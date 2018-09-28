Everything you need to know from Week 5 WPIAL action
By: Tribune-Review
Friday, September 28, 2018 | 11:24 PM
TribLIVE’s sports reporters have you covered from Friday’s Week 5 high school football action.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
■ BELLE VERNON 48, GREENSBURG SALEM 14
On the first play for the game, senior running back Mason Pascoe raced 47 yards for a touchdown. On his next carry, he raced 70 yards for a score.
■ DEER LAKES 34, BURRELL 21
Deer Lakes forced a pair of red-zone turnovers and a key turnover on downs, holding off a resilient Burrell in a 34-21 victory.
■ PINE-RICHALAND 42, CENTRAL CATHOLIC 21
Pine’s Luke Meckler ran wild on nine carries for 245 yards and four touchdowns in the first quarter.
ALLEGHENY
■ NORTH ALLEGHENY 10, SENECA VALLEY 6
Both teams struggled on offense most of the night, but the Tigers did just enough to hold off the Raiders by a final score of 10-6.
■ BETHEL PARK 38, MOON 14
Junior Sean McGowan carried 24 times for 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Blackhawks scored 24 second half points.
■ WEST ALLEGHENY 14, WOODLAND HILLS 13
On Friday night in Imperial, it was a pair of special teams plays that made the difference as the Indians upended the visiting Woodland Hills Wolverines.
■ SOUTH FAYETTE 21, BLACKHAWK 0
The game was scoreless at halftime as South Fayette quarterback Jamie Diven was just 2-9 for 38 yards passing.
■ QUAKER VALLEY 50, KEYSTONE OAKS 43
The game featured 10 different lead changes and no team ever lead by more than a touchdown.
■ MARS @ SHALER (1 p.m. Saturday)
■ LAUREL @ OUR LADY of SACRED HEART (3 p.m. Saturday)
WESTMORELAND
■ MT. LEBANON 37, HEMPFIELD 6
No. 5 Mt. Lebanon played a near-perfect game Friday night, and Hempfield seemingly could do little right.
■ NORWIN 42, BUTLER 0
The Knights made quick work of the Golden Tornado, carving up Butler’s secondary with ease in a 42-0 victory in Class 6A Section 1.
■ McKEESPORT 45, LATROBE 13
McKeesport (4-1, 2-1 Class 5A Big East) rushed for 338 yards. Five ball carriers had 40 or more yards.
■ PENN-TRAFFORD 45, PLUM 3
Junior quarterback Gabe Dunlap threw three first-half touchdown passes, including two to senior Dimitri George, and junior tailback Caleb Lisbon rushed for 164 yards and two scores.
■ ELIZABETH FORWARD 25, DERRY 22
Senior Zach Benedek finished 11 of 17 for 142 yards and a score and ran for 131 yards on 18 carries and another score to help his team remain undefeated and sit alone atop the conference standings.
■ FREEPORT 20, YOUGH 0
The Yellowjackets held the WPIAL rushing leader Dustin Shoaf to 89 yards on 23 carries, and the longest run he had was 10 yards on two occasions.
■ GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC 47, SPRINGDALE 0
Senior running back Brandon Ciccarelli delivered 85 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 19 carries.
■ FRANKLIN REGIONAL 65, ALBERT GALLATIN 0
■ NORTH CATHOLIC 49, MT. PLEASANT 7
■ MONESSEN 22, BENTWORTH 13
■ JEANNETTE 44, BROWNSVILLE 0
■ McGUFFEY 42, SOUTHMORELAND 21
■ LIGONIER VALLEY 67, PURCHASE LINE 20
AK VALLEY
■ CLAIRTON 36, LEECHBURG 0
Leechburg created turnovers and had opportunities to score with having short fields, however, the Blue Devils couldn’t capitalize.
■ FREEDOM 44, VALLEY 13
The Bulldogs (5-1) exploded for four touchdowns in four consecutive drives and rolled to a 44-13 nonconference victory.
■ MONTOUR 35, KNOCH 33
■ UPPER ST. CLAIR 33, FOX CHAPEL 7
■ RIVERVIEW @ IMANI CHRISTIAN (1:30 p.m. Saturday)
■ APOLLO-RIDGE @ SHADY SIDE ACADEMY (2:30 p.m. Saturday)
OTHER SCORES
