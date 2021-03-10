Belle Vernon, North Catholic bring similar styles into Class 4A semifinal clash

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 | 8:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock drives to the basket against New Castle on Feb. 6.

When top-seeded Belle Vernon tips off against No. 5 North Catholic in a WPIAL 4A semifinal Thursday night, it would be easy to understand if the Leopards felt like they were looking in a mirror when going against the Trojans.

That’s because North Catholic (17-4) and Belle Vernon (13-1) play very similar styles. Both teams rely heavily on aggressive, fast-paced, pressure defense with a lot of trapping and offenses that like to push the ball and go.

“They do remind me a lot of us,” Belle Vernon coach Joe Salvino said. “On defense, they are very similar to us in that they press, try to cause turnovers and go the other way. They try to trap you and turn you over.

“Offensively, they are a lot like us, except I’d say they are a little more deliberate, but not much. They like to run, but if the open shot isn’t there, they will pull it back and work for it, whereas we are little more used to taking quicker shots. Our players have a little more freedom to shoot it.”

The similarities don’t end there as both teams carry winning streaks into the 6 p.m. contest at Belle Vernon. Both teams are section champions, and while the Trojans have won their last six games, Belle Vernon carries a 13-game winning streak into the clash.

The Leopards (72.2 ppg) and Trojans (66.2) are the highest-scoring teams left in the 4A field and defensively are almost even as the Leps give up 52.4 ppg while NC allows 52.3.

The playoffs seems to show it, too. In two blowout wins, Belle Vernon has scored 158 points and given up 101 while NC has similar results, scoring 157 and giving up 103.

“Oh, they have a nice team,” Salvino said of the Trojans. “Like us, they have more than one kid who can score, and they seem to play well together. I’m looking forward to a really good game, and we need to keep playing at the pace we have been the last few games.”

Salvino said he thinks his squad is peaking at the right time of the season.

“Ever since we beat Elizabeth Forward on Feb. 20, I’ve noticed a difference in our demeanor,” he said. “We are playing more aggressive, more with a purpose, and as a team, we are definitely playing together. I think we’re playing our best basketball of the season.”

It will take another stellar effort to knock off the Trojans and reach the WPIAL championship game for the second straight season.

North Catholic is led by 6-foot-7 senior Andrew Ammerman, who averages 18 ppg. Connor Maddalon, Matt Gregor and Max Rottmann average around 12 each.

In North Catholic’s last game, an 84-56 romp over Quaker Valley, unheralded guard Owen DeGregorio erupted for 21 points as he hit 7 of 10 3-point attempts. The Quakers’ Adou Thiero did not play in that game due to a leg injury.

DeGregorio, the sophomore son of head coach Dave DeGregorio, averages 8 ppg. However, he came up big in the quarterfinals.

“I’ll be honest. I’ve seen them on tape a few times, and I feel they deserved a higher seed than fifth,” Salvino said. “I would have seeded them no lower than three. They can play.”

Of course, the Leopards have shown they can play, too.

While North Catholic is led by its biggest player, the Leps go as their most diminutive starter goes.

Junior Devin Whitlock, generously listed as 5-9, averages 22.3 ppg and is coming off an explosive 31 points in a 78-52 rout of South Park.

“Sometimes when I watch him, I don’t even think he’s human,” Salvino said of Whiitlock with a hearty laugh. “What he does you just can’t coach. And for what he scores, he’s such an unselfish player. He makes sure everyone else is involved, and when we really need it, he takes over. That’s what you want from a leader.”

Three other Belle Vernon players average double figures in scoring as Jake Haney and Daniel Gordon average 14 each and freshman Quinton Martin averages 11.5, whether he starts or comes off the bench.

“This is a big game with a trip to the finals on the line. It’s at home, and we are playing well,” said Salvino. “We’re excited and if we play (Thursday) the way we have the last few games, we are tough to beat.”

Even for a mirror-image team.

Notes: The winner will take on the winner of host Lincoln Park (16-5) vs. Montour (14-7). The championship game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Monday at North Allegheny … Dave DeGregorio is the brother of former Belle Vernon head coach Kyle DeGregorio … Junior Tyler Kovatch (6 ppg) rounds out Belle Vernon’s starting lineup. Joe Klanchar (6 ppg) will be first off the bench. … No tickets will be sold at the gate.

