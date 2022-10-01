TribLIVE Logo
2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 5

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, October 1, 2022 | 12:47 AM

Top performers for Week 5 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

404 – Jake Wolfe, Montour (16 of 19)

331 – Brad Birch, Gateway (18 of 23)

329 – Chris Cibrone, Peters Township (12 of 18)

325 – Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin (11 of 13)

301 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (19 of 28)

296 – Quadir Stribling, Serra Catholic (8 of 12)

284 – Nehemiah Azeem, OLSH (10 of 18)

278 – Jay Wrona, Mohawk (12 of 19)

255 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (7 of 11)

248 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (13 of 21)

246 – Tyree Turner, Greensburg C.C. (10 of 14)

245 – Keegan Smetanka, Shaler (26 of 44)

241 – Graham Hancox, Seneca Valley (18 of 28)

232 – Derek Burk, Deer Lakes (11 of 18)

228 – Shai Newby, West Mifflin (8 of 17)

214 – Julian Dahlem, Upper St. Clair (18 of 25)

212 – Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (17 of 34)

209 – Aidan Jones, Knoch (14 of 28)

209 – Austin Mitchell, Northgate (9 of 25)

202 – Jake Layhue, California (10 of 18)

182 – Mac Schnur, Butler (14 of 37)

174 – Eric Kasperowicz Jr., Mars (15 of 23)

174 – Payton Wehner, Central Catholic (14 of 21)

172 – Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem (9 of 13)

170 – Cole Jones, Jefferson-Morgan (10 of 23)

167 – Sam Hughes, Riverside (9 of 17)

165 – John Green, North Hills (9 of 13)

161 – Roman Sarnic, Franklin Regional (9 of 14)

146 – Vitali Daniels, Bentworth (9 of 23)

138 – Dayshaun Burnett, Imani Christian (7 of 18)

135 – Kadin Keefer, Southmoreland (10 of 22)

134 – Johnny Dinapoli, Elizabeth Forward (4 of 8)

132 – Conlan Greene, Penn-Trafford (8 of 12)

132 – John Wetzel, Latrobe (5 of 9)

124 – Antwon Johnson, Central Valley (7 of 12)

122 – Carson Heinle, Kiski Area (9 of 15)

116 – Antonio Bray, Steel Valley (5 of 6)

115 – Jayden Norman, Rochester (10 of 18)

115 – Jason Siket, North Catholic (13 of 24)

112 – Cole Jaworowski, Avella (10 of 19)

110 – Chase Tinstman, Laurel (2 of 8)

108 – Ray Miller, Seton LaSalle (9 of 13)

105 – Chris Smiley, Ellwood City (11 of 2!)

104 – Cameron Walter, Woodland Hills (9 of 20)

Rushing

298 – Devin Beattie, Burrell

251 – Landon Stevenson, Mapletown

233 – Daevon Burke, Monessen

212 – Tyvaughn Kershaw, Monessen

207 – Landon Smith, Laurel

202 – Eric Doerue, South Park

202 – Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland

197 – Luke Hilyard, Avonworth

192 – Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg

178 – Aaran Randolph, Highlands

166 – Dom Dininno, Kiski Area

155 – John Jablunovsky, Ligonier Valley

150 – Colin Brady, West Greene

148 – Houston Guseman, Jefferson-Morgan

147 – Jordan Wilmore, Elizabeth Forward

144 – Bruce Giles, Connellsville

144 – Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon

143 – Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem

141 – Luke Bombalski, Highlands

135 – Eryck Moore, Plum

131 – Bret FitzSimmons, Central Valley

131 – Austin Mitchell, Northgate

131 – Eric Weeks, Hampton

130 – Elijah Palmer-McCaine, Ellwood City

130 – Shawn Reick, Keystone Oaks

129 – John Wetzel, Latrobe

127 – Haden Sierocky, Ligonier Valley

125 – Eddie Lewis, Washington

123 – Michael Morgano, Hampton

122 – Robert Fulton, Latrobe

120 – Robbie Labuda, Mt. Pleasant

120 – Raequan Troutman, Cornell

119 – Lane Golkosky, Mt. Pleasant

116 – Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport

115 – Liam Gibson, Beaver

114 – Isaiah Arrington, Imani Christian

114 – Jahmil Perryman, McKeesport

113 – Ameer Hibbler, Sto-Rox

111 – Alex Patton, Armstrong

107 – Kai Brunot, Greensburg Salem

107 – Cole Jaworowski, Avella

106 – Brandon Jones, Woodland Hills

105 – Gavin Moul, Bethel Park

104 – Justin Boston, Mohawk

100 – Nodin Tracy, West Allegheny

Receiving

246 – Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin (5 rec.)

227 – Trey Singleton, Beaver Falls (5 rec.)

218 – Ty’jeir Williams, West Mifflin (6 rec.)

190 – Bobby Fadden, Mohawk (6 rec.)

172 – Amire Spencer, Serra Catholic (5 rec.)

150 – Houston Guesman, Jefferson-Morgan (8 rec.)

144 – Jake Murphy, Knoch (6 rec.)

139 – Caden Powell, California (4 rec.)

136 – Ayden Hudock, Franklin Regional (5 rec.)

128 – Luke Lawson, Seneca Valley (9 rec.)

127 – Vernon Settles, Central Catholic (9 rec.)

121 – Anez Jordan, Gateway (5 rec.)

119 – Brendan McCullough, Peters Township (6 rec.)

110 – Colin Bartley, Laurel (2 rec.)

107 – Makhal Valentine, Steel Valley (3 rec.)

101 – James Bundridge, Montour (5 rec.)

101 – Tyler Clayton, Bishop Canevin (2 rec.)

