backs for 2022 and Lyczek appeared with the tight ends.

TribLive HSSN will break down the top players at one position per day until Week Zero. Here’s a look at the top linebackers for the 2022 season.

1. Anthony Speca

Central Catholic

Junior, 6-2, 220

Speca is an aggressive tackler in the middle of Central Catholic’s defense. He led the Vikings with a team-high 70 total tackles last season and earned second-team all-conference in Class 6A despite missing 3½ games to injury. He also had one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Rivals rates him as a four-star prospect and ranks him as the ninth-best inside linebacker recruit in the nation. He has Power 5 offers from Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Boston College, Colorado, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, North Dakota, Ohio State, Purdue, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

Watch Anthony Speca highlights

2. Cameron Lindsey

Aliquippa

Junior, 6-2, 205

Lindsey scored two defensive touchdowns last season including a 34-yard Pick Six in the state finals. He played a big role in the Quips winning WPIAL and PIAA Class 4A titles, finishing his sophomore year with 52 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He earned first-team all-conference honors in the Parkway. Rivals rates him as a four-star prospect and 18th overall nationally among outside linebackers in the 2024 class. He has offers from Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia along with Cincinnati, Kent State, Maryland, Syracuse, Toledo, UConn and UMass.

Watch Cameron Lindsey highlights

3. Davoun Fuse

Washington

Senior, 6-4, 190

Fuse earned MVP honors in the Class 2A Century Conference last season in large part because of his offensive skills as a dual-threat quarterback. He threw for 11 touchdowns and rushed for 14, but don’t overlook his impact on the defensive side of the ball. He’s committed to Rutgers to play outside linebacker in the Big Ten. Wash High uses him as a linebacker or strong safety. Rivals rated him as a three-star prospect. He also had D1 offers from Pitt, Akron, LIU and Toledo.

Watch Davoun Fuse highlights

4. Tyreé Alualu

North Allegheny

Junior, 5-11, 210

Expectations are high for Alualu, who ranked among North Allegheny’s leading tacklers last season and earned first-team all-conference honors in Class 6A as a sophomore. He’ll also play running back for the Tigers this season. His last name is surely familiar to NFL fans. He is the son of Steelers defensive lineman Tyson Alualu.

Watch Tyree Alualu highlights

5. Remy Bose

Gateway

Junior, 6-2, 210

Bose showed his quickness with an 85-yard interception return touchdown in last year’s season opener. He finished his sophomore season with 78 total tackles including 17 tackles for a loss and six sacks. He had two interceptions, one forced fumble and one blocked punt. Coaches voted him first-team all-conference in the Class 5A Big East. He has offers from Toledo and UMass.

Watch Remy Bose highlights

One to watch

Dayshaun Burnett

Imani Christian

Sophomore, 6-3, 205

Burnett started as a freshman linebacker for the Saints and already has college offers from Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Akron and UMass. In Year Two, he’s expected to add quarterback to his job description for new coach LaRoi Johnson.

Watch Dayshaun Burnett highlights

• • • • •

Position breakdowns

QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | DL | LB | CB | S | K

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .