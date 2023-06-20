3-way tie atop West Penn Open 1st-round leaderboard

Monday, June 19, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Jimmy Meyers places his ball on the green during the 2021 U.S. Amateur.

There was a three-way tie for the lead after Day 1 of the 120th West Penn Open on Monday at Edgewood Country Club.

Beau Titsworth, James Lasher and amateur Jimmy Meyers each shot a 3-under-par 67.

Titsworth’s round included six birdies and a double-bogey seven on No. 17. Lasher also recorded six birdies during his round and had a double-bogey six on No. 15.

Meyers, who played at last week at the Sunnehanna Amateur, had five birdies and two bogeys.

Tied for fourth at 2-under 68 were Jason Li, amateur Jack Urban and Chris Tanabe.

There were three players tied for seventh at 1-under 69: Amani Dambrosio, Evan Rowane and Carter Hassenplug.

The group tied for 10th at even par included Gregor Meyers and Kevin Shields, while there are eight players tied for 12th at 1-over. Included that list is pro Mike Van Sickle.

Meyers also played in the Sunnehanna Amateur.

Round 2 of the tournament will be played Tuesday and the final round Wednesday.

Shipley falls short

Neal Shipley almost chased down Pinehurst’s Jackson Van Paris in the 82nd annual Sunnehanna Amateur at Sunnehanna Country Club in Johnstown on Saturday.

The Pittsburgh native and Central Catholic grad shot his fourth sub-par round, a 4-under-par round of 66, to finish one shot behind Van Paris, who finished the 72-hole tournament with a 13-under par 267. Shipley had rounds of 68, 68, 66 and 66 for a 12-under 268. Shipley played college golf at James Madison and Ohio State.

Van Paris followed his 1-over 71 in the first round with a 9-under par 61 during the second round, which vaulted him to the top of the leaderboard.

Sebastian Moss finished third with an 11-under 269.

Venetia’s Jimmy Ellis finished with an even-par 280, and Murrysville’s Palmer Jackson ended up with a 4-over 284.

Around the course

Joe Corsi and Nick Turowski recently won the Westmoreland County Golf Association Better Ball title by shooting a 64 at Ligonier Country Club.

Placing second was the team of Arnie Cutrell and Dave Antill with a 67 while the team of Brian Fajt ad Alex Turowski followed with a 68 and the team of Bryan Grejtak and Brandon Antus had a69.

• The Westmoreland County Junior Championship will be Thursday at Latrobe Country Club.

