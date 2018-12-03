Broadcasts scheduled this week on Trib HSSN

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, December 2, 2018 | 11:57 PM

It’s time to say “so long” to the 2018 high school football season and “hello” to the 2018-19 high school basketball season in the first full week of December on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN closes out The Road to Hershey with the PIAA Class 3A state championship football game from Hershey.

We also tip off the new high school basketball season with 17 boys and girls basketball tournament games Friday and Saturday.

We also have three high school hockey games, including our first video stream puck contests with a Monday scholastic hockey doubleheader.

Speaking of hockey, we have the debut of the PIHL Power Play Show at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Monday, Dec. 3

PIHL High School Hockey – Live Video Stream: Fox Chapel vs. North Hills at 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL High School Hockey – Live Video Stream: Blackhawk vs. Sewickley Academy at 9:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Talk Show – The PIHL Power Play Show at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Dec. 6

PIHL High School Hockey – Peters Township vs. Bethel Park at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Dec. 7

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Albert Gallatin vs. Connellsville at 7:45 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590 and WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Trinity vs. Canon-McMillan at 8 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hampton vs. North Hills at 8 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Knoch vs. Armstrong at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Penn Hills vs. North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Blackhawk vs. Canon-McMillan at 6 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Trinity at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

District 6 Girls Basketball – DuBois Central Catholic vs. Marion Center at 7:30 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

Saturday, Dec. 8

PIAA Football Playoffs – Class 3A Championship: Aliquippa vs Middletown at noon on WBVP-AM 1230 and on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Albert Gallatin vs. Uniontown at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590 and WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Connellsville vs. Laurel Highlands at 6 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590 and WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Seneca Valley vs. Hampton at 1 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Altoona/Latrobe loser vs. Trinity/Canon-McMillan loser at 6:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Altoona/Latrobe winner vs. Trinity/Canon-McMillan winner at 8 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Knoch vs. TBD at TBA on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Mt. Lebanon vs. North Allegheny at 3 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Trinity vs. Canon-McMillan at 5 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.