After seamless coaching change, Highlands boys basketball team has high expectations again
By:
Sunday, November 28, 2021 | 7:43 PM
Of the nearly dozen coaching changes among Alle-Kiski Valley basketball schools, perhaps the final one was the most seamless transition.
The Highlands School District elevated former assistant Corey Dotchin to head boys coach shortly after nine-year coach Tyler Stoczynski resigned in October.
Dotchin was Stoczynski’s right-hand man as is ready for the task of keeping Highlands among the WPIAL’s elite basketball schools. The Golden Rams have averaged 17 wins over the past six seasons.
“The kids have been good, the administration’s been good and the new staff is getting acclimated, so everything’s going well,” Dotchin said.
Dotchin indicated Stoczynski will be around at times.
“All the basic things are staying the same, the offenses and the defenses” said junior guard Jimmy Kunst, about to begin his third season as a starter. “There are some new thoughts, but it’s been a pretty easy transition.”
The former coach left the cupboard well-stocked.
Said Dotchin: “Jimmy Kunst, Chandler Thimons and Carter Leri have played big roles for us the past couple years and will have bigger roles and leadership roles now. We also have Cam Reigard, Bradyn Foster and Jordyn Taverez who are sophomores now, and they got minutes as freshmen last year. They’ve improved nicely over last season.”
Landon Signorella, a 6-foot-3 junior and 6-7 senior Caliel Long will be coming off the bench to contribute.
“We’ll have some pretty good depth,” Dotchin said. “All in all, it depends on how good they want to be, that’s what it comes down to.”
Highlands is coming off a school-record four consecutive section titles with a combined record of 36-4 during that span. Oh, and don’t forget the 2020 WPIAL championship less than two weeks before the covid crisis shut everything down.
Highlands will open its 54th basketball season with a home tip-off off tournament on Dec. 10 against Mt. Pleasant. Deer Lakes and Moon will also be in the field.
Highlands finished 9-1 in the section, including wins against long-time nemesis Mars. The season came to a shocking halt with a 76-56 loss against the 3-point shooting prowess of Trinity that left the Golden Rams with a 13-9 record.
Kunst, the leading scorer last season at 16.9 points per game, welcomes the high expectations.
“I think we had some high expectations for ourselves last year since winning so much the year before,” he said. “It’s nothing new. We expect big things from ourseleves.”
Tags: Highlands
More Basketball• New Jeannette girls basketball coach Flow wants team to be competitive after recent struggles
• Jeannette boys basketball team using extra time to prepare for season
• New-look Plum boys basketball team taking shape
• Gateway girls basketball players adjusting to new roles
• Young Hempfield girls looking for consistency after covid shutdowns a year ago