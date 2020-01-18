Herald spotlight athlete: Shady Side Academy’s Maya Groff

Saturday, January 18, 2020 | 12:13 AM

Submitted Shady Side Academy’s Maya Groff is a member of the 2019-20 swim team.

Maya Groff, a senior at Shady Side Academy, helped the swimming and diving team defeat Knoch last week with a first-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley and 200 free relay. Groff, a team captain, is undecided about college but plans to major in chemistry.

What is the last book you’ve read?

“The Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly.

What is your favorite TV show?

“Grey’s Anatomy.”

Who are three famous people you would like to have dinner with?

Michael Phelps, Viktor Franks and John F. Kennedy.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Watermelon Sour Patch Kids.

If you were on “Dancing With the Stars,” who would you like your partner to be?

Probably my sister. We’d have a lot of fun.

If you weren’t on the swim team, what sport would you be playing?

I am on the track team, so I’d just continue with that.

What kind of music do you like to listen to?

Indie music.

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Blueberries, cheese and iced tea.

Approximately how many text messages do you send and receive in a day?

Probably about 100.

What three words describe you?

Hard-working, dedicated and passionate.

If you could trade places with someone for a day, who would you choose?

An astronaut.

What movie could you watch over and over?

I’m not really into movies.

What is your favorite vacation destination?

Israel with my family.

If you could go somewhere you’ve never been before, where would you go?

Africa.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Brussels sprouts.

People would be surprised to know you …

… were born with jet black hair.

