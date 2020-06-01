Decade’s best WPIAL finals: Softball No. 5
By:
Sunday, May 31, 2020 | 10:56 PM
From classification expansion to field renovations forcing a change in the venue for the district championships, there was a lot going on with the WPIAL softball championships this past decade.
From Lilly Field at Cal (Pa.) to Seton Hill to a mishmash of title games played here and there or anywhere there was turf in a battle against Mother Nature, there have been plenty of memorable moments at the WPIAL softball finals.
Wash, rinse and repeat was the theme in district softball these past 10 years as nine schools were able to successfully defend their WPIAL championships, including a three-peat by West Allegheny, a four-peat by West Greene and one for the thumb with five straight championships for Hempfield.
So, while the third decade of the 21st century got off to a slow start with the 2020 season wiped away, here is a look back at the last 10 years with a countdown of the Top 10 WPIAL softball championship games.
No. 5 — Year of the Deer
Greensburg Central Catholic chuckled early, but it was Deer Lakes that enjoyed the last laugh in the 2012 WPIAL Class AA softball championship game.
GCC jumped out to an early lead with a pair of first inning runs without hitting a ball beyond the infield.
It looked like the Centurions’ early offense would hold up, however the Lancers’ offense finally came to life with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 2-2.
Deer Lakes scored the golden run in the bottom of the eighth for the walk-off championship.
It was the second of back-to-back title game losses for GCC and the first of four straight championship games for Deer Lakes. The Lancers won more gold in 2015.
Click the final score below for Bill Beckner’s recap of the Lancers’ victory over the Centurions.
Deer Lakes 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2 in 8 innings
Decade’s best WPIAL softball finals:
No. 6 - 2018 Class 2A: Laurel over Frazier
No. 7 - 2018 Class A: West Greene over Monessen
No. 8 - 2018 Class 4A: Belle Vernon over Elizabeth Forward
No. 9 - 2012 Class A: Chartiers-Houston over Carmichaels
No. 10 - 2015 Class A: Jefferson-Morgan over Chartiers-Houston
Tags: Deer Lakes, Greensburg C.C.
More High School Softball• Senior Spotlight: Frazier softball star who started PIAA petition made her voice heard
• Westmoreland high school notebook: Softball teams still taking it 1 game at a time
• Senior Spotlight: Catcher Hannah Christner was a hit for Yough softball
• Trib HSSN May Madness: Breehana Jacobs, Laurel Highlands vs. Nikki Doria, South Park
• Decade’s best WPIAL finals: Softball No. 7