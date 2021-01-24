Basketball, wrestling broadcasts on tap this week on Trib HSSN

Sunday, January 24, 2021 | 10:28 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Jake Reinke celebrates after scoring during a game against Penn Hills on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Mt. Lebanon High School.

Believe it or not, it’s time to conclude the month of January with lots of high school basketball and wrestling this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

There is plenty of video and audio coverage of WPIAL boys and girls high school high school basketball, along with boys and girls hoops from Districts 6 and 9.

HSSN’s coverage of WPIAL wrestling continues as well, including the prestigious and delayed Powerade Wrestling Tournament.

There also will be three more Rebel Yell podcasts with a focus on WPIAL basketball on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Jan. 25

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Lincoln Park at Quaker Valley at 6:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Waynesburg Central at Jefferson-Morgan at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: North Allegheny at Penn-Trafford at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Burrell at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Carlynton at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – Penns Manor at Blairsville at 6 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 9 Boys Basketball – Redbank Valley at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Tuesday, Jan. 26

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Shaler at Mars at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: North Hills at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Mt. Lebanon at Trinity at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Latrobe at Penn Hills at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Butler at Norwin at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hampton at Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Uniontown at Southmoreland at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Burrell at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Blackhawk at Hopewell at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene at 5:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Waynesburg Central at Jefferson-Morgan at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball – Penns Manor at Blairsville at 6 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 9 Girls Basketball – Brookville at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL girls basketball focus with coaching guest and updates on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling – Canon-McMillan at Waynesburg Central at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Uniontown at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Knoch at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Moon at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Central Valley vs. Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Carmichaels at West Greene at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – Marion Center at Blairsville at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Boys Basketball – Saltsburg at Homer-Center at 7:15 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Thursday, Jan. 28

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Mohawk at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Neshannock at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Thomas Jefferson at Trinity at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Mars at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Blackhawk at Beaver at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

District 6 Girls Basketball – Homer-Center at Saltsburg at 7:15 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 9 Girls Basketball – DuBois at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Friday, Jan. 29

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL boys basketball focus with coaching guest and updates on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Neshannock at Beaver Falls at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: West Greene at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – North Hills at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Trinity at Chartiers Valley at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Marion Center at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Deer Lakes at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Knoch at Derry at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Shenango at Springdale at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Western Beaver at Rochester at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Winchester Thurston at Greensburg Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Norwin at North Allegheny at 6:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Woodland Hills at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – United at West Shamokin at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

Saturday, Jan. 30

WPIAL Wrestling – 2020 Powerade Wrestling Tournament Quarterfinals and Semifinals at 8 a.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Wrestling – 2020 Powerade Wrestling Tournament Consolation and Championship Finals at 5:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Wrestling – Video Stream: Quad matches featuring North Allegheny, Highlands, Mars, Penn-Trafford at 9 a.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Southmoreland at Uniontown at noon on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Laurel Highlands at Ringgold at 1:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Seneca Valley at Hampton at 1:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Serra Catholic at Bishop Canevin at 12:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Quaker Valley at Hampton at noon on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Sunday, Jan. 31

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL boys and girls basketball weekly update on TribHSSN.TribLive.com