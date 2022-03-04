2022 WPIAL Class 3A boys basketball championship breakdown: Shady Side Academy vs. Avonworth
By:
Friday, March 4, 2022 | 10:28 AM
No. 3 Shady Side Academy vs. No. 8 Avonworth
5 p.m. Friday, Petersen Events Center
On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL titles: Avonworth 1 (1959), Shady Side Academy 1 (1999)
Avonworth (18-6)
Coach: Mike Mancuso
2, Rowan Carmichael, 5-8, fr., G
3, Jordan Kolenda, 6-2, sr., G
5, Colin Crawford, 6-0, jr., G
10, David Kujawinski, 6-1, sr., F
22, Peyton Faulkner, 6-3, jr., F
Notable: Avonworth reached the WPIAL finals by upsetting No. 1 seed Ellwood City, 66-55, in the quarterfinals, and No. 5 South Allegheny, 46-43, in the semifinals. Ellwood City and South Allegheny met in the WPIAL finals last season … Avonworth defeated No. 9 Ligonier Valley, 64-36, in the first round … the Antelopes have three double-digit scorers in Kolenda (19 ppg), Carmichael (17) and Faulkner (17). Faulkner averages eight rebounds … Carmichael is the son of La Roche men’s basketball coach Hermie Carmichael … Faulkner is a Division I football recruit with offers from Bowling Green, Kent State and others … Avonworth finished third in Section 2 behind Aliquippa and Seton LaSalle … the Antelopes have reached the WPIAL finals three times. They defeated McDonald, 77-63, in the 1959 finals. They were runners-up in 1954 and ’62 … this is Mancuso’s second season as coach.
Shady Side Academy (18-6)
Coach: David Vadnais
1, Ryan Fitzgerald, 6-1, sr., G
3, Eli Teslovich, 5-10, so., G
4, Ethan Salvia, 5-11, jr., G
21, Thompson Lau, 6-4, sr., F
24, Peter Kramer, 6-2, sr., G
Notable: Shady Side’s top scorers are Teslovich (16.5 ppg) and Kramer (15.7). The two combined for 35 points in a 56-51 semifinal win over No. 2 Aliquippa … The Bulldogs defeated No. 6 seed Washington, 57-50, in the quarterfinals, and No. 14 Laurel, 66-28, in the first round … Shady Side competed in the first WPIAL basketball championship game in 1913, losing to Wilkinsburg in a three-game series. Wilkinsburg took the final game, 27-24 … Shady Side won its lone WPIAL title in 1999 by defeating Farrell, 49-46. The team was WPIAL runner-up in 1995, ’96, ’98 and 2001 … Vadnais is in his ninth season as coach.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Avonworth, Shady Side Academy
More Basketball• 2022 WPIAL Class 5A boys basketball championship breakdown: Laurel Highlands vs. New Castle
• 2022 WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball championship breakdown: Mt. Lebanon vs. Upper St. Clair
• 2022 WPIAL Class 2A girls basketball championship breakdown: OLSH vs. Neshannock
• Undefeated Blackhawk stands in way of Knoch girls’ bid for 1st WPIAL title
• Trib HSSN set to broadcast 2022 WPIAL championships for basketball, swimming, wrestling