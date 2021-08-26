After lessons learned last season, Charleroi ready to roll

By:

Thursday, August 26, 2021 | 5:01 PM

Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Nikko Pellegrini leads the running attack for Charleroi. Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Charleroi coach Brady Barbero talks with Brendan Harps at practice. Previous Next

After a tough 2-5 season in 2020, Charleroi is looking forward to better things in 2021.

Second-year coach Brady Barbero welcomes a large senior class that includes numerous players who started a year ago.

Among the returning starters are quarterback Brendan Harps, running back Nikko Pellegrini and wide receivers Terrance Woods and Brennen Shannon.

A year ago, Pellegrini led Charleroi in rushing with 426 yards while Harps completed 42 of 100 passes for 426 yards and three touchdowns. Harps’ top receiver was Woods, who caught 20 passes for 205 yards and two TDs.

“With covid and the shortened season and our first year (as a staff), a lot of kids had to learn on the fly,” Barbero said. “With that season under their belts and what we have done in the offseason preparing, I’m really excited to see what our skill kids can do on the field.”

Charleroi also returns two starters on the offensive line in senior tackle Jake King and junior guard Josh Rodabaugh.

Other expected starters on offense will be either senior running back Josh Blatnik or senior receiver Cody Paul, depending on the formation.

Vying for tight end are juniors Tyler Bercik and Cole Marucci.

Joining King and Rodabaugh on the line will be junior center Nick Polinski, junior guard Tyler Porter and senior tackle Matt Alton. Barbero added that junior Gavin Fazekas will also be part of the rotation on the line.

Defensively, Charleroi is a little more green with most of the returning veterans in the secondary.

Shannon, Woods and sophomore Gianni Pellegrini are all back in the secondary and will be joined by senior Kyle Piecknick.

The linebacking rotation of five players includes one returning starter in Rodabaugh. Other linebackers will be Blatnik, Alton, Bercik and freshman Adonte Rainey.

Nikko Pellegrini or Paul will start at either linebacker or strong safety, depending on the scheme.

On the line, King returns and will be joined by Polinski, Fazekas and Porter.

Barbero noted one newcomer he is excited about is sophomore kicker Arlo McIntyre.

“He has a really strong, solid leg,” Barbero said of McIntyre, who doubles as a star on the soccer team. “I’ve been impressed with how well he has kicked the ball in camp.”

Barbero says the team’s strength will come from its senior leadership.

‘We have a good group of seniors and they are spread out over all of our positions,” Barbero said. “We are counting on their leadership to help our younger kids develop.”

Barbero points to the overall lack of experience as a weakness.

“We are thin in some spots and can’t afford injuries,” Barbero said. “We have a lot of new players who are going to have to grow up fast as they go.

“Overall, the key for us is staying healthy. I think we are pretty solid as long as we don’t get hit with many injuries. But I’m sure in (Class 2A), that’s the case with most teams.”

Looking at the Century Conference, Barbero sees Washington and McGuffey as the top two teams.

“Because of their past performances, they’ve earned that respect,” he said. “The rest of the conference will be a dogfight.”

With four teams making the playoffs, Barbero is confident Charleroi will be in the thick of the fight for one of those spots.

“It’s a very competitive conference from top to bottom,” he said. “There aren’t any walkover wins. You have to bring your game every Friday night, and I’m excited to see where we shake out in the mix. It should be a fun season.”

Charleroi

Coach: Brady Barbero

2020 record: 2-5, 2-4 in Class 2A Century Conference

All-time record: 566-449-60

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

9.3 Carmichaels, 7

9.10 at Monessen, 7

9.17 at McGuffey*, 7

9.24 Waynesburg*, 7

10.1 at Chartiers-Houston*, 7

10.8 Beth-Center*, 7

10.15 at Washington*, 7

10.22 Albert Gallatin, 7

10.29 Frazier*, 7

*Conference game

Tags: Charleroi