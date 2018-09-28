Everything you need to know from Week 5 WPIAL action

By: Tribune-Review

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 11:24 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review, South Fayette's RayQuin Glover (11) rushes the ball during their 21-0 win over Blackhawk on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review, Belle Vernon running back Mason Pascoe breaks away from Greensburg Salem defenders on his way to a 70-yard first-quarter touchdown run during their WPIAL Class 4A Big Eight Conference game. Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review, McKeesport’s Lance Robinson plays against Latrobe on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review, Yough’s Dustin Shoaf (10), is brought down by Freeport’s Conor Selinger (4), during the game at Freeport Area High School, on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review, Hempfield's Blake Remaley attempts to find an opening in Mt. Lebanon defense during WPIAL football at Hempfield Area High School on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review, Blackhawk's Marques Watson-Trent (23) rushes the ball during the Blackhawk's 21-0 loss against South Fayette on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Previous Next

TribLIVE’s sports reporters have you covered from Friday’s Week 5 high school football action.

GAMES OF THE WEEK

■ BELLE VERNON 48, GREENSBURG SALEM 14

On the first play for the game, senior running back Mason Pascoe raced 47 yards for a touchdown. On his next carry, he raced 70 yards for a score.

■ DEER LAKES 34, BURRELL 21

Deer Lakes forced a pair of red-zone turnovers and a key turnover on downs, holding off a resilient Burrell in a 34-21 victory.

■ PINE-RICHALAND 42, CENTRAL CATHOLIC 21

Pine’s Luke Meckler ran wild on nine carries for 245 yards and four touchdowns in the first quarter.

ALLEGHENY

■ NORTH ALLEGHENY 10, SENECA VALLEY 6

Both teams struggled on offense most of the night, but the Tigers did just enough to hold off the Raiders by a final score of 10-6.

■ Chartiers Valley at Baldwin

■ BETHEL PARK 38, MOON 14

Junior Sean McGowan carried 24 times for 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Blackhawks scored 24 second half points.

■ WEST ALLEGHENY 14, WOODLAND HILLS 13

On Friday night in Imperial, it was a pair of special teams plays that made the difference as the Indians upended the visiting Woodland Hills Wolverines.

■ SOUTH FAYETTE 21, BLACKHAWK 0

The game was scoreless at halftime as South Fayette quarterback Jamie Diven was just 2-9 for 38 yards passing.

■ QUAKER VALLEY 50, KEYSTONE OAKS 43

The game featured 10 different lead changes and no team ever lead by more than a touchdown.

■ Charleroi at Beth-Center

■ MARS @ SHALER (1 p.m. Saturday)

■ LAUREL @ OUR LADY of SACRED HEART (3 p.m. Saturday)

WESTMORELAND

■ MT. LEBANON 37, HEMPFIELD 6

No. 5 Mt. Lebanon played a near-perfect game Friday night, and Hempfield seemingly could do little right.

■ NORWIN 42, BUTLER 0

The Knights made quick work of the Golden Tornado, carving up Butler’s secondary with ease in a 42-0 victory in Class 6A Section 1.

■ McKEESPORT 45, LATROBE 13

McKeesport (4-1, 2-1 Class 5A Big East) rushed for 338 yards. Five ball carriers had 40 or more yards.

■ PENN-TRAFFORD 45, PLUM 3

Junior quarterback Gabe Dunlap threw three first-half touchdown passes, including two to senior Dimitri George, and junior tailback Caleb Lisbon rushed for 164 yards and two scores.

■ ELIZABETH FORWARD 25, DERRY 22

Senior Zach Benedek finished 11 of 17 for 142 yards and a score and ran for 131 yards on 18 carries and another score to help his team remain undefeated and sit alone atop the conference standings.

■ FREEPORT 20, YOUGH 0

The Yellowjackets held the WPIAL rushing leader Dustin Shoaf to 89 yards on 23 carries, and the longest run he had was 10 yards on two occasions.

■ GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC 47, SPRINGDALE 0

Senior running back Brandon Ciccarelli delivered 85 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

■ FRANKLIN REGIONAL 65, ALBERT GALLATIN 0

■ NORTH CATHOLIC 49, MT. PLEASANT 7

■ MONESSEN 22, BENTWORTH 13

■ JEANNETTE 44, BROWNSVILLE 0

■ McGUFFEY 42, SOUTHMORELAND 21

■ LIGONIER VALLEY 67, PURCHASE LINE 20

AK VALLEY

■ Hampton at Kiski Area

■ Highlands at Ambridge

■ CLAIRTON 36, LEECHBURG 0

Leechburg created turnovers and had opportunities to score with having short fields, however, the Blue Devils couldn’t capitalize.

■ FREEDOM 44, VALLEY 13

The Bulldogs (5-1) exploded for four touchdowns in four consecutive drives and rolled to a 44-13 nonconference victory.

■ MONTOUR 35, KNOCH 33

■ UPPER ST. CLAIR 33, FOX CHAPEL 7

■ RIVERVIEW @ IMANI CHRISTIAN (1:30 p.m. Saturday)

■ APOLLO-RIDGE @ SHADY SIDE ACADEMY (2:30 p.m. Saturday)

OTHER SCORES