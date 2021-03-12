Burrell junior follows WPIBL win with regional title

Friday, March 12, 2021 | 5:11 PM

WPIBL Burrell’s Lydia Flanagan won the Western Pa. Regional Girls Singles Tournament on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Just like she did at the WPIBL championships last month, Burrell junior Lydia Flanagan took care of some unfinished business at the Western Pa. Regional Girls Singles Tournament on Friday in North Versailles.

After recording the top score in qualifying, Flanagan defeated Plum’s Mara Pliyih in the championship match, 194-124, to claim her first regional title.

Flanagan qualified for the step-ladder finals at regionals in her first two high school seasons, falling in the first round as a freshman and in the quarterfinals as a sophomore. Last month, she claimed her first WPIBL title after near-misses in the finals her previous two seasons.

Flanagan threw a 1,000 five-game series in qualifying, becoming the only bowler to crack four digits. Her 236 game in qualifying was the second-highest score of the day. Flanagan defeated Butler’s Kelsee McConnell in the semifinals, 204-189.

Pliyih was just behind Flanagan in qualifying, rolling a 982 series with a high game of 221. She defeated East Allegheny’s Skyy Nicholls, 214-167, in the semifinals.

Penn-Trafford’s Emmy Veychek, Plum’s Alana Stecker, Cranberry’s Aubrey Stewart and Meadville’s Delaney Whitehead also qualified for the finals. All eight finalists advance to the state championships March 19 in North Versailles.

Stecker had the day’s highest score with a 276 in qualifying.

Veychek qualified fifth with a 915 series and a 215 high game.

The girls team competition is scheduled for Saturday.

