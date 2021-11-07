Freeport beats section rival Hampton to win its 6th WPIAL volleyball championship

Saturday, November 6, 2021 | 9:59 PM

It might be tough for any coach with six WPIAL titles to pick out the most satisfying one.

But Freeport coach Tom Phillips was quick to point out that Saturday’s 3-1 victory over section rival Hampton was tops.

“I think it’s not only one of the best, but the best,” the veteran coach said. “We have a very, very young team. We only have one senior on the floor. They all played sensational defense today.”

Saturday’s victory added to the WPIAL titles Freeport won in 2010, ’13, ’15, ’16 and ‘19.

The Yellowjackets are 19-1 and will open the PIAA playoffs against Plum on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

Hampton (16-3) will travel to District 9 to play Clearfield on Tuesday, also at a site and time to be determined.

“It was pretty tough,” Hampton coach Annie Bozzo said of the loss. “We fought and we came out strong in the fourth, and I’m very proud of them for that. Freeport’s a very good team.”

Hampton won the first set, 26-24, on four kills down the stretch by sophomore outside hitter Emmy Schrom. Freeport rebounded, however, with a 25-22 victory in the second set that also was hotly contested. A kill by the lone starting senior, Erica Lampus, sealed the deal.

No team had larger than a four-point lead at any time over the first two sets.

Freeport came out in the third set and dominated, taking a 7-1 lead and rolling to a 25-15 victory.

A kill by sophomore Autumn English finalized the set.

“We came out in that third set, and we were just in a zone,” said Josie Russo. “They were tired a bit from coming back in the second set, and we took advantage of that.”

Hampton was in front for much of the early portion of the fourth set, leading 12-8 at one point only to see Freeport storm back. Hampton actually took a 25-24 lead, but a kill by Russo tied the score. Two kill attempts out of bounds by Hampton finished the match and sent the Hawaiian shirt-clad Freeport student section into a frenzy.

Another factor for Freeport was being advanced to Class 3A for the past two seasons.

“I tell the girls all the time, the difference between Class 2A teams and Class 3A teams is there are more choices,” Phillips said. “They put their spandex on the same way as you do. You’ve got to have players, and you’ve got to step up and play.”

The teams split in section play during the regular season.

“I don’t know if there are any secrets left when you play a team three times,” Bozzo said.

“If there is, you’ll have to ask Tom Phillips because he ended up with the gold. I wish we could have taken three sets today, but we only got one.”

Freeport won the PIAA title in 2017.

