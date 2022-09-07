Hampton transfer Peter Kramer ineligible for basketball playoffs

By:

Tuesday, September 6, 2022 | 4:14 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Acdemy’s Peter Kramer scores over Laurel defenders during their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Fox Chapel High School.

Hampton transfer Peter Kramer, a standout shooting guard who won a WPIAL basketball title at Shady Side Academy, is ineligible for the playoffs this winter.

The 6-foot-4 junior had an eligibility hearing Tuesday with the WPIAL, which didn’t find enough evidence to grant him a postseason waiver, WPIAL executive director Scott Seltzer said. PIAA rules make all transfers ineligible for the postseason for one year, if the transfer occurs after the start of 10th grade.

Shady Side can appeal the decision to the PIAA.

Kramer averaged 16 points per game last season for the Bulldogs, who went 20-7 and won the WPIAL Class 3A title. He also golfs. He can take part in regular-season competition in both sports.

His hearing was one of three held Tuesday by the WPIAL.

Multi-sport Kiski Area athlete Domanick Simmons was also denied postseason eligibility, in football, basketball and track. The WPIAL granted a postseason waiver to Mt. Lebanon’s Mollie Steingroewer, a basketball and lacrosse player.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Hampton, Kiski Area, Mt. lebanon