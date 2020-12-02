Emily Daugherty hired as Ligonier Valley girls basketball coach in unanimous vote

By:

Wednesday, December 2, 2020 | 8:17 PM

Tribune-Review file New Ligonier Valley girls basketball coach Emily Daugherty played her college ball at Lock Haven.

It’s official. Emily Daugherty is the new Ligonier Valley girls basketball coach.

And the 2010 Ligonier Valley graduate is eager to get started.

The Ligonier Valley school board voted 9-0 on Wednesday to hire her to replace Tim Gustin, who was recently hired as the boys coach.

Daugherty, 28, is a 2010 graduate of Ligonier Valley, where she played basketball and soccer. She was named to the Tribune-Review Terrific 10 as a senior. She also is the girls volleyball coach.

A 2015 graduate of Lock Haven University, Daugherty was an assistant coach at Latrobe, a head coach for one year at Connellsville and an assistant coach at Mt. Aloysius.

“Did I think I’d be coaching Ligonier Valley 10 years ago? Not at all,” Daugherty said. “I wanted to coach, but I thought it’d be on the college level, which it was. But when this job came open, it’s something I wanted to pursue.

“I know the WPIAL, and I learned a lot from Mark Burkardt when I was at Latrobe. I’m excited to get my hands on this program. It needs a total rebuild.”

Daugherty inherits a young but talented group. She has more than 20 girls signed up to try out for the team. Ligonier Valley is voluntarily playing up two classes the next two seasons, a decision that will minimize travel but could prove difficult competitively. The Rams will be in Section 3-4A with Southmoreland, Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward, Mt. Pleasant, Yough and West Mifflin.

“I need to instill my knowledge and playing experience to the players,” Daugherty said. “One thing I have to do is restart is the elementary program, something that was in the district when I played.”

Amber Tutino was hired as Daugherty’s assistant coach. She’s also Daugherty’s assistant in volleyball.

“We excited to have Emily as our head coach,” Ligonier Valley athletic director Wesley Siko said. “Emily’s playing and coaching experience will be great for the program, and we are excited to see it grow with her as coach.”

Siko was serving as the interim coach until Daugherty was hired.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Ligonier Valley