2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 5
By:
Saturday, October 1, 2022 | 12:47 AM
Top performers for Week 5 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
404 – Jake Wolfe, Montour (16 of 19)
331 – Brad Birch, Gateway (18 of 23)
329 – Chris Cibrone, Peters Township (12 of 18)
325 – Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin (11 of 13)
301 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (19 of 28)
296 – Quadir Stribling, Serra Catholic (8 of 12)
284 – Nehemiah Azeem, OLSH (10 of 18)
278 – Jay Wrona, Mohawk (12 of 19)
255 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (7 of 11)
248 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (13 of 21)
246 – Tyree Turner, Greensburg C.C. (10 of 14)
245 – Keegan Smetanka, Shaler (26 of 44)
241 – Graham Hancox, Seneca Valley (18 of 28)
232 – Derek Burk, Deer Lakes (11 of 18)
228 – Shai Newby, West Mifflin (8 of 17)
214 – Julian Dahlem, Upper St. Clair (18 of 25)
212 – Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (17 of 34)
209 – Aidan Jones, Knoch (14 of 28)
209 – Austin Mitchell, Northgate (9 of 25)
202 – Jake Layhue, California (10 of 18)
182 – Mac Schnur, Butler (14 of 37)
174 – Eric Kasperowicz Jr., Mars (15 of 23)
174 – Payton Wehner, Central Catholic (14 of 21)
172 – Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem (9 of 13)
170 – Cole Jones, Jefferson-Morgan (10 of 23)
167 – Sam Hughes, Riverside (9 of 17)
165 – John Green, North Hills (9 of 13)
161 – Roman Sarnic, Franklin Regional (9 of 14)
146 – Vitali Daniels, Bentworth (9 of 23)
138 – Dayshaun Burnett, Imani Christian (7 of 18)
135 – Kadin Keefer, Southmoreland (10 of 22)
134 – Johnny Dinapoli, Elizabeth Forward (4 of 8)
132 – Conlan Greene, Penn-Trafford (8 of 12)
132 – John Wetzel, Latrobe (5 of 9)
124 – Antwon Johnson, Central Valley (7 of 12)
122 – Carson Heinle, Kiski Area (9 of 15)
116 – Antonio Bray, Steel Valley (5 of 6)
115 – Jayden Norman, Rochester (10 of 18)
115 – Jason Siket, North Catholic (13 of 24)
112 – Cole Jaworowski, Avella (10 of 19)
110 – Chase Tinstman, Laurel (2 of 8)
108 – Ray Miller, Seton LaSalle (9 of 13)
105 – Chris Smiley, Ellwood City (11 of 2!)
104 – Cameron Walter, Woodland Hills (9 of 20)
Rushing
298 – Devin Beattie, Burrell
251 – Landon Stevenson, Mapletown
233 – Daevon Burke, Monessen
212 – Tyvaughn Kershaw, Monessen
207 – Landon Smith, Laurel
202 – Eric Doerue, South Park
202 – Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland
197 – Luke Hilyard, Avonworth
192 – Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg
178 – Aaran Randolph, Highlands
166 – Dom Dininno, Kiski Area
155 – John Jablunovsky, Ligonier Valley
150 – Colin Brady, West Greene
148 – Houston Guseman, Jefferson-Morgan
147 – Jordan Wilmore, Elizabeth Forward
144 – Bruce Giles, Connellsville
144 – Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon
143 – Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem
141 – Luke Bombalski, Highlands
135 – Eryck Moore, Plum
131 – Bret FitzSimmons, Central Valley
131 – Austin Mitchell, Northgate
131 – Eric Weeks, Hampton
130 – Elijah Palmer-McCaine, Ellwood City
130 – Shawn Reick, Keystone Oaks
129 – John Wetzel, Latrobe
127 – Haden Sierocky, Ligonier Valley
125 – Eddie Lewis, Washington
123 – Michael Morgano, Hampton
122 – Robert Fulton, Latrobe
120 – Robbie Labuda, Mt. Pleasant
120 – Raequan Troutman, Cornell
119 – Lane Golkosky, Mt. Pleasant
116 – Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport
115 – Liam Gibson, Beaver
114 – Isaiah Arrington, Imani Christian
114 – Jahmil Perryman, McKeesport
113 – Ameer Hibbler, Sto-Rox
111 – Alex Patton, Armstrong
107 – Kai Brunot, Greensburg Salem
107 – Cole Jaworowski, Avella
106 – Brandon Jones, Woodland Hills
105 – Gavin Moul, Bethel Park
104 – Justin Boston, Mohawk
100 – Nodin Tracy, West Allegheny
Receiving
246 – Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin (5 rec.)
227 – Trey Singleton, Beaver Falls (5 rec.)
218 – Ty’jeir Williams, West Mifflin (6 rec.)
190 – Bobby Fadden, Mohawk (6 rec.)
172 – Amire Spencer, Serra Catholic (5 rec.)
150 – Houston Guesman, Jefferson-Morgan (8 rec.)
144 – Jake Murphy, Knoch (6 rec.)
139 – Caden Powell, California (4 rec.)
136 – Ayden Hudock, Franklin Regional (5 rec.)
128 – Luke Lawson, Seneca Valley (9 rec.)
127 – Vernon Settles, Central Catholic (9 rec.)
121 – Anez Jordan, Gateway (5 rec.)
119 – Brendan McCullough, Peters Township (6 rec.)
110 – Colin Bartley, Laurel (2 rec.)
107 – Makhal Valentine, Steel Valley (3 rec.)
101 – James Bundridge, Montour (5 rec.)
101 – Tyler Clayton, Bishop Canevin (2 rec.)
