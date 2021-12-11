Deer Lakes boys hold off pesky Moon at Highlands Tip-Off Tournament

Friday, December 10, 2021 | 8:32 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armend Karpuzi led Deer Lakes with 20 points Friday night.

Deer Lakes had the lead for all but about two minutes in the second half of its season opener Friday.

But the Lancers had to hold on for a 55-52 victory over Moon in the opening round of the Highlands Tip-Off Tournament.

Deer Lakes had a 53-45 lead with 51.4 seconds to go, but the Tigers kept pecking away. A 3-point basket by Luca Michnowicz and four free throws within 15 seconds brought Moon to within 54-52.

A foul shot by Justin Brannigan with 10 seconds left put the Lancers in front by three. A 3-point attempt by Elijah Guillory with 1.1 seconds left missed the mark and was rebounded by Michnowicz. Guillory couldn’t get a shot off on the inbounds play and Deer Lakes prevailed.

Senior guard Armend Karpuzi led the Lancers with 20 points before fouling out with 12.7 seconds to go. Bryce Robson had three key baskets in the fourth period to finish with 15.

Guillory, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard, took game-high scoring honor with 25, including 5 of 5 from the foul line.

“To their credit, Moon kept fighting and kept fighting,” said Deer Lakes coach Terence Parham. “As I told my team, if you pay attention to Moon’s record last year, you’re in for a rude awakening. We could never really build a cushion.”

The Tigers finished 3-16 last season, despite having 13 home games.

“I thought it was a great game. Both teams really competed,” said Tony DiFiore, Moon’s second-year coach. “They made some runs, and we battled through those runs. They got to the line because they attacked more. It looked like we were settling for jumpers. They went to the line 18 times. We got there nine.”

After a first quarter where the lead changed hands seven times, the Lancers built a 26-16 lead, thanks to Lucas Tiglio’s 3-pointer with 2:43 to go in the half.

Moon finally caught up on a traditional three-point play midway through the third period.

Deer Lakes took the lead for good in the first 90 seconds of the fourth period. Robson’s rebounded a missed shot and fired a long, downcourt pass to Karpuzi, who scored on a turnaround jumper. Robson had a drive of his own from the far sideline on the Highlands floor to make it 40-36.

Karpuzi came up with three crucial rebounds in the final two minutes of play.

Said Parham: “Every time out, we kept stressing: Limit one shot. Do not to give them second-chance opportunities. Armend took that personally, as a senior should.”

Although Guillory didn’t start, he had a masterful performance with 15 of his 25 in the second half.

“He’s a guy that started for us last year as a freshman,” DiFiore said. “He’s a very good player and, tonight and moving forward, he’s a starter. He can do so many things. He can shoot it from the outside, he can attack, and he’s one of those players to really look for this year.”

Deer Lakes will play the winner of Friday’s late game between Highlands and Mt. Pleasant at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

