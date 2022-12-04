High school roundup for Nov. 3, 2022: Hampton wins at buzzer; OLSH sets state record

Saturday, December 3, 2022

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Sarah Slember blocks a shot by Freeport’s Natalie Volek during their game Saturday at the Freeport Tournament. Fox Chapel won, 31-30.

Peter Kramer hit a shot at the buzzer to give Hampton a 76-74 overtime win over the host team in the championship game of the North Hills Tournament on Saturday.

Kramer had 34 points while Breenan Murray scored 22 points for the Talbots (2-0). Royce Parham led North Hills (1-1) with 28 points while Zach Pollaro and Jake Pollaro contributed 13 and 11 points.

OLSH 52, Albert Gallatin 40 – Bryson Kirschner had 15 points as OLSH (1-0) defeated Albert Gallatin (1-1) at the Brownsville Tournament to set a state record with its 69th consecutive victory. Shymere Wilson tallied 14 points for Albert Gallatin.

Apollo-Ridge 56, Homer-Center 51 – Jake Mull scored 33 points as Apollo-Ridge (1-1) won the consolation game at the Leechburg Tournament. Owen Saliani scored 18 for Homer-Center (0-2).

Aquinas Academy 71, Hillcrest Christian 40 – Vinnie Cugini poured in 44 points and tournament Aquinas Academy (2-0) rolled past Hillcrest Christian (1-1) in the championship game of the Aquinas Academy Tournament.

Armstrong 59, Kiski Area 37 – Cadin Olsen scored 21 points and Ian Olsen added 12 as Armstrong (2-0) won its tip-off tournament. Jack Valasek added 10 for the River Hawks. Noah Thimons had 12 points and Isaiah Gonzalez added nine for Kiski Area (1-1).

Avella 52, Frazier 48 – At the McGuffey Tournament, Wesley Burchianti scored 19 points to lead Avella (1-1) to the win against Frazier (0-2). Keyshaun Thompson paced Frazier with 21 points.

Baldwin 69, Altoona 56 – James Wesling scored 18 points and Anthony Cherico added 17 for Baldwin (1-1) at the Baldwin/Peters Township Tournament. Matthew Schenk added 12 points and Nathan Richards had 10 for the Highlanders. Ashton Neely scored 18 points and Jalen Triplin had 10 for Altoona (0-2).

Beaver 69, Carrick 22 – Aiden Townsend scored 19 points and Brady Mayo added 15 to lead Beaver (2-0) to the Brentwood Tournament title. Josiah Burt scored 14 for Carrick (1-1).

Bentworth 48, Turkeyfoot Valley 28 – Landon Urcho had 14 points to push Bentworth (2-0) past Turkeyfoot Valley (0-2) at the Mapletown Tournament.

Berlin Brothersvalley 74, Latrobe 62 – Pace Prosser scored 29 points and Ryan BlueBaugh had 24 as Berlin Brothersvalley (2-0) won the Mountain Cat Tournament at Pitt-Johnstown. John Wetzel scored 24 points for Latrobe (1-1). Landon Butler added 17 and Alex Tatsch had 10.

Bethel Park 68, South Park 47 – Ben Guffey scored 22 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead Bethel Park (2-0) to the South Park Tournament championship. Michael Mathias hit four 3-pointers and Shawn Davis scored 13 points for the Black Hawks. Anthony Deprospo scored 12 points for the Eagles. Jake Ozimek and Luke Scarff added 10 each.

Bishop Canevin 59, Brashear 50 – Shea Champine scored 23 points and Geno DeFrank added 13 to lead Bishop Canevin (2-0) past Brashear (0-2) at the Keystone Oaks Tournament. Titus Gillett scored a game-high 30 for the Bulls. Garett White added 10.

Blackhawk 63, Beaver Falls 42 – Tyler Heckathorn posted his first career double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, leading Blackhawk (1-0) to a win over Beaver Falls (0-2) at the Midland Classic. Zach Oliver added 15 points for the Cougars and Jacob Patton scored 14.

Butler 53, Avonworth 48 – Braylon Littlejohn and Donovan Carney had 14 points apiece to help tournament host Butler (2-0) get past Avonworth (1-1).

Carlynton 76, Quaker Valley 64 – Chase Jones scored 24 points and Jaiden McClure added 22 as Carlynton (2-0) won the tournament it hosts. Joey Coyle scored 30 for Quaker Valley (1-1).

Carmichaels 60, Mapletown 25 – Tyler Richmond scored 25 points and Dominic Colarusso added 14 to lead Carmichaels (2-0) at the Mapletown Tournament. Landan Stevenson scored 10 for the Maples (0-2).

Chartiers Valley 68, Peters Township 39 – Drew Sleva had 19 points and Jayden Davis added 18 points as Chartiers Valley (2-0) beat Peters Township (1-1) at the Baldwin/Peters Township Tournament. Jake Ziegler led Peters Township with 12 points.

Cheswick Christian Academy 52, Pittsburgh Christian Academy 47 – Grant Rochkind led the way with 22 points in a win for Cheswick Christian Academy (1-1) in the consolation game of the Aquinas Academy tournament. Joseph Rosio added 13 points for the Chargers and Vincent Gibbs scored 12. Mason Swauger paced Pittsburgh Christian Academy (0-2) with 19 points.

Clairton 59, Charleroi 53 – DaShawn Hines scored 19 points and Devon Dean and Kaden Smith each added 14 points to lead Clairton (2-0) at the MVI Classic. Capone Jones added 10 points. Ben Shields led Charleroi (1-1) with 22 points.

Devon Prep 77, North Catholic 67 – Lucas Orchard scored 27 points to lead Devon Prep to a win at the North Catholic Tournament. Max Hurray hit five 3-pointers and scored 26 for the Trojans (0-1). Andrew Maddalon added 15 and Matt Ellery had 14.

Ellwood City 58, Mercer 46 – Ellwood City (2-0) outscored Mercer 12-3 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a victory at the Laurel Tournament. Joe Roth scored 27 points for the Wolverines and Aaron Lake had 12 points.

Fort Cherry 66, Waynesburg 14 – Tournament host Fort Cherry (1-1) shut out Waynesburg (0-2) in the second half of the consolation game. Owen Norman had 18 points for the Rangers and Derek Errett scored 10.

Fox Chapel 63, Upper St. Clair 47 – Jimmy Hanna and Erik Wilson each set new career highs with 14 points to lead Fox Chapel (2-0) to the Upper St. Clair Tournament championship. Jefferson Moorefield-Brown added 12 for the Foxes. Nick Sukernek led Upper St. Clair (1-1) with 17 points.

Franklin Regional 48, Greensburg Central Catholic 34 – Cooper Rankin scored 19 points and Cam Rowell added 16 points as Franklin Regional (2-0) defeated Greensburg Central Catholic (1-1) at the Hempfield Tournament. Tyree Turner had 21 points and four 3-pointers in the loss.

Grove City 65, Geibel 51 – Brett Loughry scored 27 points to lead Grove City (1-1) to a win in the Armstrong Tournament consolation game. Jaydis Kennedy had 15 points for Geibel (0-2) Jeff Johnson added 14 and Trevon White had 13.

Hickory 50, Central Valley 49 – Aidan Enoch scored 18 points to lead Hickory (2-0) at the Midland Classic. Andre Vacich led Central Valley (0-1) with 22 points.

Highlands 88, Deer Lakes 74 – Jimmy Kunst scored 26 points and Chandler Thimons had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds to lead Highlands (2-0) to victory in its tip-off tournament. Bradyn Foster scored 23 and Cam Reigard added 13 for the Golden Rams. Bryce Robson led Deer Lakes (0-2) with 20 points. Bill Schaeffer added 12 points, Michael Butler 11 and Nate Litrun and Nate Buechel 10 each.

Hopewell 69, South Side 65 – Mason Showrank poured in 31 points to help Hopewell (1-1) edge tournament host South Side (1-1). Brody Almashy sank seven 3-pointers and had 31 points for the Rams.

Imani Christian 76, Monsignor Scanlan 68 – Dame Givner scored 19 points and Alier Maluk and RJ Sledge added 15 each for Imani Christian (1-1) at the North Catholic Tournament. Virgil Hall added 10 points. Nasir Rodriguez led Monsignor Scanlan with 21 points.

Jeannette 53, Steel Valley 35 – Kymone Brown scored 12 points and Isaiah Mallich and Giovanni Merola added 10 each to lead Jeannette (1-1) in the Norwin Tournament consolation game. Nahjir Norris and Tyson Barron scored 11 each for Steel Valley (0-2).

Keystone Oaks 70, West Mifflin 59 – Tulio Watts and Clinton Robinson scored 14 points each as tournament host Keystone Oaks (2-0) defeated West Mifflin (0-2). Jordan Lucas-Johnson paced West Mifflin with 16 points.

Laurel 50, Riverside 38 – Laban Barker had 18 points to lead tournament host Laurel (1-0) to a win. Greg Preisser netted 12 points for the Spartans and Aidan Collins scored 11. Sam Hughes had a game-high 19 points for Riverside (0-2).

Laurel Highlands 76, McDowell 57 – Keondre DeShields had 28 points and Rodney Gallagher scored 21 for Laurel Highlands (2-0) at the Mt. Lebanon Tournament. Blaise Krizner added 13 points for the Mustangs. Brody Paris led McDowell with 14 points.

Mars 85, Meadville 57 – Tasso Sfanos poured in 34 points as Mars (2-0) won the Sharon Tournament. Ryan Ceh added 12 points and Remi Black had 11 for the Fightin’ Planets. Khalon Simmons scored 15 for Meadville (1-1).

Monessen 65, Ringgold 44 – Lorenzo Gardner hit for 29 points and Tim Kershaw added 11 as Monessen (1-1) won at the MVI Classic. Aiden Angotti led Ringgold (0-2) with 14 points.

Montour 46, Ambridge 45 – Je’Nari Kelly had 14 points and Jake Wolfe scored 12, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, as Montour (1-0) edged Ambridge (0-1) at the Midland Classic. Karmelo Green netted 14 points for the Bridgers and Jared Astorino scored 10.

Nazareth Prep 59, Leechburg 56 – Nazareth Prep (2-0) outscored Leechburg (1-1) 23-10 in the fourth quarter to earn a comeback win in the Leechburg Tournament championship game. Kevin Mickens had 23 points for the Saints. Braylan Lovelace scored 23 for the Blue Devils and Jayden Floyd added 11 points.

Neighborhood Academy 59, Propel Braddock Hills 34 – John Wilkins had 18 points and Shamar Simpson scored 11 as Neighborhood Academy (2-0) won its tip-off tournament. Giontae Clemmons scored 10 points for Propel Braddock Hills (1-1).

Obama Academy 57, Knoch 54 – Torrien Perkins scored 26 points and Xzavier Rodgers added 10 for Obama Academy (1-1) at the Butler Tournament. Teegan Finucan and Jackson Bauman scored 14 each for Knoch (0-2).

Penn-Trafford 56, Hempfield 43 – Tyler Freas scored 23 points as Penn-Trafford (1-1) split a pair of games this weekend at the Hempfield Tournament. Harry Sowers (1-1) scored 17 for the host Spartans.

Penns Manor 53, Mt. Pleasant 37 – Ryen Gresko scored 16 points as Penns Manor (1-1) won at the River Valley Tournament. Yukon Daniels had 13 points and Brayden Caletri scored 11 for Mt. Pleasant (0-2).

Pine-Richland 66, Seton LaSalle 61 – Despite 41 points from Connor Spratt, Seton LaSalle (0-2) fell to Pine-Richland (1-1) at the Upper St. Clair Tournament. Owen Luellen led Pine-Richland with 22 points while Emery Moye added 20 points and Josh Gimbel contributed 13 points.

Plum 63, Brentwood 45 – Will Beckner and Max Grice scored 12 points each to pace Plum (1-1) in a win over tournament host Brentwood in the consolation game. Forrest Betz led Brentwood (0-2) with 14 points and Carter Betz scored 13.

Seneca Valley 71, Perry 35 – At the North Hills Tournament, Connor Oros scored 18 points to lead Seneca Valley (1-1) to a win over Perry (0-2). Andrew Roy added 15 points while Ahmad Arringron led Perry with 15 points.

Serra Catholic 62,. Elizabeth Forward 53 – Isaiah Petty and Joey DeMoss scored 20 points each as Serra Catholic (1-1) beat Elizabeth Forward (0-2) at the MVI Classic. Isaiah Turner and Charlie Nigut scored 20 and 16 points, respectively, for Elizabeth Forward.

Sewickley Academy 52, New Brighton 49 – Colin Helbling 24 points and had the game-winning basket as Sewickley Academy (1-1) topped New Brighton (0-2) at the Carlynton Tournament.

Shaler 69, Burrell 30 – At the Highlands Tournament, 11 players scored for Shaler (2-0) in its win over Burrell (0-2).

Shenango 70, Neshannock 58 – Brody McQuiston (22), Braden Zeigler (16) and Jimmy Roe (15) scored in double figures to help Shenango (2-0) win the Neshannock Tournament. Jack Giles had 20 points for the Lancers (1-1) and Andrew Frye scored 12.

South Allegheny 66, Belle Vernon 46 – Bryce Epps scored 25 with three 3-pointers and Cameron Epps added 16 points with four 3-pointers as South Allegheny (2-0) won at the MVI Classic. Jeston Beatty had 15. Zion Moore scored 25 for Belle Vernon (0-2).

South Fayette 51, Trinity 31 – Gavin Orosz scored 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and Elijah Hill added 17 to lead South Fayette (2-0) past Trinity (1-1) at the Canon-McMillan Tournament.

Thomas Jefferson 77, McKeesport 67 – Evan Berger scored 29 points to lead Thomas Jefferson (2-0) past McKeesport (1-1) at the MVI Classic.

Trinity Christian 52, Cornell 44 – Eddie Impavido scored 21 points and Darnell Kyte added 12 for Trinity Christian (1-1) in the consolation game at the Neighborhood Academy Tournament. Julian Cordice scored 17 and Larry Lee added 10 for Cornell (0-2).

United 75, Ligonier Valley 48 – Bradley Felix scored 25 points to lead tournament host United (1-0) to victory over Ligonier Valley (0-2). Tyler Robertson hit five 3-pointers on way to scoring 19 points for United. Parker Hollick led Ligonier Valley with 15 points while Jimmy Pleskovitch added 12 points.

United 82, Derry 74 – Bradley Felix scored 30 points to lead United (2-0) to a Saturday sweep at its tip-off tournament. Nate Papuga scored 27 points for Derry (1-1). Gabe Carbonara added 19 and Brady Angus had 12.

Washington 65, Canon-McMillan 58 – Brayce Pattersons scored 16 points, Davoun Fuse added 16, and Zxavian Willis had 13 to power Washington (1-1) at the Canon-McMillan Tournament. Eamon O’Donoghue scored 17 and Jonathan Pernisek added 12 for Canon Mac (0-2).

West Allegheny 60, Jefferson-Morgan 30 – Justin Manns (14), Brady Miller (12), Brandon Bell (12) and Tyler Blatz (11) scored in double figures to help West Allegheny (2-0) down Jefferson-Morgan (1-1) in the championship game of the Fort Cherry Tournament. Miller was named Tournament MVP.

Western Beaver 70, Freedom 63 – Levi Gray scored 27 points to lead Western Beaver (2-0) at the South Side Tournament. Carson Nachman and Jon Backur added 14 points apiece. Chantz Cottrill had 12. Logan Bickerstaff led Freedom (0-2) with 17 points. Austin Coll had 12.

Yough 67, Indiana 48 – Terek Crosby hit six 3-pointers and scored 29 points as Yough (2-0) swept a pair of games at the Indiana Tournament. Austin Matthews added 19 and Parker Rost scored 10 for the Cougars. Gavin Homer had 18 for Indiana (1-1).

Girls basketball

Apollo-Ridge 56, Propel Montour 9 – Kylar Toland and Syd McCray scored 16 points each as Apollo-Ridge beat Propel Montour at the Frazier Tournament. Toland added five steals while McCray had eight steals and five rebounds.

Aquinas Academy 52, Riverview 22 – Emily Fisher scored 19 points and Violet Johnson contributed 17 as Aquinas Academy (2-0) won the tip-off tournament it hosts. Lily Bauer led Riverview (1-1) with 12 points.

Armstrong 61, Kiski Area 38 – Emma Paul scored 26 points and Kyla Fitzgerald added 18 to lead Armstrong (2-0) a win in the championship game of its tip-off tournament. Abbie Johns had 15 points and Lexi Colaianni added 10 for Kiski Area (1-1).

Avonworth 64, Valley 22 – Tournament MVP Greta O’Brien scored 17 points and Mary Gannon added 10 as Avonworth (2-0) defeated Valley (1-1) to win the Deer Lakes Tournament.

Beaver 51, Brentwood 12 – Chloe List had 13 points and Zoe Ringer scored 10 to help Beaver (2-0) win the Brentwood Tournament. Mia March scored 10 for the Spartans (1-1).

Beth-Center 46, Jefferson-Morgan 32 – Violet Trump scored 23 points to lead Beth-Center (1-1) at the Jefferson-Morgan Tournament. Kayla Larkin scored 14 for Jefferson-Morgan (0-2).

Blackhawk 69, Montour 38 – Alena Fusetti scored 20 points and Blackhawk (2-0) topped tournament host Montour (0-2). Quinn Borroni added 14 points for the Cougars, who converted 29 of 32 free throws. Jordyn Wolfe scored 12 for the Spartans.

Burrell 68, Jeannette 15 – Addy Landowski and Anna Clark scored 12 points each as Burrell (2-0) beat Jeannette (0-2) at the Frazier Tournament. Julianna Fisher added 11 points while Emily Wojtczak and Riley Sterlitz added 10 points each for Burrell, which led at halftime, 37-9.

Chartiers-Houston 40, Uniontown 23 – Amelia Brose scored nine points and a trio of players – Mia Mitrik, Kayla Brose and Ella Richey – added eight points each to lead Chartiers-Houston (2-0) at the Brownsville Tournament. Emily Myers led Uniontown (0-1) with 10.

Chartiers Valley 59, West Allegheny 26 – At the Keystone Oaks Tournament, Ella Cupka’s 19 points led Chartiers Valley (2-0) in its win against West Allegheny (1-1). Lilah Turnbull added 13 points.

Deer Lakes 36, Ambridge 28 – Anna Bokulich scored 11 points to help tournament host Deer Lakes (1-1) get past Ambridge (0-2) in the consolation game. Delaney Moore had 10 points for the Bridgers.

Derry 49, California 34 – In the consolation game of the Monessen Tournament, Jane Huss scored 21 points to lead Derry (1-1) to victory over California (0-2). Mara Lewis added 11 points for Derry while Samantha Smichnik paced California with 10 points.

Ellis School 37, Northgate 25 – Angelina Jones scored 19 points to lead Ellis School (1-1) over Northgate (0-2) in the Aquinas Academy Tournament. Shyla Baptiste scored 11 points for Northgate.

Fox Chapel 31, Freeport 30 – Isabella Barbour scored nine points to lead Fox Chapel (1-1) to a victory at the Freeport Tournament. Morgan Croney had 14 for the Yellowjackets (0-2).

Frazier 34, Sto-Rox 29 – Taryn Bateman and Madelyn Salisbury scored 10 points each to lead Frazier (1-1) to a win at its tip-off tournament. Delaney Warnick added nine. Alana Eberhardt scored 12 for Sto-Rox (0-2).

Freedom 56, Beaver Falls 24 – Shaye Bailey scored 22 points to lead Freedom over Beaver Falls at the South Side Tournament. Jules Mohrbacher contributed 12 points while Cassidy Harris and Olivia Henderson scored 10 points each. Freedom led at halftime, 36-10.

Greensburg Central Catholic 49, Greensburg Salem 41 – Freshman Erica Gribble scored 18 points and Avery Davis added 10 to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (2-0) at the Greensburg Salem Tournament. Kaitlyn Mankins led the Golden Lions (1-1) with 16 points.

Hempfield 58, Franklin Regional 51 – Brooke McCoy hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead Hempfield (2-0) at the C. Vivian Stringer Tip-off Tournament. Sarah Podkul added 18. Avery Musto led Franklin Regional (1-1) with 17 points. Sarah Penrod had 13 and Toryn Fulton 10.

Knoch 54, Butler 52 – Hattie McGraw had 15 points and Naturalle Ewing added 11 points as Knoch (1-1) beat Butler (0-2) at the Armstrong Tournament. Amelia McMichael scored 22 points for Butler to lead all scorers.

Latrobe 53, River Valley 52 – Emma Blair hit the game-winning shot with 1.5 seconds left to finish with 24 points as Latrobe (2-0) held off the host team at the River Valley Tournament. Camille Dominick added 13 for the Wildcats. Ava Persichetti scored 22 and Rylee Kitner added 13 for River Valley, which trailed 45-25 after three quarters.

Laurel 52, Slippery Rock 16 – Laurel’s defense recorded 15 steals and held tournament host Slippery Rock (0-2) to single digits in all four quarters on its way to a win in the consolation game. Johnna Hill had 14 points for the Spartans (1-1) and Regan Atkins scored 11.

Lincoln Park 60, Fort Cherry 31 – Aizlyn Thompson and Maddie Skye scored 14 points apiece to help Lincoln Park (2-0) win the Fort Cherry Tournament. Abby Januzzi added 10 points. Raney Staub led Fort Cherry (1-1) with 14 points.

Mars 50, Mercyhurst Prep 35 – Vita Vargo scored 15 points and Alexa McDole added 13 as Mars (2-0) won the Slippery Rock Tournament. Olivia Kulyk scored 12 for Mercyhurst Prep (1-1).

McDowell 48, Hampton 38 – Meghan Murray had 16 points, but Hampton (1-1) fell to McDowell (2-0) in the championship game of the Seneca Valley Tournament. Caylen Spario scored 19 points for McDowell.

McGuffey 49, Mapletown 18 – Taylor Schumacher had 31 points and connected on eight 3-pointers and McGuffey (1-1) earned a win over Mapletown (0-2) at the Avella Tournament.

Mohawk 48, Rochester 37 – Erynne Capalbo scored 20 points and Mohawk (1-0) earned a win over Rochester (0-1) at the Midland Classic. Aleaya Mercier had 20 points for the Rams.

Monessen 55, Charleroi 41 – Madison Johnson scored 16 points and MyAsia Majors added 15 as Monessen (2-0) won the Major Corley Tip-off Tournament it hosts. Bella Carroto scored 16 for Charleroi (1-1).

Mt. Pleasant 63, Ringgold 21 – Tiffany Zelmore scored 32 points, including the 1,000th of her career, as Mt. Pleasant (1-1) downed Ringgold (0-2) at the Greensburg Salem Tournament. Riley Gesinski added 10 points in the win.

Mt. Lebanon 61, Cardinal O’Hara 47 – Tori Petko scored 14 points and Payton Collins added 10 as Mt. Lebanon (2-0) swept a pair of games at the Border Battle in Erie. Kyla Hayes led Cardinal O’Hara with 16 points.

Neighborhood Academy 34, Calvary Christian 18 – Madison Davis scored 19 points and Justice Irvin added 11 as Neighborhood Academy (1-1) won the consolation game at the tournament it hosts. Emma Shashura scored 13 for Calvary Christian (0-2).

North Allegheny 63, Penn Hills 39 – Kellie McConnell had 15 points on five 3-pointers and North Allegheny (2-0) earned a win at its tournament. Hannah Pugliese had a game-high 19 points for Penn Hills (0-2).

North Catholic 53, Shaler 35 – Alayna Rocco had 21 points as North Catholic beat Shaler at the Play 4 Mae Tournament at Woodland Hills. Dacia Lewandowski added 11 points for North Catholic (2-0) while Bayleigh Perez had 11 points for Shaler (1-1).

Norwin 47, Indiana 28 – Kendall Berger scored 10 points and Bailey Snowberger added nine to lead Norwin (2-0) past Indiana (1-1) to win the Indiana Tournament.

Oakland Catholic 67, Woodland Hills 50 – Alexa Washington hit for 30 points to lead Oakland Catholic (2-0) at the Play 4 Mae Tournament at Woodland Hills. Jillian Gallo and Halena Hill added 11 each. Hope Hawkins scored 16 and Carmen Vasquez had 10 for Woodland Hills (1-1).

OLSH 37, Quaker Valley 31 – Kyleigh Nagy scored 11 points and Kara Bridge added 10 for OLSH (1-1) at the Montour Tournament. Nora Johns and Maria Helkowski scored 11 apiece for Quaker Valley (1-1).

Penn-Trafford 60, Peters Township 33 – Freshman Torrie DeStefano scored 21 points and Lilly Palladino added 14 as Penn-Trafford (2-0) rolled past Peters Township (1-1) at the Baldwin/Peters Township Tournament. The Warriors scored 22 points in the second quarter and held the Indians without a point in the fourth quarter.

Plum 49, Highlands 39 – In the Freeport Tournament, Magan Marston had 14 points and Riley Stephans added 12 points as Plum (2-0) beat Highlands (1-1). Kalleigh Nerone led Highlands with 15 points.

Shenango 51, New Castle 36 – Emily Fedrizzi netted 20 points and Janie Natale scored 10 to help Shenango (2-0) earn a win over tournament host New Castle (1-1).

Seneca Valley 48, Canon-McMillan 42 – Allison Sevin scored 19 points to lead tournament host Seneca Valley (1-1) to the win against Canon-McMillan (0-2). Emerson Peffer added 13 points while Lauren Borella led Canon-McMillan with 12 points.

Seton LaSalle 56, Belle Vernon 44 – Mallory Daly scored 22 points to lead Seton LaSalle (1-1) over Belle Vernon (0-2) in the Play 4 Mae Tournament at Woodland Hills. Tiara Curry added 14 points for Seton LaSalle while Jenna Dawson and Presleigh Colditz scored 16 points each for Belle Vernon.

Sewickley Academy 40, Propel Braddock Hills 13 – Libby Eannarino scored 14 points and Rinnie Jardini added 10 for Sewickley Academy (1-1) in the consolation game at the Carlynton Tournament. Mya Jackson led Propel Braddock Hills (0-2) with six points.

South Allegheny 58, Trinity Christian 22 – Angelina Cortazzo had 17 points and South Allegheny (2-0) won the Neighborhood Academy Tournament championship. Eilidh Edgar scored 12 points for Trinity Christian.

South Fayette 62, Pine-Richland 36 – Ava Leroux scored 18 points and Erica Hall added 15 as South Fayette (2-0) swept a pair of games at the Moon Tournament. Madison Zavasky scored 14 for Pine-Richland (1-1).

Springdale 43, Nazareth Prep 24 – At the Leechburg Tournament, Grace Gent and Caity Stec each scored 10 points as Springdale defeated Nazareth Prep. Springdale held Nazareth Prep to just two first-half points. Cashimere Ralph scored a game-high 15 points in the loss.

Thomas Jefferson 58, Baldwin 37 – Laekyn Flinn had 20 points, while Riley McCabe and Julie Berberich scored 12 each for Thomas Jefferson (1-1) in a win at the Baldwin/Peters Township Tournament. Bre Swailes had 13 points for the Highlanders (0-2) and Mary Vargo netted 12.

Trinity 57, Erie 31 – Maddy Roberts had 13 points, 20 rebounds and six assists to lead Trinity (1-0) to the Play 4 Mae Tournament win against Erie. Eden Williamson and Kristina Bozek added 11 and 10 points.

Upper St. Clair 60, Moon 16 – Rylee Kalocay hit four 3-pointers and scored 31 points for Upper St. Clair (1-1) in a win over tournament host Moon (0-2).

Waynesburg 43, Ligonier Valley 16 – Addison Blair scored 14 points to lead Waynesburg (2-0) to the win against Ligonier Valley (1-1) at the Jefferson-Morgan Tournament. Josie Horne added nine points and 10 rebounds.

West Shamokin 56, Leechburg 8 – West Shamokin (2-0) jumped out to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter and went on to win the Leechburg Tournament. Lily Young paced the Wolves with 16 points and Melissa Spohn scored 14. Grace Richards and Christine Guo had three points each for the Blue Devils (1-1).

Wrestling

Eastern Area Invitational – Bethel Park had one champion and four in the finals en route to winning the team title at the annual tournament at Gateway. Mason Kernan won at 133 for the Black Hawks. Plum was second in the team race with three champions – Owen Campbell (107), Rylen Campbell (114) and Charlie Campbell (152).

Chartiers-Houston tournament – Santino Sloboda won at 107 pounds and Landon Christie was runner-up at 215 as Butler won the team title. Pine-Richland had three champs – Dominic Ferraro (133), Anthony Ferraro (139) and Joey Schneck (heavyweight).