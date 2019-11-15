Fox Chapel’s Fitch, Sisson named A-K Valley cross country runners of year
Thursday, November 14, 2019 | 7:15 PM
Fox Chapel seniors Christian Fitch and Grace Sisson were selected as the Alle-Kiski cross country runners of the year as a part of the 2019 All-Star teams.
The all-star recognition, which includes teams and coaches of the year, as well as first-team, second-team and honorable mention-selections, is a collaborative effort of area coaches who examine performances from a number of meets, including the WPIAL and PIAA championships, Knoch coach Wess Brahler said.
“It’s all about the kids and recognizing them for their hard work throughout the season,” Brahler said. “These kids put in a lot of time and effort, not only during the season but throughout the year. Every year, there are so many runners in the area that do great things at big meets, including WPIALs and states.”
Fitch, a Temple commit, earned another WPIAL metal with a fourth-place finish (16:16) in the Class AAA race at Cal (Pa.) on Oct. 24. A four-year PIAA qualifier, he capped his high school career in 11th (16:16) at Hershey on Nov. 2.
Sisson, also a four-year PIAA-meet participant, recorded an eighth-place finish in the girls Class AAA race at states (18:57). She was one of nine runners in her race to complete the Hershey course in less than 19 minutes.
The time also was nearly a minute faster than her medal-winning fifth (19:53) at WPIALs.
Riverview was tabbed the boys team of the year after taking second to Winchester Thurston in the WPIAL Class A team standings for a fourth year in a row.
Led by juniors Mason Ochs and Gideon Deasy, the Raiders also earned their highest PIAA finish in program history with a runner-up finish to Winchester Thurston at Hershey.
Knoch was named girls team of the year after placing third in the WPIAL Class AA standings and earning its first trip to states since 2014.
The Knights, led by Dickinson recruit Sammy Jo Barnes, finished 14th at the PIAA meet.
Alle-Kiski Cross Country All-Stars
Boys
First Team
Mason Ochs, junior, Riverview
Gideon Deasy, junior, Riverview
Aaron Plyler, senior, Knoch
Braden Zukowski, senior, Knoch
Adam Lauer, junior, Shady Side Academy
Lucas Wilton, sophomore, Riverview
Parker Steele, sophomore, Riverview
Ty Laughlin, sophomore, Riverview
Justin Mascilli, senior, Plum
Shane Funk, junior, Fox Chapel
Second Team
Jack Lorence, sophomore, Fox Chapel
Matt Dongiovanni, junior, Kiski Area
Mattithia Burtt, senior, Armstrong
Ethan Napolitan, sophomore, Fox Chapel
Ryan Kenyon, junior, Fox Chapel
CJ Thimons, senior, Highlands
Oscar Oliva, senior, Fox Chapel
Jose Morales, junior, Fox Chapel
Connor Pivirotto, freshman, Plum
Cameron Casey, senior, Shady Side Academy
Honorable Mention
Jake Elder, junior, Deer Lakes
Jacob Schaeffer, sophomore, Freeport
Ben Perka, sophomore, Freeport
Daniel Deal, junior, Knoch
Mike Formica, junior, Knoch
Brayden Callahan, junior, Burrell
Jake Folaron, junior, Kiski Area
Runner of the Year: Christian Fitch, senior, Fox Chapel
Team of the Year: Riverview
Coach of the Year: Palma Ostrowski, Riverview
Girls
First Team
Sammy Jo Barnes, senior, Knoch
Brooke Krally, senior, Fox Chapel
Angela Valotta, senior, Plum
Josette Plazio, sophomore, Kiski Area
Ashley Persia, sophomore, Plum
Livia Paoletti, junior, Plum
Elyse Chess, sophomore, Knoch
Yumiko Kuo, sophomore, Knoch
Lizeth Sesmas, sophomore, Kiski Area
Anita Bhat, freshman, Freeport
Second Team
Maddie Beveaque, freshman, Plum
Naomee Miller, senior, Kiski Area
Olivia Schrag, freshman, Kiski Area
Juliana Bem, senior, Shady Side Academy
Amelia Walls, senior, Knoch
Karen Linares, sophomore, Shady Side Academy
Ally Johnson, junior, Riverview
Maggie Hollobaugh, junior, Freeport
Jordan Fairman, Kiski Area
Sydney Anderson, sophomore, Plum
Honorable Mention
Grace Bogacz, freshman, Knoch
Mikaela Collins, senior, Riverview
Riley McIntyre, sophomore, Fox Chapel
Ariana Percella, Armstrong
Isabella Leger, sophomore, Burrell
Sonnet Robertson, senior, Deer Lakes
Runner of the Year: Grace Sisson, senior, Fox Chapel
Team of the Year: Knoch
Coach of the Year: Wess Brahler, Knoch
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .