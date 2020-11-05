Belle Vernon facing ultimate challenge in No. 1 Aliquippa

Thursday, November 5, 2020 | 9:01 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Dakota Marion brings down Ringgold’s Braydon Fine on Oct. 9.

Belle Vernon enters the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals facing what is likely its toughest test of the season. The No. 4 Leopards (6-1) hit the road to take on the top seed, Aliquippa (8-0).

There’s a much longer history of WPIAL playoff performances by Aliquippa, but Belle Vernon has made a name for itself in the last seven seasons under head coach Matt Humbert.

These programs previously faced off in the WPIAL semifinals in the 1980s, with Aliquippa taking both matchups, an 8-7 win in 1980 and a 14-7 victory in 1989.

Both teams have shown they possess a high-powered offense and a staunch defense, which should make for an interesting matchup as Belle Vernon seeks a return trip to the final and the Quips look for their 13th straight appearance in the WPIAL championship game.

Belle Vernon’s offense averages nearly 42 points per game while the Quips average 46.5.

The Leopards have been led on offense by quarterback Devin Whitlock. The speedy junior is a dual threat who has passed for 503 yards while running for 931 yards and a total of 18 touchdowns.

Complimenting Whitlock have been a stable of receivers that includes Tanner Steeber, Louisville recruit Ian Maloney, and Quinton Martin, a rising-star freshman who has moved to tailback since an injury to primary running back Dane Anden.

Aliquippa’s offense puts up big numbers both through the air and out of the backfield. Quarterback Vaughn Morris has thrown for nearly 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns. The Quips’ primary trio of receivers average 20-plus yards per catch. Cyair Clark, Tajier Thorton and Antonyo Anderson combined for 14 touchdowns and each have hauled in more than 260 receiving yards.

The Quips offense, though, revolves around Vernon Redd. The senior running back has rushed for 1,134 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 10 yards per carry. Redd has several NCAA Division I offers, including a pair from local FCS schools Robert Morris and Duquesne.

Redd runs behind an offensive line with an average size bigger than that of the Pittsburgh Steelers and many college squads, weighing in at 6-foot-1, 318 pounds on average. They’re a young group as well, with two juniors and three sophomores starting up front.

The group anchors a Quips offense that averages more than 200 yards rushing per game, while the defensive line allows just over 100.

On the defensive side of the ball, Aliquippa holds opponents to 10.25 points per game and has racked up three shutouts, while the Leopards keep contenders to 8.0 points per game and have posted four shutouts.

Cole Weightman has been a leading tackler at linebacker for the Leopards throughout the season along with Jack Bryer, Maloney and Whitlock, who has a 105-yard pick six to his credit this season.

