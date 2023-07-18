Bushy Run stays unbeaten, Latrobe eliminated from Region 7 American Legion tournament

Monday, July 17, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Bushy Run used a strong pitching performance from Robbie Andrews to finish Pool A play at the Pennsylvania American Legion Region 7 undefeated Monday.

Andrews pitched six scoreless innings, and Eric Birosak drove in two runs with a single in the fifth inning to lead Bushy Run (3-0) to a 3-2 victory over St. Michael (0-3).

Ian Temple’s solo home run in the top of the seventh inning proved to be the difference. In the bottom of the inning, Bushy Run centerfielder Jason Sabol threw out the potential tying run at the plate to end the game.

Bushy Run will face Bedford, which finished second in Pool B. Bedford (2-1) defeated Huntingdon, (0-3), 5-2. The game is scheduled for noon.

Philipsburg 4, Latrobe 3 — Tanner Kephart went 3 for 3 with four RBIs to lead Philipsburg past Latrobe in a Pool B contest.

Philipsburg (3-0) will face the winner of the Beech Creek/Murrysville game, which was suspended in the fifth inning with Beech Creek leading 9-3. Philipsburg is scheduled to play the winner at 3.

The championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bald Eagle Area High School. Latrobe (1-2) ends its quest to be region champion. The Jethawks now will get ready to play host to the state tournament, which begins July 23 with a Hall of Fame dinner.

Haden Sierocky had two hits, Vinny Amatucci had a hit, RBI and two runs scored, Colin Bush had a RBI double, and Leo Bazala had an RBI. Latrobe had an early 3-0 lead.

Region 6 — Connellsville defeated Belle Vernon, 3-1, and Hopewell toppled Blackhawk, 4-1, in losers’ bracket games. The game between Charleroi and New Brighton was rained out and was moved to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Washington & Jefferson College.

