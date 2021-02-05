Class 4A North Catholic holds off Knoch

Friday, February 5, 2021

For three quarters, Knoch looked to upset No. 1-rated North Catholic on the road.

But the defending WPIAL champion Trojans scored the first 15 points of the fourth and pulled away to a 67-55 victory in Class 4A Section 1.

After trailing by as many as seven points in the third, Knoch worked its way back to within 47-45 as the quarter ended. But a flurry of Knights turnovers turned into a variety of short- and long-range baskets for the Trojans to take control of the game. Keegan Fraser’s basket with 3 minutes, 53 seconds left ended the North Catholic surge, but the issue was pretty much decided.

Connor Maddalon led the Trojans (10-3, 6-0) with 24 points, and Andrew Ammerman and Matt Gregor contributed 15 points each. All 15 of Gregor’s points came in the second half.

Knoch dropped to 4-6, 3-3.

North Catholic also started the game on a 7-0 run, forcing turnovers the first five times Knoch had the ball before getting a shot off.

“We talk as coaches, looking at when that happens,” Trojans coach Dave DeGregorio said of his team’s early-quarter surges. “We’re going through really good stretches and then we go through really bad stretches. The second half of the first quarter, we couldn’t score. Nobody was doing anything different. We were getting good looks, sometimes we just don’t score.”

Ryan Lang, one of the WPIAL’s leading scorers, had another stellar game for the Knights with 28 points — 17 in the first half.

Knoch opened up a 24-17 advantage with 3:22 left in the first half, but the Trojans ended the second quarter with a 12-2 run to take a 29-26 lead at the intermission.

“We were four minutes short tonight,” Knoch coach Alan Bauman said. “They ended the first half on a 12-2 run after we got control, and they went on another run to start the fourth quarter. To beat a team of this caliber, you can’t be outscored 27-2 in four minutes.”

The Knights tied the score at 35 on a 3-pointer by J.J. Szebalskie with 4:48 to go in the third period. But a basket by Gregor and a pair of baskets by Maddalon off turnovers put North Catholic ahead for good, 41-35.

Bauman is hoping Lang and the remainder of the team can continue to improve and get set for the open WPIAL playoffs.

“He’s phenomenal,” Bauman said of Lang. “He’s getting better all the time and learning the point guard spot. We’re working through stuff, but every night he’s getting better.”

Lang and Tyler Buterbaugh led the Knights with six rebounds each and Ammerman led the Trojans with 10 rebounds.

