Big day for Canon-McMillan at TSTCA indoor track championships

Saturday, February 18, 2023 | 7:47 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Canon-McMillan’s Rose Kuchera won the girls Class 3A 100-meter hurdles during the 2022 WPIAL Track and Field Championships.

Rose Kuchera won a pair of events, the 60-meter hurdles and long jump, to headline a big day for Canon-McMillan at the TSTCA indoor track championships Saturday at Edinboro.

On the girls side, Bennett Pidro won the 60-meter dash and the 4×200 relay team also finished first. In boys competition, Austyn Winkleblech won the 60-meter dash and the 4×200 relay also took first.

North Allegheny won four individual titles and had a first-place relay in the girls distance medley. For the boys, Jackson Pajak won the 800, Jack Bertram the 3,000 and Rohan Gupta the triple jump. Wren Kucler also won the 3,000-meter run.

Butler had four first-place finishes – Landon Lacey in the boys 400, Drew Griffith in the boys mile run and Megan Baggetta in the girls triple jump and Griffith also won with the boys distance medley team.

Hempfield had three gold-medal finishes with Grace Iwig in the girls pole vault, Peyton Murray in the boys shot put and the boys 4×400 relay team.

Indiana’s Abbie Huey was a two-time winner on the girls side, taking first in the 200- and 400-meter runs,

Other WPIAL winners in boys track were Mars’ Jacob Thompson (200) and OLSH’s Antonio Votour (60 hurdles) and the Mt. Lebanon 4×400 relay team and South Fayette 4×800 relay team. Bethel Park’s Jenna Land (800), Pine-Richland’s Natalie McLean (mile) and Mt. Lebanon’s 4×800 relay team won in girls track.

West Allegheny’s Cody Mankowski won the boys high jump, Fox Chapel’s Anna Troutman the girls high jump and Wayneburg’s Andrew Layton the boys pole vault.