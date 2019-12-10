GCC girls basketball moving on without top scorer Melina Maietta

Monday, December 9, 2019 | 11:13 PM

Players, Melina Maietta, Molly White and Teresa Kondas, background, work on a dribbling drill during girls’ practice on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Greensburg Central Catholic High School.

Senior basketball player Melina Maietta, a 20-point scorer, has been dismissed from the Greensburg Central Catholic girls basketball team, according to Centurions coach Sam Salih.

Maietta was in attendance at Monday night’s game at Jeannette but sat in the opposite-side bleachers and did not play.

Salih said the move was due to “conduct detrimental to the team” and he does not plan to allow Maietta to rejoin the Centurions, who are ranked No. 2 in WPIAL Class A.

“I wish her luck in her future endeavors,” Salih said. “Going forward, we will continue to grow and get better as a team and a program.”

Maietta, a Tribune-Review all-star last season, acknowledged her removal but said she hoped to be reinstated. She said what she did not “warrant this punishment.”

“I wish them well, and I hope I can soon return to help them gain success through this season,” she said.

Maietta scored 24 of her team’s 34 points in a loss to Franklin Regional at the Fayette County Coaches Tournament over the weekend (58-34). She had 26 points and 10 rebounds in a 64-47 victory over Uniontown.

She averaged 19.6 points a game last season.

Minus Maietta, GCC (2-1) defeated Jeannette (0-1), 41-23.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Greensburg C.C.