Fox Chapel to host semifinal doubleheader in PIAA girls volleyball tournament

Sunday, November 14, 2021 | 4:09 PM

Fox Chapel will host a semifinal doubleheader Tuesday night in the girls volleyball state tournament.

The PIAA on Saturday announced sites and times. Freeport and Hampton will play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, with Shaler and North Allegheny following at 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic and Bishop Canevin also have games Tuesday.

Girls volleyball

All games are Tuesday

Class 4A

Bishop Shanahan vs. Parkland at Exeter Township, 7 p.m.

Shaler vs. North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Spring Grove vs. Bethlehem Catholic at Exeter Township, 5 p.m.

Freeport vs. Hampton at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Trinity (District 3) vs. Allentown Central Catholic at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.

North Catholic vs. Philipsburg-Osceola at Keystone, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Sacred Heart Academy vs. Canton at Hazleton, 6 p.m.

Bishop Canevin vs. Clarion at Slippery Rock HS, 7 p.m.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

