CJ Singleton shatters meet record in 3,200 as home team dominates Butler Invitational

Sunday, April 24, 2022 | 12:52 AM

Tribune-Review Butler’s CJ Singleton crosses the finish line at the 2020 Tri-State Coaches Association cross country championships.

CJ Singleton shattered his own meet record in the 3,200, leading the home team to a resounding victory in the team race at the Butler Invitational on Saturday.

Singleton broke the nine-minute mark with a time of 8:57.60, breaking his own meet record of 9:09.42 set last year by more than 11 seconds.

Guinness Brown won the 400 in 48.61 seconds, Tristan McGarrah cleared 15-1 in the pole vault, and Butler swept the 400, 1,600 and 3,200 relays.

Butler (140.67) won the team title by more than 100 points over Slippery Rock (35.67).

The Golden Tornado also won the girls team title Friday.

North Catholic’s Trevor Paschall also had a big day, winning the 100 in 10.76 seconds and the 200 in 21.87. His time in the 100 broke the meet record set by Brown last year.

Norwin’s Aaron Schmook won the javelin by more than 22 feet with a throw of 198-3, beating teammate Cody Scherle (175-7).

Other WPIAL athletes who took gold Saturday were Moon’s Jacob Puhalla in the 800 (1:54.77), Deer Lakes’ Carson McCoy in the 1,600 (4:13.19), Mohawk’s Nick Farmer in the 110 hurdle (15.45), Hampton’s Matt DeMatteo in the 300 hurdles (39.15), Fox Chapel’s George Tabor in the triple jump (43-3) and Greensburg Salem’s Dwight Sarver in the discus (146-1).

