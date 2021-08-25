Bishop Canevin continues to build winning atmosphere

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 | 6:01 AM

In 2019, Bishop Canevin finished 1-9 and had to forfeit a game because of a lack of healthy players.

In his first season as head coach at Bishop Canevin last year, Richard Johnson led the turnaround that resulted in a big roster and a winning season.

“We were able to create a lot of excitement in the 2020 season,” Johnson said. “The five games we won showed that we had it in us the whole time, despite what others thought about the program and the roster.”

The Crusaders capped the season with two straight wins to finish in fourth place in the Class A Eastern Conference. Only the top two teams plus two wild cards advanced in last year’s shortened district postseason.

Roster size continues to be a strength for Bishop Canevin, not the detriment it became two years ago.

“Last year, we were not able to create a competitive atmosphere,” Johnson said. “This year, with a roster close to 40, it will make for some good position battles. Everything will be earned.”

It doesn’t hurt that the Crusaders have plenty of experience on the growing roster, with seven starters back on offense and eight returning on defense.

“We only graduated five players and will currently only have five seniors again this year,” Johnson said.

They include a couple of four-year starters in seniors Willie Banks at quarterback and Keshawn Harris at running back. Senior running back Jaiden Torres was the Crusaders’ leading rusher a year ago.

Junior wide receiver Xavier Nelson, who Johnson says can dominate all three phases of the game, joins playmaker Lesae Lacks as weapons on both sides of the ball.

“I think our offense will be really good this year,” Lacks said. “We have had this summer to build a connection with the coaches and other players, so I think we’ll be really good.”

Sophomore Jaiden Collins will be a force in the trenches. Johnson claims he’s only now starting to realize his potential.

Juniors Andrew Jones, Keyshawn McCaskill and Brady Travis are what the coaching staff says are like Swiss Army knives; they will be all over the field making plays at multiple positions.

Johnson has no problem pumping up the Eastern Conference and Class A in general, one he calls very underrated.

“Every week you better have your chin straps buckled tight,” he said. “Someone is coming every week to gain respect and prove they are the best. Class A ball doesn’t get the respect it has always deserved. Just because you’re not dressing 60 kids doesn’t mean you can’t ball.

“Smaller schools don’t mean lack of talent. Due to the WPIAL rules, I believe some 1A teams will have to move up and you’ll get to see firsthand how talented some teams are. That’s no disrespect to any of the other classes, but 1A has some ballers too.”

Lacks agrees with his coach on the tough road ahead, but he’s optimistic for success for the Crusaders.

“We really have a lot of talent and really good coaches,” he said. “I think a WPIAL championship will be a challenge, but it’s not something we can’t accomplish.”

Bishop Canevin

Coach: Richard Johnson

2019 record: 5-3, 3-3 in Class A Eastern Conference

All-time record: 306-283-12

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.28 Frazier, 12

9.3 at Carlynton, 7

9.11 Northgate, 7

9.17 at Springdale*, 7

9.25 Greensburg C.C.*, 7

10.1 at Clairton*, 7

10.8 at Leechburg*, 7

10.16 Jeannette*, 7

10.23 Riverview*, 7

10.29 at Imani Christian*^, 7

*Conference game

^At Graham Field

#Home games at Dormont Stadium

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Willie Bank-Hicks

34-76, 558 yards, 5 TDs

Receiving: Xavier Nelson

26-513, 6 TDs

Rushing: Jaiden Torres

75-607, 4 TDs

FAST FACTS

• Richard Johnson begins his second season as head coach at Bishop Canevin.

• Despite a winning record in 2020, Bishop Canevin enters this season looking to end a three-year postseason drought. The Crusaders’ last playoff game was a Class A first-round loss to California in the 2017 district postseason.

• Bishop Canevin played in its first WPIAL football title game and lost in the 1983 Class AA finals to Jeannette, 6-0. Seven years later, the Crusaders upset Washington, 21-20, to win the 1990 Class AA championship.

• This is the 60th season of Bishop Canevin football. The Crusaders have a record of 306-283-12 all time.

