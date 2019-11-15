Fox Chapel’s Fitch, Sisson named A-K Valley cross country runners of year

By:

Thursday, November 14, 2019 | 7:15 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Christian Fitch keeps pace with the leaders during the WPIAL Class AAA boys cross country race on Oct. 24, 2019, at California University. Fitch finished the race fourth. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Grace Sisson finishes fifth in the WPIAL Class AAA girls cross country race on Oct. 24, 2019, at California University. Previous Next

Fox Chapel seniors Christian Fitch and Grace Sisson were selected as the Alle-Kiski cross country runners of the year as a part of the 2019 All-Star teams.

The all-star recognition, which includes teams and coaches of the year, as well as first-team, second-team and honorable mention-selections, is a collaborative effort of area coaches who examine performances from a number of meets, including the WPIAL and PIAA championships, Knoch coach Wess Brahler said.

“It’s all about the kids and recognizing them for their hard work throughout the season,” Brahler said. “These kids put in a lot of time and effort, not only during the season but throughout the year. Every year, there are so many runners in the area that do great things at big meets, including WPIALs and states.”

Fitch, a Temple commit, earned another WPIAL metal with a fourth-place finish (16:16) in the Class AAA race at Cal (Pa.) on Oct. 24. A four-year PIAA qualifier, he capped his high school career in 11th (16:16) at Hershey on Nov. 2.

Sisson, also a four-year PIAA-meet participant, recorded an eighth-place finish in the girls Class AAA race at states (18:57). She was one of nine runners in her race to complete the Hershey course in less than 19 minutes.

The time also was nearly a minute faster than her medal-winning fifth (19:53) at WPIALs.

Riverview was tabbed the boys team of the year after taking second to Winchester Thurston in the WPIAL Class A team standings for a fourth year in a row.

Led by juniors Mason Ochs and Gideon Deasy, the Raiders also earned their highest PIAA finish in program history with a runner-up finish to Winchester Thurston at Hershey.

Knoch was named girls team of the year after placing third in the WPIAL Class AA standings and earning its first trip to states since 2014.

The Knights, led by Dickinson recruit Sammy Jo Barnes, finished 14th at the PIAA meet.

Alle-Kiski Cross Country All-Stars

Boys

First Team

Mason Ochs, junior, Riverview

Gideon Deasy, junior, Riverview

Aaron Plyler, senior, Knoch

Braden Zukowski, senior, Knoch

Adam Lauer, junior, Shady Side Academy

Lucas Wilton, sophomore, Riverview

Parker Steele, sophomore, Riverview

Ty Laughlin, sophomore, Riverview

Justin Mascilli, senior, Plum

Shane Funk, junior, Fox Chapel

Second Team

Jack Lorence, sophomore, Fox Chapel

Matt Dongiovanni, junior, Kiski Area

Mattithia Burtt, senior, Armstrong

Ethan Napolitan, sophomore, Fox Chapel

Ryan Kenyon, junior, Fox Chapel

CJ Thimons, senior, Highlands

Oscar Oliva, senior, Fox Chapel

Jose Morales, junior, Fox Chapel

Connor Pivirotto, freshman, Plum

Cameron Casey, senior, Shady Side Academy

Honorable Mention

Jake Elder, junior, Deer Lakes

Jacob Schaeffer, sophomore, Freeport

Ben Perka, sophomore, Freeport

Daniel Deal, junior, Knoch

Mike Formica, junior, Knoch

Brayden Callahan, junior, Burrell

Jake Folaron, junior, Kiski Area

Runner of the Year: Christian Fitch, senior, Fox Chapel

Team of the Year: Riverview

Coach of the Year: Palma Ostrowski, Riverview

Girls

First Team

Sammy Jo Barnes, senior, Knoch

Brooke Krally, senior, Fox Chapel

Angela Valotta, senior, Plum

Josette Plazio, sophomore, Kiski Area

Ashley Persia, sophomore, Plum

Livia Paoletti, junior, Plum

Elyse Chess, sophomore, Knoch

Yumiko Kuo, sophomore, Knoch

Lizeth Sesmas, sophomore, Kiski Area

Anita Bhat, freshman, Freeport

Second Team

Maddie Beveaque, freshman, Plum

Naomee Miller, senior, Kiski Area

Olivia Schrag, freshman, Kiski Area

Juliana Bem, senior, Shady Side Academy

Amelia Walls, senior, Knoch

Karen Linares, sophomore, Shady Side Academy

Ally Johnson, junior, Riverview

Maggie Hollobaugh, junior, Freeport

Jordan Fairman, Kiski Area

Sydney Anderson, sophomore, Plum

Honorable Mention

Grace Bogacz, freshman, Knoch

Mikaela Collins, senior, Riverview

Riley McIntyre, sophomore, Fox Chapel

Ariana Percella, Armstrong

Isabella Leger, sophomore, Burrell

Sonnet Robertson, senior, Deer Lakes

Runner of the Year: Grace Sisson, senior, Fox Chapel

Team of the Year: Knoch

Coach of the Year: Wess Brahler, Knoch

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .