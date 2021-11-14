Fox Chapel to host semifinal doubleheader in PIAA girls volleyball tournament

Sunday, November 14, 2021 | 4:09 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Mia Tuman defends a shot against Shaler’s Mia Schubert and Cabndace Kozej (85) during the WPIAL Class 4A volleyball championship on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center.

Fox Chapel will host a semifinal doubleheader Tuesday night in the girls volleyball state tournament.

The PIAA on Saturday announced sites and times. Freeport and Hampton will play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, with Shaler and North Allegheny following at 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic and Bishop Canevin also have games Tuesday.

Girls volleyball

All games are Tuesday

Class 4A

Bishop Shanahan vs. Parkland at Exeter Township, 7 p.m.

Shaler vs. North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Spring Grove vs. Bethlehem Catholic at Exeter Township, 5 p.m.

Freeport vs. Hampton at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Trinity (District 3) vs. Allentown Central Catholic at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.

North Catholic vs. Philipsburg-Osceola at Keystone, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Sacred Heart Academy vs. Canton at Hazleton, 6 p.m.

Bishop Canevin vs. Clarion at Slippery Rock HS, 7 p.m.

