Albert Gallatin continues to build as independent program

Wednesday, September 9, 2020 | 10:23 PM

Before the Albert Gallatin School District decided to merge the district’s three high schools in 1987, its football teams were competitive.

Albert Gallatin won two WPIAL titles and German Township one. Fairchance-Georges was also competitive but didn’t win titles or conference championships.

It’s been a struggle for the southern Fayette County school since, and in 2019, the district’s school board decided to pull the team out of the WPIAL and play an independent schedule.

Albert Gallatin went 5-3 as an independent in 2019, and third-year coach Drew Dindl was pleased with the progress. Winning helped the morale of the program.

“Our numbers were up over the winter,” Dindl said. “And our participation in the weight room was good. Then, the coronavirus hurt our numbers.”

Dindl said the uncertainty of a season kept some players away.

Another problem is the changing schedule. They lost a few City League teams from the original schedule, but they’ve manage to add some games, including three against opponents from West Virginia.

Albert Gallatin had a good scrimmage against Monessen over the weekend, and the toughness of his team pleased Dindl.

“I thought the players were physical and did a good job executing the plays and picked up what we were teaching,” Dindl said. “We return a lot of players, so that helped. We just have to find a few new faces up front.”

Junior quarterback Tristan Robinson, junior fullback Shawn Loring and junior running back Bruno Fabrycki all return, along with senior wide receiver Dylan Shea.

Loring was a starting guard in 2019 is moving back to his original position in the backfield.

Dindl is pleased that the majority of his squad are underclassmen.

A key loss on defense was the graduation of middle linebacker Kolby Varano. Junior Jim Marvin will take his place.

Also back on defense are defensive backs Fabrycki, senior Antonio Efford, senior Tyler Frezzell and senior Caleb Lange.

Albert Gallatin will be without junior tackle Nicco Mickens, who will miss the season after knee surgery.

“I feel we’ll be OK,” Dindl said. “We have 40 on the roster, and we hope to build from that.”

Schedule

Coach: Drew Dindl

2019 record: 5-3

All-time record: 219-351-12

Date, Opponent, Time

9.11, Laurel Highlands, 7

9.18, Brooke (W.Va.), 7

10.2, at University (W.Va.), 7

10.9, Uniontown, 7

10.16, at Spring Mills (W.Va.), 7

10.23, Charleroi, 7

Statistical leaders

Passing: Tristan Robinson

43-90, 696 yards, 8 TDs

Receiving: Dylan Shea

17-265 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing: Malik Kirby*

93-632 yards, 4 TDs

*Graduated

Fast facts

• Albert Gallatin, German Township and Fairchance-Georges merged to form Tri-Valley High School in 1987. In 1992, the district renamed the school Albert Gallatin.

• Albert Gallatin was WPIAL champion in 1961 and ‘74. The Colonials defeated Freeport, 41-13, in Class A in 1974, and downed Penn Joint, 19-6, in Class B in 1961. They dropped a 34-6 decision to Jeannette in the Class A finals in 1971 at Connellsville.

• Masontown, which merged with Point Marion to form Albert Gallatin, was WPIAL champion in 1950 (Class A), 1947 (Class B), 1940 (Class B) and 1937 (Class B). German Township was a WPIAL Class B champion in 1969 and runner-up in 1952.

• The only time the current Albert Gallatin program reached the WPIAL playoffs was in 2005. The Colonials dropped a Class AAA game to West Mifflin, 41-12.

• Albert Gallatin’s high school and football field are at the old site of Fairchance-Georges High School.

