Franklin Regional basketball standouts get unexpected all-star invitations

Saturday, February 25, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Brooke Schirmer drives to the basket against Plum’s Riley Stephans on Dec. 19, 2022. Franklin Regional senior Max Leven (34) passes the ball while guarded by Gateway senior Tra Williams (3) on Jan. 13. Previous Next

Geographically speaking, Murrysville is practically a part of the Alle-Kiski Valley, so it makes sense for Franklin Regional to be included in that region’s long-running basketball all-star weekend.

The 26th Cager Classic returns March 25 to Highlands High School and four Franklin Regional players were selected to take part in the all-star games.

Sarah Penrod and Brooke Schirmer will play for the East girls, while Max Leven and Jake Kimmich will suit up for the East boys.

Penrod had a breakthrough season and earned a spot at Pitt-Greensburg. Schirmer, another backcourt leader for the Panthers, is headed to Penn State Behrend.

“I am looking forward to ending my high school career on a high note,” Schirmer said. “I am focused on giving my all and playing with my heart. I just want to have fun and play the best I ever have to showcase everything I can do.”

At 6-foot-8, Leven will be one of the tallest players to take the court for the Cager. He plans to attend Bridgton Academy, a prep school in Maine, and continue his football career as a lineman.

Leven had packed away his high tops when he got a call to play in the game.

“I thought my days of competing on the basketball court were over,” Leven said. “It’s very exciting to have my teammate, Jake Kimmich, at my side. We played together since fifth grade. I couldn’t ask for a better teammate to end our run with.”

Kimmich, a key guard and floor leader for the Panthers, is headed to Grove City, where he will play soccer.

Players will practice on March 23, and the skills competition will be at 7 p.m. March 24.

The games are set for 5:30 (girls) and 7:30 (boys) on March 25.

Tickets are available at B&J Sporting Goods. They are $6 for adults, and $4 for students.

