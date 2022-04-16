George Guido: Shot clock would fix game that isn’t broken

Saturday, April 16, 2022 | 9:01 AM

AP A technician adjusts a shot clock during a college basketball game between Cal and Louisville in 2010.

The PIAA has delayed a final decision on the whether to use a shot clock in high school basketball until at least the 2024-25 season.

That’s when the next two-year enrollment cycle begins.

In the interim, the PIAA plans to survey member schools to see what they think.

The National Federation of State High School Associations voted for the first time to allow shot clocks after saying for years that the game is good, why change it?

An informal survey of Pennsylvania high school coaches taken recently showed support for shot clocks — but it was only a small sample size.

With a shot clock, shooting will be at a premium, especially in situations where the shot clock is set to expire. Implementing a shot clock will favor the private schools. All they need to do is bring in a skilled shooter, where the public schools have to hope to develop a good shooter within their geographic boundaries.

Implementing a shot clock is more involved than just an athletic department snapping its fingers. A clock would have to be purchased. Coaches who favor shot clocks say they cost around $2,000 to $3,000. Coaches dubious about shot clocks say it’s more in the $9,000 to $10,000 range.

Gateway and Shady Side Academy are among schools that have installed shot clocks, perhaps getting ready for the inevitable. The PIAA survey will conclude May 3.

One thing is certain: Schools would have to hire another person to operate the shot clock during games. Schools with small scorers tables like Leechburg, Burrell and Riverview would have to expand their tables.

Those who favor shot clocks are often from teams that are behind at the end of games. A team in the lead will try to hold the ball, but how many players are skilled enough to hold the ball for any length of time? Yes, you get superb ballhandlers like Dickie DeVenzio, B.B. Flenory and Sean Miller every so often. But by and large, the team behind can often regain possession via turnovers or missed foul shots.

High school basketball is a great game. Why mess with it?

Population slide continues

The Arbitron radio ratings regarding population areas are out following the 2020 census, and the news for the Pittsburgh region isn’t good.

Our metropolitan area has dropped from the 23rd largest radio market in the country to 30th.

As if that isn’t bad enough, Pittsburgh is now behind places like Riverside-San Bernadino, Calif. (25th) in market size.

What does all that mean for outlets that carry high school sports? While it doesn’t affect Trib HSSN because it can go around the planet on the internet, over-the-air radio stations that cover games won’t be able to charge advertisers as much because of the population drop.

Here’s something else to think about: In WPIAL softball for the 2023 and ’24 seasons, the largest Class A school, South Side, will have just 95 girls in the top three grades.

Locally, Springdale will have 85 female students, Leechburg 83, Riverview 71 and St. Joseph 56.