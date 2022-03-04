Adou Thiero seals victory as Quaker Valley edges Montour for WPIAL Class 4A title

By:

Thursday, March 3, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero carries the WPIAL championship trophy from the court after defeating Montour in Class 4A final on Thursday, March. 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero drives past Montour’s Diaun Pinkett during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Thursday, March. 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Markus Frank scores against Montour during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Thursday, March. 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero scores over Montour’s Diaun Pinkett during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Thursday, March. 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero celebrates with head coach Mike Mastroianni after defeating Montour in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Thursday, March. 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero drives past Montour’s Diaun Pinkett during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Thursday, March. 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Jack Gardinier is fouled by Montour’s Ricardo Johnson-McClain during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Thursday, March. 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Markus Frank scores against Montour’s Kaleb Platz during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Thursday, March. 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero goes up to block a shot by Montour’s Tyriq Eleam during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Thursday, March. 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Quaker Valley student section cheers on the Quakers during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Montour on Thursday, March. 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Previous Next

Adou Thiero played through the pain of a fractured thumb to avoid the hurt of another silver medal.

The Quaker Valley senior made six free throws in the final 72 seconds and delivered a key late-game block as the the top-seeded Quakers defeated No. 2 Montour, 61-52, Thursday night in the WPIAL Class 4A final at Petersen Events Center.

Quaker Valley (24-0) was the WPIAL runner-up during Thiero’s freshman season in 2019, which was the team’s third straight second-place finish. This time, Thiero scored 31 points, senior Markus Frank had 23, and they left Pitt’s arena with their long-awaited gold medals.

Vason Stevenson led Montour with 23 points.

This was the third meeting this season between the section foes, and Quaker Valley won all three.

The game was close throughout. The lead changed hands on 10 consecutive baskets in the third quarter before Quaker Valley put together a late 8-0 run, all on layups by Frank to lead 40-33.

The Quakers pushed the lead to nine points early in the fourth before Montour rallied back.

A three-point play by Tyriq Eleam and a 3-pointer by Dante Deltondo had the Spartans within three points with about six minutes left. A put-back basket by Stevenson a minute later cut QV’s lead to 44-43. Stevenson later forced ties at 48 with a three-point play and 50 with a layup.

Thiero, wearing a wrap on his injured right hand, made one of two free throws with about three minutes left. He’d struggled from the line, making just six of his first 12 free throws.

But down the stretch, Thiero went 6 for 6 from the line, including a pair with 50 seconds left to lead 55-50.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Montour, Quaker Valley