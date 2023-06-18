Bushy Run American Legion looks to go to next level with trophy hunt

Sunday, June 18, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Bushy Run’s Gavin Good rips a double in a District 31 American Legion playoff game at Murrysville last season.

When Bushy Run coach Scott Peyman met with the team before the first game of the season June 9, he got a few looks when he told them it’s time to take it to another level.

“They really haven’t won anything,” Peyman said. “We didn’t win the District 31 regular season title last year. We placed third the District 31 playoffs and finished second to Philipsburg in the Region 7 tournament.

“The high school team had a great season, but they shared the section title, placed third in the WPIAL playoffs and made it to the quarterfinals in the state tournament. I want to win some trophies.”

Bushy Run opened the season with an impressive 4-3 victory against Murrysville a day after the Penn-Trafford high school team lost to Shaler in the state tournament to end its season.

Jon Lovre, who relieved Matt Lichota, pitched a strong six innings-plus to earn the win.

Bushy Run (4-1-1) followed with a doubleheader sweep of Somerset as Nolan Marasti tossed a complete-game shutout (5-0) in Game 1 and Peyton Bigler and Robert Andrews combined for a six-inning shutout (13-0) in Game 2.

Because of the extended high school season, Bushy Run is a little behind. Peyman said if the weather cooperates, the team can be caught up within a week.

Bushy Run, which split a doubleheader at Homer City on June 14, returned 15 players. The new faces are Lovre, pitcher Hunter Brown and outfielder Carmen Metcalfe.

The 15 back are shortstop Jason Sabol, leftfielder Ty Freas, catcher Ian Temple, pitcher Brandon Roher, Marasti, Lichota, shortstop Owen Rain, catcher Eric Biroscak, shortstop Brody Hoffman, leftfielder Anthony Monroe, Bigler, Gavin Good, Andrews, catcher Brandon Long and Charles Fontana.

Peyman is counting on Marasti, who is headed to Patrick and Henry Junior College, to be the ace of the staff followed by Roher, Lichota, Lovre and Brown. Temple, Freas and Bigler are also capable arms.

Sabol missed almost the entire high school season with a hamstring injury. Peyman said he’s close to returning.

“What’s good about this team is our overall depth,” Peyman said. “We have a deep pitching staff, we have three solid catchers, and we have at least 15 solid position players. We’re better prepared for the playoffs.

“I was impressed how the team responded after losing to Shaler. They were focused and ready to go.”

Bushy Run lost to Young Township in the 2022 semifinals. It defeated Yough for third place and then to made it to the Region 7 finals before falling to Philipsburg.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

