Freedom cancels football workouts over covid-19 concerns

Monday, August 17, 2020 | 3:36 PM

Freedom administrators canceled football workouts for this week over concerns a player was possibly exposed to the coronavirus.

Superintendent Jeffrey Fuller informed parents in a letter posted on the school district’s website. Fuller said the move was taken out of an abundance of caution after an athlete was potentially exposed, but added there’s “no reason to believe that the student-athlete has contracted covid-19.”

PIAA football teams are holding noncontact workouts at this time. Teams are scheduled to begin heat acclimatization Aug. 24, if the PIAA gives the go-ahead later this week.

The PIAA board meets Friday.

Several area schools have halted offseason workouts this month.

Last week, Allderdice shut down girls soccer conditioning when a player tested positive for covid-19. Similar moves made at Blackhawk, Ambridge and Beaver within the past two weeks.

Earlier this month, Blackhawk shut down all middle school and high school sports and activities for 14 days after a student-athlete was found to have tested positive for covid-19.

Beaver and Ambridge also halted all sports workouts until Aug. 6 and Aug. 17, respectively, after both districts were informed of positive covid cases the weekend of Aug. 2.

Fall high school sports teams have held summer workouts since early last month.

