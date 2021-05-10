Busy Roundball Classic week tips off with team practices

By:

Monday, May 10, 2021 | 10:10 PM

Metro Creative

It is Roundball Classic week and Western Pennsylvania’s top all-star senior basketball players will begin gathering at Geneva College.

Girls teams will practice at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with the boys’ 6A players to follow at 7:30.

On Wednesday, the boys’ Class A, 2A, 3A and District 10 all-stars will practice at 6 p.m., followed by the boys’ 4A and 5A teams at 7:30.

Eight games will be showcased across three days, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The schedule is as follows: Thursday — Boys Class A vs. Class 2A, 6:30 p.m.; Class 4A (Silver) vs. Class 3A, 8:30 p.m.; Friday — Girls Class 2A/City League vs. Class 3A/A, 6:30 p.m.; Boys Class 6A (Silver)/City League vs. Class 5A, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday — Girls District 10 vs. Class 4A, 1 p.m.; Girls Class 6A vs. Class 5A, 3 p.m.; Boys Class 4A (Gold) vs. District 10, 5 p.m.; Boys Class 6A (Gold) vs. Class 5A (Gold), 7 p.m.

Game rosters can be viewed here.

Organizers are allowing 450 fans per game, about 15 % capacity at Metheny Fieldhouse.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .