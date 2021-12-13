Deep, unselfish Shady Side Academy boys basketball team set to build on strong season

Sunday, December 12, 2021 | 9:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Thompson Lau celebrates next to Eli Teslovich during their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game against Apollo-Ridge last season.

Despite the pandemic-related starts and stops to last year’s scholastic basketball season, the Shady Side Academy boys had a surprisingly successful campaign.

And the formula for winning was simple: No one cared about individual statistics.

“It was a bit of a surprise,” coach David Vadnais said of his team’s accomplishments.

“We really didn’t get started until January, and we were really young. One win led to another, and the confidence built. I thought we overachieved a little bit, but the guys played hard and were unselfish.”

The team won the Section 3-3A title with an 11-1 record and finished 14-3 overall.

“We were beating teams because we had the depth and the guys didn’t care who scored,” the ninth-year coach said. “We had five guys who averaged between nine and 13 points per game. Any of those guys could go out and score 15 or 20.”

“Last year, I would say expectations weren’t high from the outset,” senior forward Thompson Lau said. “As we progressed last year, we began to see what we could be.”

With the new Bulldogs logo painted on the floor at Mellon Gym and with all five starters returning, Shady Side is set for another drive to the top.

“For our scrimmages, we’ve rotated in and out eight players,” Vadnais said. “It’s a shame you can only have five starters, because I have eight deserving kids that could start on any 3A team.”

Comprising the top eight are Lau, Peter and Alex Kramer, guards Rian Fitzgerald, Eli Teslovich, Owen Martens and Ethan Salvia to go with forward Josh Chu.

“One thing that makes our team unique is its chemistry,” Lau said. “Last year, each game was much different in the way of scorers, not one guy leading the way. Out on the court, we want to share the ball. That’s what we were trying to do last year, and we want to keep it that way this year.”

Vadnais wouldn’t necessarily alter the starting lineup tailored to their opponent that night.

Said Vadnais: “I’m going to see how the season goes. There’s something to be said about knowing your role. Maybe we’ll find that somebody’s playing real well, and we can’t keep them off the floor. We’re spoiled with some depth this year. Our practices have really been competitive.”

Vadnais staff has remained in place. He will be assisted by Kyle Smith, with about a dozen years with the program, Andy Pakler and Dylan Grauff.

To repeat as Section 3-3A champs, the Bulldogs will have to get by South Allegheny, improving Ligonier Valley, Steel Valley, Apollo-Ridge, East Allegheny and Valley.

Shady Side Academy boys at a glance

Coach: David Vadnais

Last year’s record: 14-3 (11-1 in Section 3-A)

Returning starters: Eli Teslovich (So., G), Thompson Lau (Sr., F), Rian Fitzgerald (Sr., G), Peter Kramer (So., G), Etan Slavia (Jr., G)

Top newcomers: Josh Chu (Sr., F), Alex Kramer (Sr., F), Owen Martens (Jr., G)

