Beaver’s Payton List, Mt. Lebanon’s Deirdre Flaherty top all-state softball awards
Thursday, June 30, 2022 | 4:46 PM
Mt. Lebanon catcher Deirdre Flaherty and Beaver pitcher Payton List topped the list of players earning all-state honors Thursday from the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association.
Flaherty was named as the state’s top position player, and List shared pitcher of the year honors with North Penn’s Julia Schearer.
Two other WPIAL players also earned individual awards. Neshannock freshman Addy Frye was voted the top pitcher in Class 2A, and Belle Vernon outfielder Maren Metikosh was the top position player in 4A.
PaHSSBCA All-State Teams
Overall Player of the Year: Deirdre Flaherty, C, Mt. Lebanon
Overall Pitcher of the Year: Payton List, Beaver/Julia Shearer, North Penn
Class A
Player of the Year: Anna Gunby, 2B, Conemaugh Valley
Pitcher of the Year: Faith Persing, Montgomery
PITCHERS: FIRST TEAM
Izabella Donaldson, Meyersdale
Emma Mauer, Tri-Valley
Mikaila Obenrader, Saegertown
Faith Persing, Montgomery
PITCHERS: SECOND TEAM
Morgan Kelly, Marian Catholic
Mia Preuhs, Union
Sydney Schley, Tri-Valley
Madison vonFrisch, Weatherly Area
CATCHERS: FIRST TEAM
Katelyn Ledwich, Conemaugh Valley
Brittany Rice, Tri-Valley
Emily Susanj, Northeast Bradford
London Whipkey, West Greene
CATCHERS: SECOND TEAM
Jordan Best, Clarion Area
Jordan Burrows, Bucktail
Jessy Frank, DuBois Central Catholic
Shelby McRae, Montgomery
FIRST BASE: FIRST TEAM
Mikaya Beadle, Nativity BVM
Zoe Hetz, Meyersdale
FIRST BASE: SECOND TEAM
Taylor McRae, Montgomery
SECOND BASE: FIRST TEAM
Anna Gunby, Conemaugh Valley
SECOND BASE: SECOND TEAM
Haley Burrows, Bucktail Area
Lauren Davidson, DuBois Central Catholic
THIRD BASE: FIRST TEAM
Lexi Snyder, Tri-Valley
Molly Ward, Canton Area
THIRD BASE: SECOND TEAM
Kylee Beers, Clarion Area
Kali Franklin, DuBois Central Catholic
SHORTSTOP: FIRST TEAM
Delanie Davison, Conemaugh Valley
Bella DeMark, Bishop Canevin
Mackenzie Parks, Allegheny Clarion Valley
Gianna Poletti, Tri-Valley
Makenzie Wagner, Bucktail
SHORTSTOP: SECOND TEAM
Marcella Dupre, Meyersdale
Mallory Gorgacz, Union
Madison Hoyt, DuBois Central Catholic
Katie Lampe, West Greene
Emmi Ward, Canton Area
OUTFIELD: FIRST TEAM
Noel Anthony, Clarion Area
Bella Grecek, Conemaugh Valley
Emma Suplizio, DuBois Central Catholic
Jenna Waring, Montgomery
OUTFIELD: SECOND TEAM
Grace Header, Tri-Valley
Kayley Risser, DuBois Central Catholic
Liz Salsgiver, Shanksville Stoneycreek
Kaylei Snyder, Montgomery
DP: FIRST TEAM
Alysha Cutri, Bishop Canevin
Thailey Franklin, Northeast Bradford
DP: SECOND TEAM
Kiley Meek, West Greene
Emily Mourer, Elk County Catholic
UTILITY: FIRST TEAM
Izzy Chaffee, Lake View
Keri Wesneski, Canton Area
UTILITY: SECOND TEAM
Emily Krammes, Nativity BVM
Emma Poorman, Bucktail
Class 2A
Player of the Year: Natalie Bowser, 1B, Keystone
Pitcher of the Year: Addy Frye, Neshannock
PITCHERS: FIRST TEAM
Addy Frye, Neshannock
Madison Griffin, Ligonier Valley
Nolah Moyer, Muncy
Sierra Walters, Claysburg-Kimmel
PITCHERS: SECOND TEAM
Autumn Boyd, Laurel
Meadow Ferri, Chartiers-Houston
Mackenzie Herman, Reynolds
Julie Peterson, Johnsonburg
CATCHERS: FIRST TEAM
Alyssa Henderson, Chestnut Ridge
Faith Jones, Wilmington
Ella Richey, Chartiers-Houston
CATCHERS: SECOND TEAM
Sophia Becker, Catasauqua
Ang Bresnan, Conwell-Egan
Gabby Perod, Neshannock
FIRST BASE: FIRST TEAM
Natalie Bowser, Keystone
Hunter Newman, Neshannock
FIRST BASE: SECOND TEAM
Addison Deal, Laurel
Delaney Warnick, Frazier
SECOND BASE: FIRST TEAM
Izzy Gush, Muncy
Grace Zeppelin, Laurel
SECOND BASE: SECOND TEAM
Bella Francona, Claysburg-Kimmel
Nicolette Kloes, Chartiers-Houston
THIRD BASE: FIRST TEAM
Grace Kissick, Laurel
Paije Peterson, Wilmington
Mackenzie Wall, Curwensville
THIRD BASE: SECOND TEAM
Julia Jones, Johnsonburg
Caroline Malandra, Serra Catholic
Gabby Quinn, Neshannock
SHORTSTOP: FIRST TEAM
Shaye Bailey, Freedom
Taylor McClain, Bristol
Aaralyn Nogay, Neshannock
Maya Wingard, Chestnut Ridge
SHORTSTOP: SECOND TEAM
Hailee Brown, Lourdes/Mt. Carmel
Casey Fry, Muncy
Chloey Homan, Schuylkill Haven Area
Paige McAvoy, Chartiers-Houston
Victoria Washinski, Frazier
OUTFIELD: FIRST TEAM
Katey Brennan, Conwell-Egan
Jensyn Hartman, Frazier
Bella Hess, Chartiers-Houston
Neleh Nogay, Neshannock
OUTFIELD: SECOND TEAM
Chevelle Bauman, Muncy
Emalee Cavender, Claysburg-Kimmel
Cloe Price, Everett
Sophia Zalar, Carmichaels
DP: FIRST TEAM
Joslynne Freyer, Curwensville
Chloe McLaughlin, Reynolds
DP: SECOND TEAM
Lauren Bretzel, Conwell-Egan
UTILITY: FIRST TEAM
Olivia Hillegas, Everett
Olivia Weyandt, Conemaugh Township
UTILITY: SECOND TEAM
Makayla Adams, Lourdes/Mt. Carmel
Natalie Dunworth, Johnsonburg
Class 3A
Player of the Year: Lacey Lynn, 3B, Central
Pitcher of the Year: Mea Consentino, Central Columbia
PITCHERS – FIRST TEAM
Sierra Albright, Bald Eagle Area
Mea Consentino, Central Columbia
Alivia Lantzy, Avonworth
Maranda Runco, Mid Valley
PITCHERS: SECOND TEAM
Maddie Kee, Deer Lakes
Marra Patton, Karns City
Kimmy Shannon, Lewisburg
Chelsea Stonesifer, Littlestown
CATCHERS: FIRST TEAM
Maddy Devine, Bloomsburg Area
Rylee Gray, Avonworth
Johannah Taylor, North Schuylkill
Molly Whitmyer, Trinity (Camp Hill)
CATCHERS: SECOND TEAM
Sydney Bolinski, Lewisburg
Payton Crawford, Central Columbia
Bralyn Ellis, Central
Reagan Rand, Harbor Creek
FIRST BASE: FIRST TEAM
Cassidy Drobek, Oley Valley
Ryan Smith, Trinity (Camp Hill)
FIRST BASE: SECOND TEAM
Courtney Rebar, Mid Valley
Ava Stere, Bald Eagle Area
SECOND BASE: FIRST TEAM
Brynn Charnesky, Southmoreland
Kathryn Schluter, Loyalsock Twp.
SECOND BASE: SECOND TEAM
Maya Hazenstab, Central
Carley Wagner, Lewisburg
THIRD BASE: FIRST TEAM
Meghan Fissore, Avonworth
Lacey Lynn, Central
Rita Nuss, Bloomsburg Area
THIRD BASE: SECOND TEAM
Erin Field, Lewisburg
Tyson Martin, Southmoreland
SHORTSTOP: FIRST TEAM
Emily Fisher, Pine Grove
Alyxandra Flick, Central Columbia
Kylee Goodman, Waynesburg
Katie Hutter, Mt. Pleasant
SHORTSTOP: SECOND TEAM
Ashley Fox, Karns City
Maddie Perry, Bald Eagle Area
Carli Thayer, Littlestown
Hannah Winter, Loyalsock Twp.
OUTFIELD: FIRST TEAM
Sadie Berger, Kutztown
Leah Kuban, Avonworth
Caitlyn Lubak, Kutztown
OUTFIELD: SECOND TEAM
Reese Hasley, Deer Lakes
Allyia Kennedy, Loyalsock Twp.
Mallory Rodarmel, Loyalsock Twp.
Emmie Rowe, Central Columbia
DP: FIRST TEAM
Alexandra Cozzens, North East
Jordyn Hemingway, Northern Lehigh
DP: SECOND TEAM
Emma Conte, Dunmore
UTILITY: FIRST TEAM
Keana Noel, Hanover
Megan Wolfe, Pine Grove
UTILITY: SECOND TEAM
Sara Stroup, Hughesville
Class 4A
Player of the Year: Maren Metikosh, OF, Belle Vernon
Pitcher of the Year: Emma Hipps, Clearfield
PITCHERS – FIRST TEAM
Emma Hipps, Clearfield
Annie Hornberger, Shamokin Area
Payton List, Beaver Area
Kendall Young, Saint Marys Area
PITCHERS: SECOND TEAM
Katie Armstrong, Burrell
Kaya Hannon, Tunkhannock Area
Madison Seidel, Gwynedd Mercy Academy
Jenna Wagner, Villa Maria Academy
CATCHERS: FIRST TEAM
Olivia Bender, Clearfield
Allyson Byrne, Villa Joseph Marie
AB Cipalla, Villa Maria Academy
Sara Dintiman, Middletown Area
CATCHERS: SECOND TEAM
Natalie King, Freeport
Paige Marabell, Tunkhannock Area
Sami Springman, Beaver Area
Anita Szymoniak, Ambridge Area
FIRST BASE: FIRST TEAM
Lauren Ressler, Clearfield
Sarah Shupp, Midd-West
FIRST BASE: SECOND TEAM
Isabelle Engel, Jersey Shore
Gabrielle Wood, Tunkhannock Area
SECOND BASE: FIRST TEAM
Ava Tsiouplis, Villa Joseph Marie
Brooke Wise, Conneaut Area
SECOND BASE: SECOND TEAM
Olivia Eckels, St. Marys Area
Ella McNeff, Tunkhannock Area
Madison Simmerman, Villa Maria Academy
THIRD BASE: FIRST TEAM
Marissa Christman, Northwestern Lehigh
Linda Shephard, Conneaut Area
THIRD BASE: SECOND TEAM
Kayla Cornell, Beaver Area
Maria Gordon, Villa Joseph Marie
SHORTSTOP: FIRST TEAM
Morgan Farthing, Northwestern Lehigh
Sydni Hoobler, Franklin Area
Elizabeth Neeld, Lower Moreland
Kennedy Petrovich, Shamokin Area
SHORTSTOP: SECOND TEAM
Hanna Crowe, Beaver Area
Abby DeJidas, Freeport
Rebecca Minnichbach, Villa Joseph Marie
Victoria Spaciano, Dallas
OUTFIELD: FIRST TEAM
Mia Arndt, Montour
Irys Kline, East Pennsboro
Maren Metikosh, Belle Vernon Area
Sage Toman, Northwestern Lehigh
OUTFIELD: SECOND TEAM
Hannah James, Tunkhannock Area
Grace Lorson, Jersey Shore
Brooke Sebasovich, Shamokin Area
Ruby Singleton, Clearfield
Joselyn Williams, Wyoming Area
DP: FIRST TEAM
Trinity Edge, Franklin Area
DP: SECOND TEAM
Emma Pfirman, Jersey Shore
UTILITY: FIRST TEAM
Rosa DePrater, St. Marys Area
Hailey Williams, Tamaqua Area
UTILITY: SECOND TEAM
Emma Kurtz, Shamokin Area
Emily Shultz, Tunkhannock Area
Class 5A
Player of the Year: Bella Mackison, C, Donegal
Pitcher of the Year: Gianna Adams, Pittston Area
PITCHERS – FIRST TEAM
Gianna Adams, Pittston Area
Cierra Bender, Shippensburg
Mia Butka, West Scranton
Mia Smith, Penn-Trafford
PITCHERS: SECOND TEAM
Lilly Albarano, Lower Dauphin
Rhiannon Henry, Conestoga Valley
Morgan Herb, Exeter
Adalynn McKeague, Central Mountain
CATCHERS: FIRST TEAM
Ava Callahan, Pittston Area
Bella Henzler, Hampton
Bella Mackison, Donegal
Gianna Welsh, Chartiers Valley
CATCHERS: SECOND TEAM
Olivia Lebitz, Shippensburg
Abby Scheller, North Hills
Riley Signor, Penncrest
Isabella Summa, West Scranton
FIRST BASE: FIRST TEAM
Lauren Stalica, Abington Heights
FIRST BASE: SECOND TEAM
Maria Chutko, North Hills
Jessie Pugh, Armstrong
SECOND BASE: FIRST TEAM
Jaden Swatsworth, DuBois Area
SECOND BASE: SECOND TEAM
Gweneth Wiest, Shikellamy
THIRD BASE: FIRST TEAM
Mackenzie Egley, Armstrong
Olivia Dougher, West Scranton
Jenna Tallman, Greater Latrobe
THIRD BASE: SECOND TEAM
Molly Friel, Oxford Area
Mia Kulp, West Chester East
Cameron Ponko, Penn Trafford
SHORTSTOP: FIRST TEAM
Kelly Fricker, Rustin
Brianna Lawson, Sun Valley
Tori Para, Pittston Area
Emma Paul, Armstrong
Haley Speicher, Exeter
SHORTSTOP: SECOND TEAM
Blaire Balestrini, Shikellamy
Madison Crump, Chartiers Valley
Meadow Gambacurta, Greencastle Antrim
Sarah Henninger, DuBois Area
Caitlyn Watson, Central Mountain
OUTFIELD: FIRST TEAM
Cameron Murphy, Shaler Area
Sydney Orndorff, Greencastle Antrim
Emma Smerick, Armstrong
Sage Weidlich, Pittston Area
Kassidy Wittig, North Hills
OUTFIELD: SECOND TEAM
Kallie Booth, Pittston Area
Rebecca Hartranft, Conestoga Valley
Morgan Pasternak, DuBois Area
Gianna Russo, West Scranton
Sydney Stewart, Elizabethtown
Bryn Stiles, Abington Heights
DP: FIRST TEAM
Marie Kinchington, Chartiers Valley
DP: SECOND TEAM
Marina Antal, Pittston Area
UTILITY: FIRST TEAM
Cara Biesecker, Donegal
Megan Head, Abington Heights
UTILITY: SECOND TEAM
Bella Giardina, Pittston Area
Allison Lininger, Central Mountain
Class 6A
Player of the Year: Emily Riggs, 2B, Penn Manor
Pitcher of the Year: Jules Scogna, Spring-Ford
PITCHERS – FIRST TEAM
Sydney Andrews, Quakertown Community
Jules Scogna, Spring-Ford
Julia Shearer, North Penn
Emma Taylor, Haverford
PITCHERS: SECOND TEAM
Ava Beamesderfer, Central York
Zia Bodnar, State College
Payton Hale, Avon Grove
Ainsley McClure, Pennsbury
CATCHERS: FIRST TEAM
Deirdre Flaherty, Mt. Lebanon
Emily Henn, Delaware Valley
Nicki Sudall, Downingtown East
CATCHERS: SECOND TEAM
Amelia Funston, Central Bucks East
Paige McLaughlin, Ridley
Rowan Mullholland, Pennsbury
Sandra Soltes, Bethel Park
FIRST BASE: FIRST TEAM
Natalie Alldred, Owen J. Roberts
Brie Wilmot, North Penn
FIRST BASE: SECOND TEAM
Brooke Boehmer, Mt. Lebanon
Molly Sheehy, Council Rock North
SECOND BASE: FIRST TEAM
Haley McMenamin, Ridley
Emily Riggs, Penn Manor
SECOND BASE: SECOND TEAM
Emma Morgan, Cumberland Valley
Brynn Weigle, Central York
THIRD BASE: FIRST TEAM
Maddie Gross, Seneca Valley
Kerri McCallum, Haverford
Kate Yadush, Whitehall
THIRD BASE: SECOND TEAM
Lauryn Kane, Plymouth Whitemarsh
Annabelle Smink, North Penn
SHORTSTOP: FIRST TEAM
Meryn Bellacima, Neshaminy
Sami Bewick, Peters Twp.
Caitlyn Martell, Pennsbury
Kylee Miller, Chambersburg
Hillary Sissem, McDowell
SHORTSTOP: SECOND TEAM
Aubri Blair, Williamsport
Marissa DeLuca, Pine-Richland
Riley Gancasz, Spring-Ford
Alaina Whipkey, North Allegheny
Kayley York, Souderton
OUTFIELD: FIRST TEAM
Francesca DeLeo, Pocono Mountain West
Rylee Dreyer, Central York
Alyx Morgan, Boyertown
Ali Sniegocki, Bethel Park
Darby Weller, Downingtown West
Riley York, Souderton
OUTFIELD: SECOND TEAM
Madysen Burkey, State College Area
Elizabeth Gray, Central Bucks East
Myla Kelley, Williamsport
Abby Quickel, Bethel Park
Meghan Sinkus, Downingtown West
Ali Wescott, Spring-Ford
DP: FIRST TEAM
Caitlin Ashley, Spring-Ford
Lillian Waterer, Downingtown East
DP: SECOND TEAM
Samantha Phillips, Mt. Lebanon
Jenna Stiffler, Central York
UTILITY: FIRST TEAM
Lexi Hames, Seneca Valley
Tessa Thompson, Dallastown Area
Sophia Schmehl, Governor Mifflin
UTILITY: SECOND TEAM
Gabby DeLuca, McDowell
