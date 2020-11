High school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 10

Thursday, November 12, 2020 | 5:17 PM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Aliquippa’s Vernon Redd (9) dives for a touchdown late in the second half of a Class 4A WPIAL semifinal against Belle Vernon on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

Note: WPIAL championship football games in Class 3A, 2A and A will be video streamed exclusively at TribHSSN.triblive.com.

Friday

Class 3A

WPIAL championship

No. 1 Central Valley (9-0) vs. No. 3 Elizabeth Forward (8-0) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN**, 1020 AM, 100.1 FM, 1230 AM, 99.3 AM, 1460 AM, 92.1 FM)

Saturday

Class 6A

PIAA quarterfinals

Central Catholic (6-2) at McDowell (7-0), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

WPIAL championship

No. 1 Pine-Richland (8-0) vs. No. 3 Peters Township (8-0) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM, 100.1 FM, 95.3 FM, 107.1 FM)

Class 4A

WPIAL championship

No. 1 Aliquippa (9-0) vs. No. 2 Thomas Jefferson (7-1) at North Allegheny, 1 p.m. (HSSN, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM, 1460 AM, 92.1 FM, 95.3 FM)

Class 2A

WPIAL championship

No. 1 Beaver Falls (9-0) vs. No. 3 Sto-Rox (8-1) at North Hills, 5 p.m. (HSSN**, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM, 1460 AM, 92.1 FM)

Class A

WPIAL championship

No. 1 Clairton (8-0) vs. No. 3 Jeannette (8-1) at North Hills, 11 a.m. (HSSN**)

City League playoffs

Consolation

Brashear (1-4) vs. University Prep (2-3) at George Cupples Stadium, South Side, noon

Championship

Westinghouse (6-0) vs. Allderdice (4-1) at George Cupples Stadium, South Side, 3:30 p.m.

**Exclusive video stream game coverage on Trib HSSN