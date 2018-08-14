Bisignani back in charge at Greensburg Central Catholic after getting ‘different perspective’

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Tuesday, August 14, 2018 | 7:54 PM

Dr. Greg Bisignani is back to coach Greensburg Central Catholic’s boys basketball team after a year as an assistant.

Greg Bisignani is back guiding the Greensburg Central Cathlolic boys basketball from the vantage point of head coach, something he became familiar with for eight seasons before stepping down last summer.

But in reality, he never left.

That is because he stayed on as an assistant and ended up putting in as much time as he did before.

“I was still at every practice and every game. It’s not like the kids are getting someone new,” said Bisignani, an orthopedic surgeon whose winter-time work day can consist of a few surgeries in the morning and afternoon and basketball at night. “I saw the game from a different perspective.”

Bisignani was on the bench with Jim Nesser last season as the team weathered a rare down year, 6-15 overall, 5-7 in section. The Centurions saw a 17-year playoff streak come to an end.

Bisignani was 187-32 with eight section titles (92-4 in section play), two WPIAL championship game appearances and one trip to the PIAA finals.

“Coach Nesser did a great job here,” Bisignani said. “The thing about him is that he is a good practice coach and gets the kids to play hard. It’s still basketball. There isn’t going to be much that we have to change.”

Bisignani has been with the team throughout the summer at various shootouts and open gyms. The well-traveled Nesser left to coach at Yough for a second time.

Like many teams, GCC will have to deal with a new class and section. The Centurions move down a rung to Class A and will play in Section 3 with Aquinas Academy, Clairton, Leechburg, Propel Charter and St. Joseph.

“That will be all new for me,” Bisignani said. “The expectations are to get us back to where we were.”

GCC is set to return top scorer Geoff Helm and Ryan Bisignani among other key seniors.

“I love to always improve and always get better as a player and a person, and so far, Coach Bisignani has taught me qualities that I can take with me to college and for the rest of my life,” Helm said. “I can’t wait for the season to start. I’m ready to win.”

Bisignani’s familiar assistants will include Ed Zimmerlink, Dave Palcic and Christian Hyland.

