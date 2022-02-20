Gateway girls hope strong finish provides momentum for next season

Sunday, February 20, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Marina Grado bring the ball upcourt against Penn Hills on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Gateway High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Lexi Margolis brings the ball upcourt against Penn Hills on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Gateway High School. Previous Next

Despite not having the entire season it wanted, the Gateway girls basketball team finished on a positive note with three wins over its final four games.

The finish was something coach Curtis Williams hoped to see and was something the returning team members can build on going into the offseason.

“We have a lot of positives to reflect on despite the overall record,” said Williams, whose Gators finished 5-13 overall and 4-8 in Section 4-5A.

“We did a lot of maturing and growing over the course of the year. We had our bumps and bruises in and out of section play, but with only one senior, it gives us an opportunity to sit down with the girls coming back, individually as well as collectively, about what their goals and aspirations are for next season and what season we can have.

“A lot of sophomores and juniors were key contributors throughout the season. They have a lot of experience under their belts, and this season has been an opportunity to learn and grow. Hopefully, we can come back and have a great season next year.”

Gateway won two of its final three section matchups — a 54-41 win at Penn Hills and a 60-55 triumph at Franklin Regional. The victories completed sweeps of the Indians and Panthers.

The Gators concluded their season Feb. 14 at Plum in a matchup of former section rivals, and in line with recent matchups between the teams, the game went down to the wire.

Junior Marina Grado led Gateway with 12 points, and senior Lexi Margolis added 11 as Gateway scored a 39-26 victory over the Mustangs.

Margolis’ double-figure scoring game against Plum was her eighth such game this season. She averaged 10.8 points over 18 games and connected on 29 of 55 3-point attempts (52.7%).

She recorded a career-best 30 points in a 67-63 loss to Belle Vernon on Feb. 2 and followed it up with 25 points in the win against Penn Hills two days later.

“Lexi has pretty much done everything we’ve asked her to do for this program,” Williams said.

“She came in playing point guard as a freshman before transitioning to a combo guard as a sophomore and junior. This year, we had to play her more as a forward because of injuries. It goes to show just how competitive she is and how much she was willing to do whatever it took to help her team win.

“Lexi would set the tone in practice, pushing and challenging the underclassmen, wanting to be first in a drill, and getting shots up before practice. Those were the things where she showed how much of a leader she was to this team.”

Grado led Gateway in scoring with a 13.4 average for 18 games. She landed in double-figures 15 times with season-best of 22 points coming in the late-season triumph over Franklin Regional, the first meeting with the Panthers on Jan. 18, and in a section setback to McKeesport.

“Marina worked incredibly hard throughout the summer to get ready for the season,” Williams said.

“She came in wanting to be able to contribute more from the scoring standpoint after losing Dynasty (Shegog) to graduation last year. Marina knew, as one of the team leaders, that she was going to have to do more. She took a huge step. She is a kid who has been learning point guard a little on the fly. She has not only led the team at point guard as a facilitator, but she also found ways to score from the position. There’s just been a lot of growth in her game.”

Juniors Amaya White and Jayla Oliver contributed offensively at 4.6 and 4.2 points per game, respectively. Sophomore Anayla Jordan averaged 3.4 points over 18 games.

In all, seven of the eight players who earned varsity letters this season are underclassmen.

“The way we finished, it showed the heart and character of the group,” Williams said.

“Even though we dug ourselves a big hole and covid kind of got us all discombobulated around Christmas time, the girls never gave up. They kept fighting through. It would’ve been easy just to mail it in. But they didn’t, and they won three of their last four. Those are some positives they can take with them in to the offseason as they work to next year.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

