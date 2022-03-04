Adou Thiero seals victory as Quaker Valley edges Montour for WPIAL Class 4A title
By:
Thursday, March 3, 2022 | 10:43 PM
Adou Thiero played through the pain of a fractured thumb to avoid the hurt of another silver medal.
The Quaker Valley senior made six free throws in the final 72 seconds and delivered a key late-game block as the the top-seeded Quakers defeated No. 2 Montour, 61-52, Thursday night in the WPIAL Class 4A final at Petersen Events Center.
Quaker Valley (24-0) was the WPIAL runner-up during Thiero’s freshman season in 2019, which was the team’s third straight second-place finish. This time, Thiero scored 31 points, senior Markus Frank had 23, and they left Pitt’s arena with their long-awaited gold medals.
Vason Stevenson led Montour with 23 points.
This was the third meeting this season between the section foes, and Quaker Valley won all three.
The game was close throughout. The lead changed hands on 10 consecutive baskets in the third quarter before Quaker Valley put together a late 8-0 run, all on layups by Frank to lead 40-33.
The Quakers pushed the lead to nine points early in the fourth before Montour rallied back.
A three-point play by Tyriq Eleam and a 3-pointer by Dante Deltondo had the Spartans within three points with about six minutes left. A put-back basket by Stevenson a minute later cut QV’s lead to 44-43. Stevenson later forced ties at 48 with a three-point play and 50 with a layup.
Thiero, wearing a wrap on his injured right hand, made one of two free throws with about three minutes left. He’d struggled from the line, making just six of his first 12 free throws.
But down the stretch, Thiero went 6 for 6 from the line, including a pair with 50 seconds left to lead 55-50.
This story will be updated.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Montour, Quaker Valley
More High School Basketball• 2022 WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball championship breakdown: Mt. Lebanon vs. Upper St. Clair
• While supporting grieving teammate, North Catholic fends off Freedom to reclaim WPIAL Class 3A crown
• 2022 WPIAL Class 2A girls basketball championship breakdown: OLSH vs. Neshannock
• Bishop Canevin defends WPIAL Class A title with victory over Union
• Undefeated Blackhawk stands in way of Knoch girls’ bid for 1st WPIAL title