Butler high jumper ranks 2nd nationally after TSTCA indoor opener

Sunday, January 5, 2020 | 1:50 PM

Butler high jumper Sami Taoufik started his TSTCA indoor track season Saturday with an early-season victory that has him ranked second nationally.

The senior cleared 6 feet, 8 inches and was among 14 WPIAL athletes that won individual events at the TSTCA opener in Edinboro. Indoor track season is just weeks old but only one athlete in the country has jumped higher this winter, according to Milesplit.com statistics.

Taoufik was tied for first nationally until Kwamere White of Syracuse, N.Y., cleared 6-9 at a meet Saturday in his hometown. Taoufik is tied with defending state champion Ousman Kamara of Coatesville for Pennsylvania’s top jump this season.

The height was a personal best for Taoufik, the defending WPIAL Class AAA champion. His previous best — 6-7 — came outdoors at the Butler Invitational last April. He placed 25th at states.

The 6-9 bar behind @sami_taoufik got the best of the @ButlerTandF senior but his 6-8 leap at @Edinboro_tfxc is a new PA#1 and T-US#1. What a season opener! @PennTrackXC pic.twitter.com/LHiPsRBYBF — Phil Grove (@oldschooltrack) January 4, 2020

