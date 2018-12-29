Defense continues to be trademark of Franklin Regional boys basketball

By: Staff Report

Saturday, December 29, 2018 | 9:21 AM

One of the messages Franklin Regional boys basketball coach Steve Scorpion always tells his players is defense travels.

The challenge for this season was to channel the defensive intensity from the graduated seniors who were part of last season’s WPIAL Class 5A runner-up to four new starters.

So far, defense has been the linchpin in another strong start.

Franklin Regional allowed a Class 5A-low 42.7 points per game and was 6-1 and 2-1 in Section 3 entering last week’s game against Canon-McMillan at the Trinity Holiday Tournament.

Along with senior leader Nick Leopold, first-year starters such as Thomas Merante, Johnny O’Toole, Adam Rudzinski and Aidan Wiley have shined in the halfcourt defense.

“I tell them unless they’re averaging 40 points per game, they have to defend,” Scorpion said. “If you average 40 a game, I’ll figure out a way to hide you if you’re scoring like that, but if you’re not doing that you better defend if you want to play and guys understand that.

“Obviously, you have to score, but if you look at some of the scores of our games we have won games that have been ugly offensively, but defensively we’ve got it done.”

Prior to Thursday, Franklin Regional allowed fewer than 50 points in every game except a 59-51 loss to Section 3 foe and defending WPIAL champ Mars and held teams in the 30s on three occasions.

Scorpion said he likes the way his team is competing, especially with four new starters.

“When I took over, the goal was to get Franklin Regional to be consistently competing for section and WPIAL championships all the time,” Scorpion said. “No matter who is putting on the jersey, we want to have the same expectations year-in and year-out.”

In the Mars loss, the teams went back and forth, but a 13-0 run by Mars in the fourth quarter helped establish control and the Planets held on down the stretch. Scorpion credited Mars with making key plays in the fourth. Mike Klingensmith came off the bench to score 17 points for the Panthers. The rematch is Jan. 25 at Mars.

Defense has been one constant for the Panthers, and the other has been Leopold. The point guard averages around 16 points and is the team’s leading scorer.

Aside for pacing the offense, Leopold is also the team’s guiding force as the lone returning starter.

“He’s a great leader, and our guys love him,” Scorpion said. “He’s a great student and does everything you want on and off the court. He didn’t play particularly well against Mars, but he’s our guy and he’s earned that right with what he’s done for us both this year and last year.

“He’s been through it, but we have some other guys who have been through it at times as new as they are. We were fortunate to get some guys experience last year, so it’s not a brand-new team, but it’s always nice to have your point guard be one of your best players and a great leader.”

Franklin Regional rang in the New Year with a tough nonsection game against Pine-Richland Wednesday in a game that ended too late for this edition. It also has a game scheduled at District 10 juggernaut Kennedy Catholic, which features 6-foot-9 West Virginia recruit Oscar Tshiebwe and Duquesne recruit Maceo Austin.

The Panthers have nonsection victories over Norwin, Greensburg Salem, Belle Vernon and Westinghouse.

Scorpion scheduled tough games to get ready for section opponents like Mars and Shaler and for what should be a strong Class 5A playoff bracket.

“Some coaches are concerned with their overall record and getting to 20 wins, but I could care less what our overall record is in the regular season,” Scorpion said. “My overall concern is to be the best team we can be going into the playoffs, and the only way to do that is to play the best competition possible.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

