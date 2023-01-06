Greensburg Central Catholic girls rally late to hand Serra Catholic its first loss

Serra Catholic was knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten while on the road against Greensburg Central Catholic Thursday night.

The Eagles led by five with 1 minute, 27 seconds left in the third quarter before being limited to six points down the stretch in a 47-43 loss to the Centurions in Section 3-2A play.

“Our ball movement was too slow, we didn’t knock down open shots and we missed a bunch of layups,” Serra Catholic coach Matt Bacco said. “Our zone offense got a little stagnant, too, and it tends to with us. We need to work on moving the ball quicker, getting in gaps, eating two defenders and using the freeze dribble to manipulate the zone. We talk about it constantly, but our zone offense just wasn’t up to snuff tonight.”

After a jumper from the corner by Ashley German put the Eagles (5-1, 2-1) ahead 37-32 with under a minute and a half left in the third quarter, GCC (10-2, 4-0) scored on a free throw from Avery Davis and a putback from Mya Morgan.

A jumper by Cate Clarke in the final 30 seconds was countered by a bucket inside by Morgan and a buzzer-beating layup by Erica Gribble, which tied the score at 39-39 heading into the fourth.

In the final quarter, defensive rebounding was key for the Centurions, who refused to allow second-chance opportunities en route to outscoring the Eagles, 8-4.

“They shot really well in the first half, so we came out in the second wanting to limit them to just one look,” GCC coach Chris Skatell said. “Cara Dupilka did a great job for us in getting just about every defensive rebound there was.”

Morgan hit a three in the opening minute of the fourth to give GCC a three-point edge it never relinquished.

The Eagles were limited to four points in the final quarter on a three from Abby Genes and a free throw from Clarke, who went 5 for 6 from the line and totaled a game-high 17 points.

Trailing by three in the final minute and a half of the contest, Serra was haunted by missed opportunities, as more than a few chances existed to either cut into the late deficit or tie the score.

The Eagles failed to convert, and GCC found a way to preserve the win.

“We had to keep adjusting all night, so I’m really proud of the girls,” Skatell said.

Gribble paced the Centurions with 16 points, Davis contributed with 11 and Morgan added 10.

GCC trailed after each of the first two quarters, going down 12-10 at the end of the first and 26-25 at halftime.

“We knew it was going to be a four-quarter game,” Bacco said. “They’re ranked No. 4 in the state, and we’re at their place, so you know it’s going to be competitive, and it was. They did what they needed to do and defended their home court. Now we need to chip away at the rest of the section slate before we eventually get an opportunity on our home floor.”

Serra will look to bounce back Monday when it hosts Clairton in another section clash. GCC resumes section action against the Bears on Thursday.

The Eagles and Centurions will meet again Jan. 30 at Serra Catholic’s home floor.

“This win is really important for this team’s confidence,” Skatell said. “I know how good they can be, but they don’t. We just want them to believe.”

