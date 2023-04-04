High school roundup for April 3, 2023: Central Catholic outslugs Hempfield

By:

Monday, April 3, 2023 | 11:49 PM

Antonio Cordiero and Gavin Kelly homered to lead Central Catholic to an 8-6 victory over Hempfield in Section 2-6A baseball Monday.

Cade Clister doubled twice for the Vikings (3-2, 1-0). Colin Polechko had a double for Hempfield (2-3, 0-1).

Avonworth 15, Sto-Rox 0 – Jacob Hanney homered and drove in four runs and Ryan Hetcko and Mason Horwat also slugged home runs to lead Avonworth (2-3, 1-0) to a Section 2-3A shutout of Sto-Rox (1-1, 0-1).

Belle Vernon 2, Ringgold 1 – Colton Lee went six innings and struck out eight and Seth Tomalski came on to strike out three in 2⅓ innings as Belle Vernon (2-1, 1-0) won a low-scoring Section 2-4A matchup in nine innings. Lorenzo Glasser hurled 6⅔ innings and allowed one run on four hits while striking out five for Ringgold (1-3, 0-1).

Bethel Park 3, Upper St. Clair 0 – Evan Holewinski threw a complete-game four-hitter with nine strikeouts and hit a two-run home run in the first inning to lead Bethel Park (3-3, 1-0) past Upper St. Clair (3-2, 0-1) in Section 2-5A. Coby Goelz had two hits and an RBIs and Nathan Vargo also had two hits for the Black Hawks.

Bishop Canevin 6, Monessen 3 – Mason Glover hit two doubles, Dom Varley hit a triple and Kellen Andruscik drove in a run as Bishop Canevin (2-2, 2-1) beat Monessen (1-4, 1-2) in Section 3-A. R.J. DiEugenio smacked a solo homer for the Greyhounds.

Blackhawk 11, Central Valley 2 – Zach Oliver went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and Owen Kiester and Cody Woodward had three hits apiece to lead Blackhawk (3-1, 1-0) in Section 1-4A. Dante Nalli went 2 for 2 with a double for Central Valley (0-3, 0-1).

California 14, Jefferson-Morgan 1 – Ricky Lawson drove in five runs with a double and a home run and Aidan Lowden contributed a double as California (3-3, 3-0) dismantled Jefferson-Morgan (1-4, 0-3) in a Section 1-A win. Mason Sisler had two hits for the Rockets.

Canon-McMillan 9, Mt. Lebanon 4 – Nick Hilbert and Andrew Kocan drove in three runs each as Canon-McMillan (3-1, 1-0) defeated Mt. Lebanon (0-5, 0-1) in Section 2-6A.

Carmichaels 6, Fort Cherry 3 – Robbie Wilson-Jones clubbed a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth to boost Carmichaels (4-0, 3-0) over Fort Cherry (1-3, 0-1) in Section 1-A. Tyler Richmond hit a double for the Mighty Mikes. Luke Sweder doubled for the Rangers.

Charleroi 6, Beth-Center 0 – Winning pitcher Ben Shields fanned 14 while Ethan Hadsell and Nico Rongus each had two RBIs to lead Charleroi (2-2, 1-2) to a Section 1-2A shutout of Beth-Center (3-3, 2-1).

Chartiers-Houston 2, Burgettstown 0 – Ryan Opfer threw a five-hit shutout, striking out seven, as Chartiers-Houston (5-0, 1-0) defeated Burgettstown (3-1, 2-1) in a Section 1-2A contest. Paul Williamson doubled in both Chartiers-Houston runs in the fourth inning. Andrew Bredel struck out seven and allowed two hits for Burgettstown.

Chartiers Valley 12, Woodland Hills 0 – Owen Taylor, Charlie Caputo and Layne Lesko each had two RBIs and Brendan Cruz drove in a run to lead Chartiers Valley (3-1, 1-0) to a Section 3-4A win over Woodland Hills (0-2, 0-1).

Connellsville 8, Trinity 3 – Anthony Piasecki doubled and Jake Lee went 4 for 4 and drove in two runs to lead Connellsville (3-2, 1-0) to a Section 2-5A win. Gibson Havanis doubled and tripled for Trinity (1-1, 0-1).

Cornell 11, Clairton 1 – In five innings, winning pitcher Joshua Mozuch was 3 for 3 with a double, home run and six RBIs to lead Cornell (2-1, 1-0) to the Section 3-A win over Clairton (0-4, 0-3). Walter Clarit was 3 for 3 with a double for the Raiders while teammates Christopher Jackson and Cody Chetoka added two hits each.

East Allegheny 8, Derry 4 – Michael Cahill homered and drove in three runs and Ryan Kirk knocked in two runs as East Allegheny (3-1, 1-0) doubled up Derry (1-3, 0-3) in Section 3-3A. Ashton Beighley doubled in a run for the Trojans.

Eden Christian 18, Carlynton 0 – Enzo Natale struck out six in a three-inning no-hitter while Caleb Emswiler, Brady Hull and Josh McFadden drove in three runs apiece for Eden Christian (3-1, 3-0) in a Section 3-A win against Carynton (1-4, 1-2).

Fox Chapel 14, Penn Hills 1 – Dom Cassol was 4 for 4 while Mitchell Epstein drove in four runs in Fox Chapel’s five-inning Section 1-5A win at Penn Hills (0-3, 0-3). Ben DeMotte added three RBIs for Fox Chapel (2-4, 2-1). Chyno Spearman was 2 for 2 and drove in Penn Hills’ run.

Frazier 5, Bentworth 2 – Winning pitcher Brock Alekson struck out 10 while hitting a double and two triples to drive in two runs as Frazier (1-3, 1-2) scored four runs in the top of the seventh for the come-from-behind Section 1-2A win. Sam Wade doubled in a run for Bentworth (4-1, 2-1).

Gateway 3, Franklin Regional 1 – Lucas Demchak had a triple and three RBIs as Gateway (4-1, 1-0) defeated Franklin Regional (6-1, 2-1) in Section 1-5A play. Nolan Boehm picked up the win, striking out 10 in 5⅔ innings. Maxwell Bernadowski took the loss, fanning seven in six innings.

Greensburg Central Catholic 6, Jeannette 1 – Anthony Grippo and Grant Miller pitched a combined no-hitter to lift Greensburg Central Catholic past Jeannette (0-4, 0-1) in Section 3-2A. Grippo struck out six in six innings of work and Miller pitched a scoreless seventh for the Centurions (2-2, 2-1). Mike McCready drove in two runs.

Greensburg Salem 20, Southmoreland 2 – Owen Tutich hit a three-run home run, Noah DeMary doubled twice and had five RBIs, and Grant Smith collected four RBIs as Greensburg Salem (5-1, 3-0) clobbered Southmoreland (0-5, 0-3) in Section 4-3A. Blake Forsythe had two RBIs for the Scotties.

Highlands 6, Knoch 5 – Carson McGraw went 2 for 4 and Kristian Kocon picked up the win for Highlands (2-2, 1-0) in a Section 4-4A victory. Cody Fike and Mason Phillips doubled for Knoch (1-5, 0-1).

Hopewell 6, Beaver 5 – Kingston Krotec doubled in two runs and winning pitcher Lucas Arington doubled to lead Hopewell (3-2, 1-0) past Beaver (2-2, 0-1) in Section 1-4A. Maddox Tanner had three RBIs for the Bobcats.

Kiski Area 5, Indiana 1 – Jake Smith threw a complete game, allowing one run on three hits and striking out 10, and Jacob Bucci doubled for Kiski Area (3-2, 1-0) in a Section 4-4A win. Tim Birch doubled in a run for Indiana (1-3, 0-1).

Latrobe 13, Laurel Highlands 5 – In Section 2-4A, Erick Batista went 3 for 4 and drove in two runs as Latrobe (3-2, 1-0) beat Laurel Highlands (0-1, 0-1). Braeden O’Brien was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Mustangs.

Laurel 10, Northgate 0 – In six innings, Luca Santini gave up four hits and struck out 12 as Laurel (1-3, 1-2) shut out Northgate (2-2, 2-1) in Section 2-2A. Conner Pontzloff had a single, double and two RBIs in the win.

Ligonier Valley 11, Brentwood 0 – Haden Sierocky threw a complete game shutout, allowing four hits, striking out 11 and driving in three runs with a double and triple to lead Ligonier Valley (2-2, 2-1) to a Section 3-2A win against Brentwood (0-3, 0-3). Noah Lawson also hit a double and triple for the Rams.

Mapletown 2, Avella 1 – In Section 1-A, Isaiah Bradick struck out 10 as Mapletown (1-2, 1-2) beat Avella (4-1, 2-1). A.J. Vanata and Daniel Fox drove in Mapletown’s runs in the first inning.

Mars 2, West Allegheny 1 – Charles Bickel drove in both Mars runs in the second inning and pitcher Jackson Fox made it stand up by giving up only two hits while striking out five in the Planets’ Section 3-5A win over West Allegheny (3-1, 0-1). Nolan Scott added two hits for Mars (4-2, 1-0).

Montour 10, Ambridge 0 – Zac Stern pitched five scoreless innings, allowing two hits, and went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead Montour (6-0, 1-0) in Section 1-4A. Maddox Tarquinio doubled and drove in a pair and Brock Janeda singled and tripled for the Spartans. Liam Baker doubled for Ambridge (0-3, 0-1).

Mt. Pleasant 9, McGuffey 7 – Lane Golkosky had two hits and two RBIs to lead Mt. Pleasant (2-1, 1-0) to a Section 4-3A win. Luke Nicotera and Ryan McKula also had two hits apiece for the Vikings. Lincoln Johnson doubled twice and drove in three for McGuffey (3-1, 2-1).

Neshannock 10, Mohawk 6 – Jack Glies was 4 for 5 with two RBIs as Neshannock (3-0, 1-0) defeated Mohawk (4-1, 2-1) in Section 1-3A. Dom Cubellis added three hits for Neshannock while teammate Jake Rynd drove in three runs.

North Allegheny 8, Plum 7 – Andrew Hart hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth and JD Costanzo homered to lead North Allegheny (2-0) to a nonsection win. Logan Kemmerer drove in a pair for Plum (1-4). Hart and Spencer Barnett each went 3 for 4 for the Tigers.

North Hills 11, New Castle 1 – Dylan Barnes and Tristan Weimann drove in three runs each as North Hills (5-1, 1-0) beat New Castle (0-3, 0-1) in a six-inning Section 3-5A game.

Norwin 10, Baldwin 5 – Winning pitcher Michael Sincak struck out eight in five innings and Chris Slatt drove in three runs to lead Norwin (1-4, 1-0) to a Section 2-6A win. Christian Forgacs hit a double and a home run for Baldwin (2-4, 0-1).

OLSH 9, New Brighton 1 – Brandon Brazell went 3 for 3 and drove in two runs to lead OLSH (4-3, 3-0) to a Section 2-2A win over New Brighton (2-2, 1-1). Nate Schmid added two doubles for OLSH.

Penn-Trafford 2, Armstrong 0 – Dylan Grabowski struck out nine and drove in a run to lead Penn-Trafford (4-1, 2-1) to the Section 1-5A shutout against Armstrong. Haden Brink picked up 10 strikeouts for Armstrong (3-2, 1-2).

Peters Township 15, South Fayette 11 – Jack Lutte had two home runs and seven RBIs as Peters Township (3-2, 1-0) outlasted South Fayette (2-1, 0-1) in a Section 2-5A matchup. Jackson Natili added two homers and three RBIs for Peters Township. South Fayette’s Chase Krewson and Christian Brandi had a home run and two RBIs each while Lucas Cooper drove in three runs.

Pine-Richland 12, Butler 2 – Avery Brown hit a home run and finished with two RBIs and Tanner Cunningham collected four RBIs as Pine-Richland (6-1, 1-0) defeated Butler (2-3, 0-1) in Section 1-6A.

Riverside 15, Beaver Falls 0 – Mitchell Garvin doubled and drove in three runs and Sean Hayes knocked in two runs on two doubles as Riverside (4-0, 3-0) no-hit Beaver Falls (0-2, 0-2) in a three-inning Section 1-3A affair.

Riverview 4, Apollo-Ridge 0 – Enzo Lio pitched a complete game one-hitter with seven strikeouts and Tyler Aftanas singled twice as Riverview (4-1, 3-0) blanked Apollo-Ridge (1-4, 0-3) in Section 3-2A.

Rochester 16, Summit Academy 1 – Cayden Jacobs threw a three-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts to lead Rochester (1-0, 1-0) past Summit Academy (0-2, 0-2) in Section 2-A.

Seneca Valley 9, Allderdice 3 – Nick Parrotto had a home run and three RBIs as Seneca Valley (5-0, 1-0) downed Allderdice (1-1, 0-1) in Section 1-6A. Evan Tomasic picked up two hits, a double and an RBI for Seneca Valley.

Serra Catholic 10, Madonna Catholic 0 – Winning pitcher Zach Karp threw five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and fanning nine, and went 2 for 4 with a double, home run and three RBIs to power Serra Catholic (6-1) to a nonsection win. Owen Dumbrosky doubled.

Shady Side Academy 5, Burrell 4 – Noah Levitt hit a walk-off single in the eighth and Brady Trischler doubled in a run to lead Shady Side Academy (3-1, 2-1) past Burrell (4-2, 2-1) in Section 3-3A. Ryan Bates drove in a run for the Bucs.

Shaler 4, Moon 0 – Miguel Hugas threw a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and went 3 for 3 with a double to lead Shaler (5-1, 1-0) in Section 3-5A. Alex Venezia homered for the Titans. Will Marasco singled and tripled for Moon (2-2, 0-1).

South Park 6, South Allegheny 2 – Austin Lafferty homered and winning pitcher Cooper Hochondoner threw three scoreless innings to lead South Park (1-0, 1-0) in Section 2-3A. Dillon Pomocki doubled for South Allegheny (0-2, 0-1).

South Side 15, Freedom 0 – Tristan Shuman struck out 11 as South Side (4-0, 3-0) shut out Freedom (2-4, 0-3) in a five-inning Section 2-2A matchup.

Springdale 15, St. Joseph 5 – Springdale scored 10 runs in the eighth inning in its Section 2-A win over St. Joseph (0-2, 0-1). John Hughes was 3 for 3 and drove in three runs for Springdale (2-1, 2-0).

Steel Valley 12, Keystone Oaks 6 – In Section 2-3A, winning pitcher Nolan Hurd was 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs as Steel Valley (1-3, 1-0) defeated Keystone Oaks (0-4, 0-1).

Thomas Jefferson 13, McKeesport 2 – Elias Lippincott doubled and homered to drive in four runs and Lance Vickers tripled and drove in three runs as Thomas Jefferson (3-0, 1-0) beat McKeesport (2-2, 0-1) in Section 3-4A. Brady Boyle doubled for the Tigers.

Union 4, Leechburg 2 – Rocco Galmarini struck out seven and gave up two unearned runs to lead Union (1-1, 1-0) to the Section 2-A win against Leechburg (3-2, 2-1). Owen McDermott struck out eight batters in the loss.

Uniontown 6, Albert Gallatin 2 – Clay Dean went 2 for 2 with two doubles and Wyatt Nehls homered to lead Uniontown (1-1, 1-0) in Section 2-4A. Mason Kuhn doubled. Gino Valenti and Bryce Barton singled and doubled for Albert Gallatin (0-4, 0-1).

Waynesburg 7, Brownsville 2 – Winning pitcher Mason Switalski allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out eight in a complete game while Alex Vansickle and Lincoln Pack each hit a double for Waynesburg (1-3, 1-2) in a Section 4-3A defeat of Brownsville (1-4, 0-3).

West Greene 6, Sewickley Academy 4 – Lane Allison doubled and Morgan Kiger tossed a complete game for West Greene (3-3, 0-2) in a nonsection win. Adin Zorn homered and Jordan Smith tripled for Sewickley Academy (1-3, 1-1).

West Mifflin 15, Elizabeth Forward 6 – In Section 3-4A, Zane Griffaton doubled and homered to bring home six runs and Corey Kuszaj tripled in a run for West Mifflin (3-0, 1-0) in a win over Elizabeth Forward (0-1, 0-1). Cameron Seabol doubled for the Warriors.

Softball

Albert Gallatin 5, Laurel Highlands 0 – Ashley Metts went 3 for 3 and picked up the win in the circle as Albert Gallatin (2-1, 2-1) shut out Laurel Highlands (0-4, 0-3) in Section 2-4A. Mia Myers added a double and home run in the win.

Apollo-Ridge 8, Steel Valley 6 – Jocelyn Snyder singled, doubled and drove in two runs and Olivia Saxion had a single, triple and two RBIs to lead Apollo-Ridge (2-2, 1-0) in Section 2-2A. Isabella Ruston singled and scored twice for Steel Valley (0-2, 0-1).

Armstrong 13, Penn-Trafford 3 – Cameryn Sprankle hit two home runs and drove in four runs while five other River Hawks hit solo homers as Armstrong (4-1, 1-0) slammed Penn-Trafford (1-5, 0-1) in Section 2-5A. Mack Keenan homered for the Warriors.

Avonworth 17, Valley 0 – Abigail Brooks and Rylee Gray each hit a double and a home run while winning pitcher Alivia Lantzy had a double as Avonworth (7-0, 1-0) shut out Valley (2-3, 0-1) in Section 1-3A. Leah Taliani had the Vikings’ hit.

Belle Vernon 11, Greensburg Salem 1 – Ava Zubovic clubbed two home runs and had five RBIs and Maren Metikosh hit a two-run homer as Belle Vernon (6-1, 3-0) beat Greensburg Salem (2-4, 0-2) in Section 2-4A. Gionnah Ruffner hit a solo shot for the Lions.

Bentworth 5, Fort Cherry 0 – Zoie McDonald went 3 for 4 with a double, triple and two RBIs as Bentworth (2-2, 2-1) defeated Fort Cherry (1-2, 1-2) in Section 3-2A. Nora Lindley pitched the complete-game shutout, giving up three hits while striking out four.

Butler 9, Mt. Lebanon 1 – Winning pitcher Kelsey Ogin allowed three hits and one run and struck out 10 in seven innings and Gracie Negley tripled and homered to bring in two runs as Butler (1-3, 1-2) defeated Mt. Lebanon (0-3, 0-2) in Section 1-6A. Deirdre Flaherty drove in the lone run for the Blue Devils.

Central Valley 9, Mohawk 7 – In Section 2-3A, Aubrey Grater drove in three runs as Central Valley (2-1, 1-0) beat Mohawk (3-1, 0-1). Lydia Cole had three RBIs for Mohawk.

Charleroi 10, Beth-Center 0 – Charleroi’s Sofia Celaschi struck out 12 as she tossed a five-inning no-hitter against Beth-Center (0-6, 0-3) in Section 3-2A. Madalynn Lancy and Riley Jones had two hits each for Charleroi (6-0, 1-0).

Chartiers-Houston 15, California 0 – Meadow Ferri threw a three-inning no-hitter and Emily Swarrow and Kaleigh Walton each had two hits and three RBIs to lead Chartiers-Houston (1-4, 1-1) past California (0-4, 0-2) in Section 2-A.

Chartiers Valley 4, Beaver 1 – Madison Crump hit two doubles and Taylor Walsh drove in two runs as Chartiers Valley (4-1, 2-0) beat Beaver (3-3, 1-2) in Section 3-4A. Abby Hojdila clubbed two doubles for the Bobcats.

Deer Lakes 6, Freeport 3 – Winning pitcher Maddie Kee struck out 12 while Delanie Kaiser and Sophia Laurenza each doubled in a run as Deer Lakes (4-0, 1-0) beat Freeport (2-3, 0-1) in Section 1-3A. Sydney Selker belted a three-run homer for the Yellowjackets.

Frazier 12, Leechburg 4 – Grace Vaughn was 4 for 4 while Jensyn Hartman had a home run and three RBIs as Frazier (2-1, 2-0) beat Leechburg (1-5, 1-1) in Section 1-3A. Jayanna Ciferno added two hits and two RBIs while Delaney Warnick had two hits and a solo home run. Karli Mazak was 2 for 4 with one RBI for Leechburg.

Greensburg Central Catholic 19, Ellis School 0 – Abigail Dei and Emma Henry combined on a three-inning perfect game as Greensburg Central Catholic (4-0, 1-0) defeated Ellis School (0-1, 0-1) in Section 2-2A. Isabella Marquez went 3 for 3 with a double and five RBIs and Henry was 3 for 3 with a double, triple and three RBIs.

Hampton 11, Ambridge 1 – In Section 3-4A, Addy Maguire, Charlotte Lomb and Mackenzie Reese all had three hits as Hampton (4-1, 2-1) defeated Ambridge (0-3, 0-2) in five innings.

Hempfield 2, Canon-McMillan 0 – Winning pitcher Riley Miller threw seven shutout innings, allowed one hit and struck out 12 while driving in two runs at the plate to lead Hempfield (5-1, 2-1) to a Section 1-6A victory. Kiersten Willlams had the hit for Canon-McMillan (0-3, 0-3).

Highlands 16, Woodland Hills 0 – Freshman Alexis Arms threw a three-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts to lead Highlands (1-4, 1-0) past Woodland Hills (0-4, 0-1) in Section 1-4A. Carrah Scardina singled and tripled and Jocelyn Celko doubled and drove in a pair.

Hopewell 3, Ellwood City 2 – Ava Compton doubled and drove in two runs as Hopewell (2-1, 1-0) defeated Ellwood City (2-1, 0-1) in Section 2-3A.

Indiana 2, West Mifflin 1 – Indiana scored in the top of the seventh inning and Addie Stossel picked up the win as Indiana (6-1, 1-0) defeated West Mifflin (4-2, 0-1) in Section 1-4A. Addie Hilligsberg struck out seven for West Mifflin.

Jefferson-Morgan 10, Avella 0 – Ava Wood had three hits, including a home run, and Payton Farabee had three hits, including two doubles. as Jefferson-Morgan (3-2, 2-1) shut out Avella (1-4, 0-3) in Section 2-A. Kayla Larkin struck out eight to earn the win.

Knoch 6, McKeesport 0 – Winning pitcher Marlee Fraser drove in two runs and Brynne Smith doubled in a run as Knoch (1-5, 1-0) shut out McKeesport (1-3, 0-1) in Section 1-4A. Aubrie Mackowiak had two hits for the Tigers.

Latrobe 18, Gateway 0 – Josie Straigis had two home runs and six RBIs to lead Latrobe (6-0, 1-0) to a three-inning Section 2-5A win against Gateway (1-3, 0-1). Lauren Weatherton added four RBIs while Kayla Williams drove in three runs for Latrobe, which scored 15 runs in the second inning.

McGuffey 6, Seton LaSalle 2 – McKenna Crothers picked up the win, homered and drove in three runs to lead McGuffey (3-1, 1-0) to the Section 4-3A win over Seton LaSalle (0-4, 0-1). Katie Grimm was 3 for 4 with two doubles for McGuffey while Hannah Alonso was 3 for 4 with a double for Seton LaSalle.

Monessen 14, St. Joseph 12 – Joey Hurst hit two doubles and had four RBIs while Olivia Cooper and Mariah Hughes hit a double apiece to lift Monessen (2-2, 2-1) past St. Joseph (0-3, 0-2) in a high-scoring Section 3-A affair. Taylor Hunkele doubled and homered for the Spartans.

Montour 19, North Catholic 0 – In Section 3-4A, Mia Arndt homered and drove in five runs to lead Montour (4-0, 3-0) over North Catholic (0-1, 0-1) in three innings. Shania Cope had four RBIs for Montour, which scored 12 runs in the second inning.

Mt. Pleasant 15, South Allegheny 1 – Addison Reese had three hits, a home run and five RBIs to lead Mt. Pleasant (5-2, 1-0) to the Section 3-3A victory at South Allegheny (2-4, 0-1). Gianna Stanek added a home run and three RBIs while Krista Brunson went 3 for 3 and drove in a run.

Neshannock 17, Freedom 0 – Addy Frye and Abigale Measel combined on a three-inning no-hitter and Gabby Quinn went 3 for 3 with a double, triple and four RBIs to lead Neshannock (2-0, 1-0) past Freedom (1-4, 0-3) in Section 1-2A.

North Allegheny 12, Baldwin 1 – Caitlin Logan homered and drove in three runs as North Allegheny (6-1, 2-0) beat Baldwin (0-6, 0-3) in Section 1-6A. Sadie Kelly added three RBIs while teammate Sammy Plotsko went 3 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs.

North Hills 5, Plum 2 – Hanna Murphy drove in three runs while Addyson Wrigley added two RBIs as North Hills (6-0, 1-0) beat Plum (2-2, 0-1) in Section 1-5A. Mackenzie Lang homered and drove in both Plum runs.

Penn Hills 16, Oakland Catholic 1 – Penn Hills (4-0, 1-0) scored 14 runs in the first inning on the way to its three-inning Section 1-5A win over Oakland Catholic (0-1, 0-1). Isabella DeCarlo went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Penn Hills, which has outscored its opponents this season, 68-8.

Riverside 4, Shenango 2 – In Section 1-2A, Sam Rosenberger struck out 13 in a complete-game three-hit win for Riverside (4-0, 3-0) over Shenango (2-3, 1-1). Aliya Ottavianni had two hits and two RBIs for Riverside.

Seneca Valley 10, Pine-Richland 0 – Lexie Hames struck out 15 and hit a homer to lead Seneca Valley (2-0, 2-0) past Pine-Richland (2-4, 2-1) in Section 1-6A. Kara Pasquale contributed a pair of hits and RBIs each.

Serra Catholic 10, Brentwood 1 – Olivia Gergely was 3 for 3 while Caroline Malandra, Hope Lyons and Cassidy Trahan all collected two hits as Serra Catholic (4-1, 1-0) beat Brentwood (0-2, 0-1) in Section 2-2A. Kelly Morrissey struck out 12 and gave up five hits for the complete-game win.

Shaler 13, Fox Chapel 0 – Winning pitcher Bria Bosiijevac homered and drove in three runs and Bethany Rodman hit a two-run double for Shaler (6-0, 1-0) in a Section 1-5A win. Bailey Mack, Alina Stiger and Maria Stiger had the only hits for Fox Chapel (2-3, 0-1).

South Fayette 8, New Castle 4 – Liv Bonacci went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs as South Fayette (4-3, 1-0) defeated New Castle (1-3, 0-2) in Section 3-5A. Olivia Hood had two RBIs for New Castle.

South Park 7, Keystone Oaks 2 – Kylie Mettrick homered and drove in two runs as South Park (3-0, 1-0) beat Keystone Oaks (0-3, 0-1) in Section 4-3A. Sydney Sekely struck out 11 for South Park. Addisyn Schmid drove in both Keystone Oaks runs.

South Side 7, Carlynton 4 – Karis Dunham hit a two-run double and winning pitcher Halina Matijevich hit a double as South Side (2-1, 2-0) beat Carlynton (1-3, 1-2) in Section 1-A.

Thomas Jefferson 9, Peters Township 8 – Zoe Krizan went 3 for 3 with two homers and four RBIs and Taylor Karpac hit a walk-off RBI single in the seventh to carry Thomas Jefferson (5-1, 1-0) in Section 4-5A. Adalina Bracco and Liv Stock each had three hits. Makenzie Morgan homered twice and drove in five runs for Peters Township (1-4, 0-1).

Trinity 19, Connellsville 4 – Hanna Suhoski went 3 for 5 with two doubles and five RBIs to lead Trinity (5-1, 1-0) in Section 4-5A. Madison Argo and Kristina Bozen each singled and doubled for the Hillers. Aubree McClean singled and tripled for Connellsville (0-3, 0-1).

Union 14, Rochester 2 – Mia Preuhs and Tori May drove in two runs each as Union (2-2, 2-0) beat Rochester (0-2, 0-2) in a five-inning Section 1-A contest. Union scored eight runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Uniontown 9, Ringgold 1 – Emmaleigh Noah drove in four runs and picked up the win in the circle while Sequoia Dunlap had two doubles, a home run and three RBIs as Uniontown (2-1, 2-0) beat Ringgold (1-4, 0-3) in Section 2-4A. Graci Rodeheaver added three hits for Uniontown.

Upper St. Clair 2, Bethel Park 0 – Brooklyn Kemp threw a three-hit shutout, Sarah Robert doubled, and Maggie Dowds singled and drove in a run to lead Upper St. Clair (3-0, 1-0) past Bethel Park (1-3, 0-1) in Section 4-5A.

Waynesburg 8, Brownsville 0 – Kendall Lemly threw a complete-game shutout, allowed five hits and struck out five while Dani Stockdale and Abby Davis each recorded two RBIs for Waynesburg (3-2, 1-0) in a Section 4-3A win over Brownsville (0-1, 0-1).

West Greene 13, Mapletown 3 – Taylor Karvan and Lillian Melodia each doubled and drove in two runs to lead West Greene (5-3, 2-0) to a Section 2-A win. Treslee Weston had two RBIs for Mapletown (1-3, 1-1).

Western Beaver 8, Mars 7 – Emma Bogacki hit a two-run walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to lift Western Beaver (3-0, 1-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Shaylyn Shall had three hits and Izzie Lefebvre homered for Western Beaver. Taylor Schmitt homered twice and Annalyn Isaacs also hit a home run for Mars (2-2, 0-1).

Yough 11, Derry 1 – Adoria Waldier hit a home run and drove in four runs and Kaylin Ritenour smacked a solo home run as Yough (3-0, 1-0) defeated Derry (1-3, 0-1) in Section 3-3A. Abbey Zuraw drove in two runs for the Cougars.

Girls lacrosse

Penn-Trafford 15, Oakland Catholic 14 – Sophia Green scored nine goals, including the overtime winner, to lead Penn-Trafford to a comeback win in Section 1-2A. Annabelle Aquino scored three times, including the tying goal in regulation.

Boys volleyball

Canon-McMillan 3, Mt. Lebanon 0 – Ben Fincham had kills, Luke Bockius added seven kills and William O’Bryan recorded 27 assists to lead Canon-McMillan (4-0) to a nonsection win.