Beaver’s Payton List, Mt. Lebanon’s Deirdre Flaherty top all-state softball awards

Thursday, June 30, 2022 | 4:46 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver pitcher Payton List delivers against Elizabeth-Forward during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Friday, June 3, 2022, at California University.

Mt. Lebanon catcher Deirdre Flaherty and Beaver pitcher Payton List topped the list of players earning all-state honors Thursday from the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association.

Flaherty was named as the state’s top position player, and List shared pitcher of the year honors with North Penn’s Julia Schearer.

Two other WPIAL players also earned individual awards. Neshannock freshman Addy Frye was voted the top pitcher in Class 2A, and Belle Vernon outfielder Maren Metikosh was the top position player in 4A.

PaHSSBCA All-State Teams

Overall Player of the Year: Deirdre Flaherty, C, Mt. Lebanon

Overall Pitcher of the Year: Payton List, Beaver/Julia Shearer, North Penn

Class A

Player of the Year: Anna Gunby, 2B, Conemaugh Valley

Pitcher of the Year: Faith Persing, Montgomery

PITCHERS: FIRST TEAM

Izabella Donaldson, Meyersdale

Emma Mauer, Tri-Valley

Mikaila Obenrader, Saegertown

Faith Persing, Montgomery

PITCHERS: SECOND TEAM

Morgan Kelly, Marian Catholic

Mia Preuhs, Union

Sydney Schley, Tri-Valley

Madison vonFrisch, Weatherly Area

CATCHERS: FIRST TEAM

Katelyn Ledwich, Conemaugh Valley

Brittany Rice, Tri-Valley

Emily Susanj, Northeast Bradford

London Whipkey, West Greene

CATCHERS: SECOND TEAM

Jordan Best, Clarion Area

Jordan Burrows, Bucktail

Jessy Frank, DuBois Central Catholic

Shelby McRae, Montgomery

FIRST BASE: FIRST TEAM

Mikaya Beadle, Nativity BVM

Zoe Hetz, Meyersdale

FIRST BASE: SECOND TEAM

Taylor McRae, Montgomery

SECOND BASE: FIRST TEAM

Anna Gunby, Conemaugh Valley

SECOND BASE: SECOND TEAM

Haley Burrows, Bucktail Area

Lauren Davidson, DuBois Central Catholic

THIRD BASE: FIRST TEAM

Lexi Snyder, Tri-Valley

Molly Ward, Canton Area

THIRD BASE: SECOND TEAM

Kylee Beers, Clarion Area

Kali Franklin, DuBois Central Catholic

SHORTSTOP: FIRST TEAM

Delanie Davison, Conemaugh Valley

Bella DeMark, Bishop Canevin

Mackenzie Parks, Allegheny Clarion Valley

Gianna Poletti, Tri-Valley

Makenzie Wagner, Bucktail

SHORTSTOP: SECOND TEAM

Marcella Dupre, Meyersdale

Mallory Gorgacz, Union

Madison Hoyt, DuBois Central Catholic

Katie Lampe, West Greene

Emmi Ward, Canton Area

OUTFIELD: FIRST TEAM

Noel Anthony, Clarion Area

Bella Grecek, Conemaugh Valley

Emma Suplizio, DuBois Central Catholic

Jenna Waring, Montgomery

OUTFIELD: SECOND TEAM

Grace Header, Tri-Valley

Kayley Risser, DuBois Central Catholic

Liz Salsgiver, Shanksville Stoneycreek

Kaylei Snyder, Montgomery

DP: FIRST TEAM

Alysha Cutri, Bishop Canevin

Thailey Franklin, Northeast Bradford

DP: SECOND TEAM

Kiley Meek, West Greene

Emily Mourer, Elk County Catholic

UTILITY: FIRST TEAM

Izzy Chaffee, Lake View

Keri Wesneski, Canton Area

UTILITY: SECOND TEAM

Emily Krammes, Nativity BVM

Emma Poorman, Bucktail

Class 2A

Player of the Year: Natalie Bowser, 1B, Keystone

Pitcher of the Year: Addy Frye, Neshannock

PITCHERS: FIRST TEAM

Addy Frye, Neshannock

Madison Griffin, Ligonier Valley

Nolah Moyer, Muncy

Sierra Walters, Claysburg-Kimmel

PITCHERS: SECOND TEAM

Autumn Boyd, Laurel

Meadow Ferri, Chartiers-Houston

Mackenzie Herman, Reynolds

Julie Peterson, Johnsonburg

CATCHERS: FIRST TEAM

Alyssa Henderson, Chestnut Ridge

Faith Jones, Wilmington

Ella Richey, Chartiers-Houston

CATCHERS: SECOND TEAM

Sophia Becker, Catasauqua

Ang Bresnan, Conwell-Egan

Gabby Perod, Neshannock

FIRST BASE: FIRST TEAM

Natalie Bowser, Keystone

Hunter Newman, Neshannock

FIRST BASE: SECOND TEAM

Addison Deal, Laurel

Delaney Warnick, Frazier

SECOND BASE: FIRST TEAM

Izzy Gush, Muncy

Grace Zeppelin, Laurel

SECOND BASE: SECOND TEAM

Bella Francona, Claysburg-Kimmel

Nicolette Kloes, Chartiers-Houston

THIRD BASE: FIRST TEAM

Grace Kissick, Laurel

Paije Peterson, Wilmington

Mackenzie Wall, Curwensville

THIRD BASE: SECOND TEAM

Julia Jones, Johnsonburg

Caroline Malandra, Serra Catholic

Gabby Quinn, Neshannock

SHORTSTOP: FIRST TEAM

Shaye Bailey, Freedom

Taylor McClain, Bristol

Aaralyn Nogay, Neshannock

Maya Wingard, Chestnut Ridge

SHORTSTOP: SECOND TEAM

Hailee Brown, Lourdes/Mt. Carmel

Casey Fry, Muncy

Chloey Homan, Schuylkill Haven Area

Paige McAvoy, Chartiers-Houston

Victoria Washinski, Frazier

OUTFIELD: FIRST TEAM

Katey Brennan, Conwell-Egan

Jensyn Hartman, Frazier

Bella Hess, Chartiers-Houston

Neleh Nogay, Neshannock

OUTFIELD: SECOND TEAM

Chevelle Bauman, Muncy

Emalee Cavender, Claysburg-Kimmel

Cloe Price, Everett

Sophia Zalar, Carmichaels

DP: FIRST TEAM

Joslynne Freyer, Curwensville

Chloe McLaughlin, Reynolds

DP: SECOND TEAM

Lauren Bretzel, Conwell-Egan

UTILITY: FIRST TEAM

Olivia Hillegas, Everett

Olivia Weyandt, Conemaugh Township

UTILITY: SECOND TEAM

Makayla Adams, Lourdes/Mt. Carmel

Natalie Dunworth, Johnsonburg

Class 3A

Player of the Year: Lacey Lynn, 3B, Central

Pitcher of the Year: Mea Consentino, Central Columbia

PITCHERS – FIRST TEAM

Sierra Albright, Bald Eagle Area

Mea Consentino, Central Columbia

Alivia Lantzy, Avonworth

Maranda Runco, Mid Valley

PITCHERS: SECOND TEAM

Maddie Kee, Deer Lakes

Marra Patton, Karns City

Kimmy Shannon, Lewisburg

Chelsea Stonesifer, Littlestown

CATCHERS: FIRST TEAM

Maddy Devine, Bloomsburg Area

Rylee Gray, Avonworth

Johannah Taylor, North Schuylkill

Molly Whitmyer, Trinity (Camp Hill)

CATCHERS: SECOND TEAM

Sydney Bolinski, Lewisburg

Payton Crawford, Central Columbia

Bralyn Ellis, Central

Reagan Rand, Harbor Creek

FIRST BASE: FIRST TEAM

Cassidy Drobek, Oley Valley

Ryan Smith, Trinity (Camp Hill)

FIRST BASE: SECOND TEAM

Courtney Rebar, Mid Valley

Ava Stere, Bald Eagle Area

SECOND BASE: FIRST TEAM

Brynn Charnesky, Southmoreland

Kathryn Schluter, Loyalsock Twp.

SECOND BASE: SECOND TEAM

Maya Hazenstab, Central

Carley Wagner, Lewisburg

THIRD BASE: FIRST TEAM

Meghan Fissore, Avonworth

Lacey Lynn, Central

Rita Nuss, Bloomsburg Area

THIRD BASE: SECOND TEAM

Erin Field, Lewisburg

Tyson Martin, Southmoreland

SHORTSTOP: FIRST TEAM

Emily Fisher, Pine Grove

Alyxandra Flick, Central Columbia

Kylee Goodman, Waynesburg

Katie Hutter, Mt. Pleasant

SHORTSTOP: SECOND TEAM

Ashley Fox, Karns City

Maddie Perry, Bald Eagle Area

Carli Thayer, Littlestown

Hannah Winter, Loyalsock Twp.

OUTFIELD: FIRST TEAM

Sadie Berger, Kutztown

Leah Kuban, Avonworth

Caitlyn Lubak, Kutztown

OUTFIELD: SECOND TEAM

Reese Hasley, Deer Lakes

Allyia Kennedy, Loyalsock Twp.

Mallory Rodarmel, Loyalsock Twp.

Emmie Rowe, Central Columbia

DP: FIRST TEAM

Alexandra Cozzens, North East

Jordyn Hemingway, Northern Lehigh

DP: SECOND TEAM

Emma Conte, Dunmore

UTILITY: FIRST TEAM

Keana Noel, Hanover

Megan Wolfe, Pine Grove

UTILITY: SECOND TEAM

Sara Stroup, Hughesville

Class 4A

Player of the Year: Maren Metikosh, OF, Belle Vernon

Pitcher of the Year: Emma Hipps, Clearfield

PITCHERS – FIRST TEAM

Emma Hipps, Clearfield

Annie Hornberger, Shamokin Area

Payton List, Beaver Area

Kendall Young, Saint Marys Area

PITCHERS: SECOND TEAM

Katie Armstrong, Burrell

Kaya Hannon, Tunkhannock Area

Madison Seidel, Gwynedd Mercy Academy

Jenna Wagner, Villa Maria Academy

CATCHERS: FIRST TEAM

Olivia Bender, Clearfield

Allyson Byrne, Villa Joseph Marie

AB Cipalla, Villa Maria Academy

Sara Dintiman, Middletown Area

CATCHERS: SECOND TEAM

Natalie King, Freeport

Paige Marabell, Tunkhannock Area

Sami Springman, Beaver Area

Anita Szymoniak, Ambridge Area

FIRST BASE: FIRST TEAM

Lauren Ressler, Clearfield

Sarah Shupp, Midd-West

FIRST BASE: SECOND TEAM

Isabelle Engel, Jersey Shore

Gabrielle Wood, Tunkhannock Area

SECOND BASE: FIRST TEAM

Ava Tsiouplis, Villa Joseph Marie

Brooke Wise, Conneaut Area

SECOND BASE: SECOND TEAM

Olivia Eckels, St. Marys Area

Ella McNeff, Tunkhannock Area

Madison Simmerman, Villa Maria Academy

THIRD BASE: FIRST TEAM

Marissa Christman, Northwestern Lehigh

Linda Shephard, Conneaut Area

THIRD BASE: SECOND TEAM

Kayla Cornell, Beaver Area

Maria Gordon, Villa Joseph Marie

SHORTSTOP: FIRST TEAM

Morgan Farthing, Northwestern Lehigh

Sydni Hoobler, Franklin Area

Elizabeth Neeld, Lower Moreland

Kennedy Petrovich, Shamokin Area

SHORTSTOP: SECOND TEAM

Hanna Crowe, Beaver Area

Abby DeJidas, Freeport

Rebecca Minnichbach, Villa Joseph Marie

Victoria Spaciano, Dallas

OUTFIELD: FIRST TEAM

Mia Arndt, Montour

Irys Kline, East Pennsboro

Maren Metikosh, Belle Vernon Area

Sage Toman, Northwestern Lehigh

OUTFIELD: SECOND TEAM

Hannah James, Tunkhannock Area

Grace Lorson, Jersey Shore

Brooke Sebasovich, Shamokin Area

Ruby Singleton, Clearfield

Joselyn Williams, Wyoming Area

DP: FIRST TEAM

Trinity Edge, Franklin Area

DP: SECOND TEAM

Emma Pfirman, Jersey Shore

UTILITY: FIRST TEAM

Rosa DePrater, St. Marys Area

Hailey Williams, Tamaqua Area

UTILITY: SECOND TEAM

Emma Kurtz, Shamokin Area

Emily Shultz, Tunkhannock Area

Class 5A

Player of the Year: Bella Mackison, C, Donegal

Pitcher of the Year: Gianna Adams, Pittston Area

PITCHERS – FIRST TEAM

Gianna Adams, Pittston Area

Cierra Bender, Shippensburg

Mia Butka, West Scranton

Mia Smith, Penn-Trafford

PITCHERS: SECOND TEAM

Lilly Albarano, Lower Dauphin

Rhiannon Henry, Conestoga Valley

Morgan Herb, Exeter

Adalynn McKeague, Central Mountain

CATCHERS: FIRST TEAM

Ava Callahan, Pittston Area

Bella Henzler, Hampton

Bella Mackison, Donegal

Gianna Welsh, Chartiers Valley

CATCHERS: SECOND TEAM

Olivia Lebitz, Shippensburg

Abby Scheller, North Hills

Riley Signor, Penncrest

Isabella Summa, West Scranton

FIRST BASE: FIRST TEAM

Lauren Stalica, Abington Heights

FIRST BASE: SECOND TEAM

Maria Chutko, North Hills

Jessie Pugh, Armstrong

SECOND BASE: FIRST TEAM

Jaden Swatsworth, DuBois Area

SECOND BASE: SECOND TEAM

Gweneth Wiest, Shikellamy

THIRD BASE: FIRST TEAM

Mackenzie Egley, Armstrong

Olivia Dougher, West Scranton

Jenna Tallman, Greater Latrobe

THIRD BASE: SECOND TEAM

Molly Friel, Oxford Area

Mia Kulp, West Chester East

Cameron Ponko, Penn Trafford

SHORTSTOP: FIRST TEAM

Kelly Fricker, Rustin

Brianna Lawson, Sun Valley

Tori Para, Pittston Area

Emma Paul, Armstrong

Haley Speicher, Exeter

SHORTSTOP: SECOND TEAM

Blaire Balestrini, Shikellamy

Madison Crump, Chartiers Valley

Meadow Gambacurta, Greencastle Antrim

Sarah Henninger, DuBois Area

Caitlyn Watson, Central Mountain

OUTFIELD: FIRST TEAM

Cameron Murphy, Shaler Area

Sydney Orndorff, Greencastle Antrim

Emma Smerick, Armstrong

Sage Weidlich, Pittston Area

Kassidy Wittig, North Hills

OUTFIELD: SECOND TEAM

Kallie Booth, Pittston Area

Rebecca Hartranft, Conestoga Valley

Morgan Pasternak, DuBois Area

Gianna Russo, West Scranton

Sydney Stewart, Elizabethtown

Bryn Stiles, Abington Heights

DP: FIRST TEAM

Marie Kinchington, Chartiers Valley

DP: SECOND TEAM

Marina Antal, Pittston Area

UTILITY: FIRST TEAM

Cara Biesecker, Donegal

Megan Head, Abington Heights

UTILITY: SECOND TEAM

Bella Giardina, Pittston Area

Allison Lininger, Central Mountain

Class 6A

Player of the Year: Emily Riggs, 2B, Penn Manor

Pitcher of the Year: Jules Scogna, Spring-Ford

PITCHERS – FIRST TEAM

Sydney Andrews, Quakertown Community

Jules Scogna, Spring-Ford

Julia Shearer, North Penn

Emma Taylor, Haverford

PITCHERS: SECOND TEAM

Ava Beamesderfer, Central York

Zia Bodnar, State College

Payton Hale, Avon Grove

Ainsley McClure, Pennsbury

CATCHERS: FIRST TEAM

Deirdre Flaherty, Mt. Lebanon

Emily Henn, Delaware Valley

Nicki Sudall, Downingtown East

CATCHERS: SECOND TEAM

Amelia Funston, Central Bucks East

Paige McLaughlin, Ridley

Rowan Mullholland, Pennsbury

Sandra Soltes, Bethel Park

FIRST BASE: FIRST TEAM

Natalie Alldred, Owen J. Roberts

Brie Wilmot, North Penn

FIRST BASE: SECOND TEAM

Brooke Boehmer, Mt. Lebanon

Molly Sheehy, Council Rock North

SECOND BASE: FIRST TEAM

Haley McMenamin, Ridley

Emily Riggs, Penn Manor

SECOND BASE: SECOND TEAM

Emma Morgan, Cumberland Valley

Brynn Weigle, Central York

THIRD BASE: FIRST TEAM

Maddie Gross, Seneca Valley

Kerri McCallum, Haverford

Kate Yadush, Whitehall

THIRD BASE: SECOND TEAM

Lauryn Kane, Plymouth Whitemarsh

Annabelle Smink, North Penn

SHORTSTOP: FIRST TEAM

Meryn Bellacima, Neshaminy

Sami Bewick, Peters Twp.

Caitlyn Martell, Pennsbury

Kylee Miller, Chambersburg

Hillary Sissem, McDowell

SHORTSTOP: SECOND TEAM

Aubri Blair, Williamsport

Marissa DeLuca, Pine-Richland

Riley Gancasz, Spring-Ford

Alaina Whipkey, North Allegheny

Kayley York, Souderton

OUTFIELD: FIRST TEAM

Francesca DeLeo, Pocono Mountain West

Rylee Dreyer, Central York

Alyx Morgan, Boyertown

Ali Sniegocki, Bethel Park

Darby Weller, Downingtown West

Riley York, Souderton

OUTFIELD: SECOND TEAM

Madysen Burkey, State College Area

Elizabeth Gray, Central Bucks East

Myla Kelley, Williamsport

Abby Quickel, Bethel Park

Meghan Sinkus, Downingtown West

Ali Wescott, Spring-Ford

DP: FIRST TEAM

Caitlin Ashley, Spring-Ford

Lillian Waterer, Downingtown East

DP: SECOND TEAM

Samantha Phillips, Mt. Lebanon

Jenna Stiffler, Central York

UTILITY: FIRST TEAM

Lexi Hames, Seneca Valley

Tessa Thompson, Dallastown Area

Sophia Schmehl, Governor Mifflin

UTILITY: SECOND TEAM

Gabby DeLuca, McDowell

