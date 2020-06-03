Former Franklin Regional coach Doug Kelly expected to get Penn-Trafford boys basketball job
By:
Wednesday, June 3, 2020 | 12:05 AM
Doug Kelly is the recommended candidate to be the next boys basketball coach at Penn-Trafford.
He is expected to be approved at the next school board meeting, set for June 15.
The district advertised in-house first and then posted the job online for a couple of weeks. Kelly is a counselor at Newlonsburg Elementary in the Franklin Regional School District.
He was an assistant for two years under Jim Rocco, who resigned last month after five seasons. But Kelly has head coaching experience, having led the Franklin Regional boys for eight years from 2001-09 and rolling up 87 wins over eight seasons.
The Panthers went 20-8 in 2008 and win a section title.
Kelly was an assistant with the Penn-Trafford girls last season.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Penn-Trafford
More Basketball• Former assistant Amber Cernuto takes over Southmoreland girls basketball program
• Latrobe grad steps down from Ringgold girls basketball coaching position
• Trib HSSN May Madness: Jess Strom, Steel Valley vs. Becky Novacek, Hopewell
• Trib HSSN May Madness: Tyler Boyd, Clairton vs. Ayden Owens, North Allegheny
• Trib HSSN May Madness: Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Hopewell vs. Amani Johnson, East Allegheny