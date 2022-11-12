2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 11
By:
Saturday, November 12, 2022 | 12:15 AM
Top performers for Week 11 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
211 – Braylon Thomas, Union (10 of 18)
174 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (15 of 36)
135 – Philip McCuen, McGuffey (4 of 8)
129 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (4 of 8)
115 – Ethan Hellmann, Upper St. Clair (3 of 5)
Rushing
332 – Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley
268 – Landon Smith, Laurel
256 – Marquis Carter, Bishop Canevin
246 – Jahmil Perryman, McKeesport
201 – Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon
171 – Ben Lane, Freeport
167 – Bret FitzSimmons, Central Valley
158 – Luke Hilyard, Avonworth
150 – Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland
143 – Brandon Biagiarelli, Avonworth
138 – Jamaal Brown, Upper St. Clair
135 – Ryan Navarra, South Side
133 – Elias Lippincott, Thomas Jefferson
126 – Braden Huff, Neshannock
116 – DelRon White, West Mifflin
111 – John Tracy, Aliquippa
106 – Da’talian Beauford, Beaver Falls
102 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands
101 – Aidan Whalen, Thomas Jefferson
Receiving
107 – Isaiah Brown, Armstrong (6 rec.)
More Football• High school football roundup: Cruce Brookins’ 6 TDs lift No. 1 Steel Valley into semifinals
• Upper St. Clair wins slugfest with Bethel Park, making 1st WPIAL finals in 11 years
• Bishop Canevin pulls away from Clairton, advances to Class A semifinals
• 4th-quarter touchdown pushes North Allegheny past Canon-McMillan into WPIAL finals
• Belle Vernon dominates East Allegheny in WPIAL playoffs