After trip to PIAA playoffs, future remains promising for Highlands boys basketball

Monday, March 28, 2022 | 12:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands' Jimmy Kunst drives against Laurel Highlands Rodney Gallagher during overtime in their PIAA Class 5A second-round game. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands' Jimmy Kunst drives past Laurel Highlands' Rodney Gallagher during their PIAA Class 5A second round state playoff game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Norwin High School.

Members of the Highlands boys basketball team wanted a second chance.

After having their WPIAL playoff run stalled in the semifinals with a 61-44 loss to Laurel Highlands, the Golden Rams turned their focus to the PIAA tournament.

They rebounded with a PIAA first-round victory over Brashear and earned another matchup with the WPIAL champion Mustangs.

Highlands was up to the challenge the second time around, jumping out to a 13-point lead in the first half. The Golden Rams continued to battle and took Laurel Highlands into overtime. But the Mustangs made a few more plays in the extra frame and secured a 71-66 victory.

Highlands ended its season at 19-8, but there were plenty of positives to take away for coach Corey Dotchin.

“It was a good season. Obviously, there were goals we set at the start to the year that we didn’t accomplish. We have a lot of reasons to hold our head high,” the first-year coach said. “Making it to WPIAL semifinals and coming close to playing in the state quarterfinals, taking the No. 1 team in the state down to the wire. We have a lot to hold our heads high and be proud about. It adds fuel to the fire heading into the offseason.”

Dotchin noted Highlands will be dropping down from Class 5A to 4A next season and will return six of the team’s top eight players.

“We definitely did not reach where we want to be and the potential we saw at the beginning of the year,” he said. “We’re happy but not satisfied.”

Highlands had five scorers in double figures in the second meeting with Laurel Highlands. Jimmy Kunst scored 14 points, Carter Leri and Brayden Foster each had 13, Chander Thimons had 12 and Cameron Reigard added 11.

”We definitely went back and watched film as coaches and were able to make some adjustments at practice,” Dotchin said of the rematch. “The guys knew they didn’t play their best game the first time. We kinda got caught up in the moment. Only Jimmy and Carter had played in a semifinal game at that point. Now we’re playing in front of 2,600 people against the No. 1 team in the state.

“They were hungry to get another opportunity. They laid it all on the line. I couldn’t have been prouder how they bounced back and rebounded. Laurel Highlands just made a couple more plays than we did.”

Kunst, a junior guard, averaged 20.9 points and was named first-team all-section. He improved on his 16 ppg as a sophomore and developed into one of the top scorers in the WPIAL, surpassing 1,000 career points in February.

“He took another step on his game. He was our leading rebounder. He was our leader in assists, steals. He just did everything for us,” Dotchin said. “Aside from what everybody sees him doing on the court, he’s a tremendous leader, a tremendous captain. He puts in the time. He gets the benefits of his hard work. He’s showing the way and leading by example, bringing the young guys along.”

Seniors Leri and Calel Long will be missed, Dotchin said, along with exchange student Francesco Vicariotio. Leri averaged 10.6 points this season and was a dependable leader. He was named second-team all-section.

“Cater Leri has been amazing for us. A tremendous leader,” Dotchin said. “He’s always been a tough-nosed kid for us, continues to do everything the right way. I couldn’t be prouder or have more respect for the kid.

“Calel Long came to us a little bit late as a sophomore. He’s come a long way. He’s very respectful, very hard working, a great kid to coach. They each bring a little bit of a different side of themselves to the team. That’s what made us special.”

Dotchin also is optimistic about the future of the program. Thimons (7.5 ppg), Kunst and Landon Signorella were key contributors as juniors, and Foster (12.1 ppg), Reigard (9.4 ppg) and Jordan Tavarez (3.4 ppg) were sophomore standouts. Foster was a second-team all-section selection, and Thimons and Reigard were honorable mention.

