Basketball championship highlighted 2022-23 school year for Penn Hills sports

Sunday, June 18, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Penn Hills basketball team celebrates with the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating Peters Township in the Class 5A final on March 2 at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Lucy Brayton watches her putt on the final hole of the WPIAL Class 3A girls golf championship Oct. 4, 2022 at Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray. Previous Next

The 2022-23 school year produced more than a few memorable moments for Penn Hill athletic programs. The Indians had a productive year and in one case, the boys basketball program was able to add to the school’s trophy case.

Here’s a look at a few of the moments that made this past school year standout.

Penn Hills win 6th WPIAL title

Noah Barren best summed up the Indians boys basketball team’s drive for a title after Penn Hills beat Peters Township, 70-65, at the Petersen Events Center to win a title. The Indians, who were upset in the WPIAL quarterfinals a year prior, took a business-like approach to this season.

“It felt good,” said Barren, who scored a team-high 22 points in the title game. “It hadn’t happened in a few years. We are going to enjoy this moment and move on.”

Penn Hills, which captured its sixth WPIAL title in the process, advanced to the state quarterfinals for the second straight season before losing 68-54 to Erie Cathedral Prep. The Indians, who finished 23-4 and won the Section 2-5A crown, knocked off DuBois and Hershey in the state playoffs.

Penn Hills senior Daemar Kelly, a Quinnipiac commit, went over the 1,000-point barrier and was named all-state.

Mitlo out on high note

The Indians girls volleyball team returned to the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs following an extended absence by finishing 5-7 in section play. Penn Hills lost in the first round to Knoch.

Long-time coach Jay Mitlo announced he was stepping down as coach following the season. Mitlo, a 1989 Penn Hills graduate, had coached the girls program since 1997. He will still be involved with the athletics programs through his regular duties as public address announcer.

Relay team reaches WPIALs

Clarke Lenoard, Anthony Sipple, Anthony Collins and Luke Hoolahan made sure the Penn Hills swimming team was represented at the WPIAL Class 3A championships after qualifying in the 200 free relay.

The Indians qualified with a seed time of 1 minute, 36.61 seconds. Penn Hills only had the relay team qualify toward the end of the schedule.

Brayton breaks through

Penn Hills senior Lucy Brayton didn’t miss her opportunity to shine at the WPIAL Class 3A girls golf championships. Brayton shot a 13-over pay 85 to finish fifth and earn a place at the state championship meet.

Brayton was the first Penn Hills girls golfer to reach the state tournament since Mallory Ruhling did in 2008.

Girls basketball rebounds

The Indians finished the season with a 10-12 record, including a 6-6 mark in section to complete a remarkable turnaround. After going 1-18 the year before, Penn Hills earned a spot back in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs. The Indians completed their quest back for the playoffs by beating Kiski, 50-38.

Egypt Coleman led Penn Hills with 18 points against the Cavaliers.

Penn Hills relay team makes states

The Indians’ 1,600-meter girls track and field relay team had a strong performance at the WPIAL Class 3A championships at Slippery Rock University to earn a bid at the state meet. Penn Hills group — consisting of Maliah Powell, Janaya Coleman, Mylah Faulk and Milani Oliver — finished in third place to earn a trip to Shippensburg.

The Indians’ relay team finished with a time of 4:02.38 at the WPIAL meet.

Wright dominates fitness

Jadyn Wright made a big impact with the Penn Hills’ fitness team. Wright won all four competitions that he competed in this season. He finished 15 points short of a perfect score at the national meet in Little Rock, Ark.

