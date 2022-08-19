2022 HSSN football position-by-position breakdown: Scouting the tight ends

Thursday, August 18, 2022 | 8:44 PM

Avonworth’s Peyton Faulkner works out on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Ohio Twp.

The storied history of WPIAL football often focuses on its legendary quarterbacks and, more recently, a string of standout defensive backs.

But don’t forget about the tight end tradition.

Consider, the first pure tight end inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was from the WPIAL. That was Aliquippa grad Mike Ditka in 1988.

There now are nine TEs enshrined in Canton. Once he becomes eligible, Woodland Hills grad Rob Gronkowski is a lock to join that short list.

TribLive HSSN will break down the top players at one position per day until Week Zero. Here’s a look at the top tight ends for the 2022 season.

1. Peyton Faulkner

Avonworth

Senior, 6-4, 230

Faulkner has tight end size with wide receiver skills, a combination that’s led to more than a dozen Division I offers. There are times when the Antelopes have Faulkner in a three-point stance, throwing blocks at the end of the line. But he’s also the team’s leading receiver and often lines up as a wideout. He caught 30 passes for 327 yards and three touchdowns last season. Defensively, Faulkner made 39 tackles, had two interceptions and forced three fumbles. He has college offers from Alabama Birmingham, Bryant, Coastal Carolina, Colgate, Eastern Tennessee State, Fordham, Holy Cross, Indiana State, Lafayette, Lehigh, Maine, New Hampshire, North Carolina A&T and Richmond. His brother, Trevor, is a tight end at Pitt.

Watch Peyton Faulkner highlights

2. Aiden Lyczek

Seneca Valley

Senior, 6-4, 230

The Navy recruit earned second-team all-conference honors in WPIAL Class 6A last season. Lyczek was a big body on the line for a Raiders offense and could see a bigger role in the passing game this year. He did reach the end zone as a junior, catching a two-point conversion in a win over Hempfield. He’s also a disruptive linebacker/defensive end from his edge rusher position. He chose the Midshipmen over offers from Army, Georgetown and Indiana State.

Watch Aiden Lyczek highlights

3. Corey Boerio

Latrobe

Senior, 6-1, 205

Boerio was a first-team all-conference tight end last season and also proved his athleticism by playing quarterback for a few games. He caught two touchdowns (46 and 22 yards), threw two TDs and ran for a score. He also plays middle linebacker. Boerio is a multi-sport athlete and standout wrestler. He compiled a 45-12 record last winter, finished third in the WPIAL and sixth in the state at 215 pounds.

Watch Corey Boerio highlights

4. Aidan Currie

Bethel Park

Senior, 6-2, 210

Currie caught 18 passes for 271 yards and earned second-team all-conference honors in Class 5A last season. He also made 79 tackles as a linebacker and is a nationally ranked long snapper. Kohl’s, which runs a series of kicking camps, ranked Currie 70th among participants from the 2023 class.

Watch Aidan Currie highlights

5. James Bernier

Shady Side Academy

Senior, 6-1, 190

Bernier showed his quickness with an 86-yard touchdown catch last season. He finished his junior year with 17 catches for 208 yards, one touchdown and a two-point conversion. He earned first-team all-conference honors in Class 2A for the Bulldogs, who jump to 3A this fall.

Watch James Bernier highlights

One to watch

Kaeden Singleton

Canon McMillan

Junior, 6-3, 220

Singleton made a name for himself on defense last season when he had seven sacks as a sophomore and earned all-conference honorable mention at defensive end. This year, the Big Macs expects him to become an impact player on both sides of the ball.

Watch Kaeden Singleton highlights

