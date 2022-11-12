TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 11

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, November 12, 2022 | 12:15 AM

Top performers for Week 11 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

211 – Braylon Thomas, Union (10 of 18)

174 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (15 of 36)

135 – Philip McCuen, McGuffey (4 of 8)

129 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (4 of 8)

115 – Ethan Hellmann, Upper St. Clair (3 of 5)

Rushing

332 – Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley

268 – Landon Smith, Laurel

256 – Marquis Carter, Bishop Canevin

246 – Jahmil Perryman, McKeesport

201 – Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon

171 – Ben Lane, Freeport

167 – Bret FitzSimmons, Central Valley

158 – Luke Hilyard, Avonworth

150 – Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland

143 – Brandon Biagiarelli, Avonworth

138 – Jamaal Brown, Upper St. Clair

135 – Ryan Navarra, South Side

133 – Elias Lippincott, Thomas Jefferson

126 – Braden Huff, Neshannock

116 – DelRon White, West Mifflin

111 – John Tracy, Aliquippa

106 – Da’talian Beauford, Beaver Falls

102 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands

101 – Aidan Whalen, Thomas Jefferson

Receiving

107 – Isaiah Brown, Armstrong (6 rec.)

More Football

High school football roundup: Cruce Brookins’ 6 TDs lift No. 1 Steel Valley into semifinals
Upper St. Clair wins slugfest with Bethel Park, making 1st WPIAL finals in 11 years
Bishop Canevin pulls away from Clairton, advances to Class A semifinals
4th-quarter touchdown pushes North Allegheny past Canon-McMillan into WPIAL finals
Belle Vernon dominates East Allegheny in WPIAL playoffs

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter